James Middleton addresses ongoing feud with 'intimidating' neighbour

James Middleton has spoken out about an ongoing dispute with his neighbour, who has reportedly made a number complaints and allegedly put up malicious posters about the Middleton family.

The neighbour, whom The Independent identified as 65-year-old David Alderton, reportedly told James that "things are gonna get brutal" in regards to their ongoing feud. James Middleton has also claimed Alderton has put up posters relating to the Middleton family around the village of Stanford Dingley, which is nearby the Middleton's family farm.

Mr Middleton told The Independent in a statement in April 2024, "Police were contacted shortly after our son was born as we became increasingly concerned by the activities surrounding a neighbour.

"West Berkshire Council became involved when our neighbour complained about noise from tractors and animals at the farm along with a series of other complaints."

Mr Alderton lives close to James Middleton's address, and runs a motorcycle dealership in the same area. The pair reportedly originally crossed wires when James put in an application for planning permission for a new building in the area, which other neighbours deemed an "eyesore," according to reporting from The Independent.

James Middleton went on to tell The Independent that Mr Alderton has exhibited 'intimidating' behaviour before, explaining to the publication, "Mr Alderton has a history of disputes with neighbours within the village.

"In 2017 he took legal action against the parish council and a parishioner, and intimidated locals for objecting to a series of planning applications, all of which were refused."

The Independent reached out to Mr Alderton for comment, but he declined to respond. He did, however, speak with the Daily Mail (via US Weekly) in February 2023, telling the publication (via The Independent), "This month we have further been subjected to the unwelcome toxic and noxious ingress of fumes within our home from the clearly unsuitable machinery he uses.

“It’s a matter of public record that complaints have been made to the local council but nothing has been done. There are three barns full of old farmyard machinery, no good to anyone and it’s all going on 50ft from our front door. It’s ancient, noisy, dirty, smelly machinery, old Massey Fergusons, an old threshing machine, wood chipping machines, you name it."

He then continued, "It’s a farm so I suppose he thinks he feels justified in having farm machinery even if it’s derelict. But he has a duty of care to his neighbours and the environment – it should not impact on people nearby."