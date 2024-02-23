Can I Tell You a Secret?: Where is Matthew Hardy now?

Matthew Hardy is revealed to be the prolific cyber stalker from Netflix's new docu-series Can I Tell You a Secret? But where is Matthew Hardy now?

Netflix's new two-part documentary series Can I Tell You a Secret? is the latest true crime docu-series to shock viewers. The series uncovers the crimes of Matthew Hardy, the UK's most prolific cyberstalker who tormented more than 50 women online over the course of a decade. The series focuses on the women he victimised and the failure of several police officers who failed to take the victims seriously.

Where is Matthew Hardy now?

Netflix revealed that it's estimated that between 2011 and 2022, Hardy stalked more than 62 women. He was arrested around 10 times with charges related to impersonating

The closing moments of the show revealed that Matthew Hardy pled guilty in court and was imprisoned for nine years because of his cyber-stalking crimes in March 2021. It was then revealed that his sentence was reduced to eight years by the Court of Appeal just 11 months after he was sent to prison.

Matthew is currently almost three years into his eight-year sentence. His exact location is unknown but as he is from Northwich, Cheshire, he is likely being held in a prison in the North of England.

The Cheshire police have said, "Since Hardy's period of offending we have better systems, improved training and better technology. We are one of just a few police forces with a dedicated stalking unit. However, this is not an issue police can tackle alone. Social media companies also need to take more responsibility to help prevent offences of this nature."

Where are Zoe Hallam, Abby Furness and Lia Hambly now?

Lia, Abby and Zoe were the three main women who appeared in the documentary to speak about their experiences. The three women have thrived since this horrific ordeal and have worked with Netflix to promote the show. Abby and Lia have bravely shared their story on several other platforms and appeared on panels and TV shows about this shocking docu-series.

Lia Hambly and Abby Furness both took part in the screening and Q and A of Can I Tell You a Secret? Where they spoke about their experiences with a select audience.

Abby and Lia also appeared on This Morning to speak to Josie Gibson and Dermot O'Leary about the docuseries and how they were affected by the cyberstalking inflicted upon them by Matthew Hardy.

The girls explained to the hosts how severe the cyberstalking became and how ignoring messages on social media was never going to be an option when the stalker was able to impersonate them and access all kinds of private information including nude images.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the release of the show, Lia Hambly said, "Cyberstalking is a real crime and when reported should be taken seriously. Hopefully this documentary shares light on the awareness that this crime needs. It’s crazy to think how much power one person has when sitting behind a keyboard, who can pretend to be anyone from anywhere. "