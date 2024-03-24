Homicide New York: Who was Howard Pilmar?

The shocking fourth episode of Homicide: New York has left many viewers wondering who Howard Pilmar was before his tragic murder in 1996.

Netflix's hit true crime docuseries Homicide: New York has enthralled viewers with its shocking storylines, leading many people to wonder more about not only the killers, but also the the victims' lives before their tragic murders.

It's not unusual for Netflix's many true crime offerings to prompt audiences to delve deeper into certain stories. The streaming service's recent hit The Octopus Murders left many asking who Michael Riconosciuto is and where he is now, as well as wondering what happened to Danny Casolaro. And the spine-chilling series Can I Tell You a Secret? led many to wonder where Matthew Hardy is now.

Homicide: New York may only have been released a few days ago, but viewers are already gripped by it. Episode two has many wanting to know where killer Daphne Abdela is now, and now, for those who have binge watched the series, their minds have turned to Howard Pilmar, whose story featured in episode four, Midtown Slasher.

Throughout the episode we're told the story of Howard Pilmar's murder, which occurred in New York back in 1996. He was found dead in his office, with no sign of forced entry, no murder weapon, and no signs of a robbery or anything stolen.

With a severe lack of evidence at the scene, it took more than 20 years before the killers were arrested. In the end, Howard's wife Roslyn and her brother Evan Wald were convicted of murder, leaving Howard and Roslyn's son Phillip, who was just 10-years-old at the time of the murder, devastated. But who was Howard Pilmar before his untimely death?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who was Howard Pilmar?

Howard Pilmar was a prominent New York businessman and had made a name for himself in the city thanks to his coffee shop empire. He was the owner of King Group, an office supplies business, and Philip's Coffee, the business that made him famous after he opened the first-of-its-kind high-end coffee bar.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the time of his murder, Howard had just turned 40 and everything in his life was going, seemingly, perfect. He was married and doted on his young son, Philip. He had recently inherited control of his family's successful office supply store and was running the company alongside his own, keen to make a name for himself despite already being a millionaire.

As one relative explained to CBS News, Howard's life was picturesque. He lived in a family apartment on New York's swanky Upper East Side, had a home in the country, and had found a way to make money from his passion - coffee. "It was the perfect family," they said. "As passionate Howard was about business, that's how he was about his son."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where is Philip Pilmar now?

Philip Pilmar, Howard Pilmar's son, was understandably rattled by his father's death. He was only 10-years-old at the time and lived with his mother, who was later convicted of Howard's murder, until he went onto study at the London School of Economics and subsequently became a lawyer.

He has since gone on to become a very successful attorney, working at one of New York's top law firms. He was married in 2015 and continues to live in New York with his wife where he now holds a very prominent position as the Assistant US Attorney.

The children of criminals and victims featured in true crime documentaries are massively intriguing for audiences. For just one example, many people want to know where Griselda Blanco's children are now after their mother's story was fictionalised for Netflix's Griselda. And what is clear from all the documentaries put out, the children left behind in the wake of disaster often react in hugely varied ways to the trauma left behind.

In Philip's case, despite his mother's conviction, he adamantly believes she is innocent and had no part in his father's death. In fact, he even defended her in the court room and now no longer is in contact with anyone on his father's side of the family, as they believe his mother is guilty.