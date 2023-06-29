Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome fourth child via surrogate

Chrissy Teigen has welcomed a fourth child via surrogacy with husband John Legend, just five months after giving birth to her daughter Esti.

The former Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news, much to the delight of her 42 million followers.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Teigen wrote, before reflecting on how she would carry "2 glow worms" and "2 cabbage patch dolls" in her arms when she was a little.

Teigen and Legend welcomed their first child, daughter Luna Simone, in 2016 after undergoing IVF (in vitro fertilization). Their second baby, son Miles Theodore, was born in 2018 and was also conceived again via IVF. Teigen's third pregnancy in 2020 ended with a medical abortion to save her life, after doctors confirmed the fetus would not be able to survive outside the womb. The couple named the baby 'Jack' and had his ashes scattered in the soil of a tree inside their home.

(Image credit: Getty)

After this tragic experience, Teigen said she "didn't think I'd be able to carry more babies of my own." She and Legend would decide to try IVF again, however, and in January 2023, the 37-year-old gave birth to their third child, daughter Esti. Around this same time, the couple had been in talks with surrogate Alexandra Ryan, who had agreed to carry their fourth baby for them.

According to Teigen, Alexandra gave birth 'just minutes before midnight' on June 19th to a baby boy named 'Wren Alexander Stevens.'

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," the supermodel revealed. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Alexandra took to the comment section of Teigen's post to return her kind words, thanking her and Legend "for making this whole experience so wonderful" and "for loving me and my family whole heartedly."

"It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side," she added.