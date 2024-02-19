32 celebrity couples you forgot dated, from surprising power couples to short-lived flings

Brangelina. Kimye. Posh and Becks. There are some famous power couples that, even if they don't end up enjoying a happily-ever-after, leave a lasting mark on pop culture.

And while people love reading about celebrity co-stars falling in love on set and seeing a gorgeous couple dazzle with some of the best red carpet moments, there are several times some celebrity romances fly under the radar.

Here, we look back at some of the most unexpected or forgotten flings between the biggest names in film, music and more.

Madonna and Tupac

During an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, Madonna shocked the world (yet again) by revealing that she used to date rap icon Tupac Shakur.

The couple were together between 1993 and 1995 and unearthed letters written by the late rapper shed new light on their dynamic.

In the letter, which was auctioned off in 2017, Tupac revealed he was splitting up with the Queen of Pop for a couple of reasons, including her race and the fact that she was an "extremely famous sex symbol."

"For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting," the letter read, per Billboard. "But for me, at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image,’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was."

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz

Proving that some celebrities really can keep things out of the press, Nicole Kidman only revealed that she was once engaged to rock icon Lenny Kravitz nearly two decades after the fact.

The Australian actress let it slip that Lenny, who was known to be dating in 2003, were planning life as man and wife as she was preparing to debut her TV show, Big Little Lies, which just so happened to include Lenny's daughter as a co-star.

"Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!," the Oscar-winning actress told NET-A-PORTER.com’s magazine, The EDIT. “I love Lenny; he’s a great guy."

Looking back after this revelation, Nicole had teased the engagement without revealing the identity in 2007 when she told Vanity Fair that a certain engagement didn't work. "It just wasn’t right... I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready," she said.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling are two of the most bankable stars in Hollywood - but many people might have forgotten they once starred together in a film, and dated one another!

The Miss Congeniality actress and Barbie actor met on the set of 2002's Murder By Numbers and were said to have dated for around a year. While details around their break-up remain scarce, it seems to be nothing but happy memories, though.

In a 2011 interview with US Magazine (presumably before he met his wife Eva Mendes), Ryan described Sandra as one of the "greatest girlfriends", saying "I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven't met anybody who could top them."

Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan

Some of Jennifer Aniston's previous relationships are hard to forget - the Brad/Angelina fall-out, for one - but there are other ones people might be surprised to recall.

Tate Donovan - who Friends fans will recognise as Joshua, the man Jennifer's character pined after - dated between 1995 and 1998.

They were even engaged at one point. But surprisingly, they didn't actually meet on Friends. In fact, the pair were reportedly already in the midst of their break-up by then.

Matt Damon and Winona Ryder

In perhaps one of the most star-studded stories ever, iconic actress Winona Ryder was set up with Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon by none other than Goop queen Gwyneth Paltrow.

The pair dated for three years between 1997 and 2000, and Winona has had nothing but praise for her ex since.

"Matt couldn’t be a greater, nicer guy. I’m really lucky that I’m on good terms with him,” the Stranger Things actress once told Black Book (via Yahoo).

Being part of a celebrity couple might not have been for Matt, though. He told Washington Post, "...Even if I wasn’t in my present situation [he is married to Luciana Barroso], even if I was single - I can’t imagine being with a celebrity."

Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara

Definitely a celebrity pairing that flew under the radar, the Top Gun actor and Modern Family star briefly dated in 2005.

While they've both kept tight-lipped on it all, alleged details were revealed by biographer Andrew Morton, author of Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography.

Morton claims they met after Tom provided Scientology leaders with a list of women he'd like to date shortly after his breakup with Penelope Cruz - and on that list was Sofia, who was, at that time, still a largely unknown up-and-comer.

In February 2005, Tom's friend Will Smith "setup" the pair at a pre-Oscar party.

The Griselda actress was said to have been "dazzled by Tom's megawatt smile and amused by the blizzard of phone calls, flowers, and chocolates that followed their first meeting."

While never confirmed, the biographer suggests their relationship ended before it really started - and religion might have played a part, as Catholic Sofia wouldn't renounce her faith for Scientology.

Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto reportedly began dating in the early 2000s, before calling it a day in 2003.

Cameron, who has also been tied to stars like Justin Timberlake and Alex Rodriguez in the past, would find her happily-ever-after with drummer Benji Madden.

The pair have been married since 2015, sharing one child.

Courteney Cox and Michael Keaton

Friends favourite Courteney Cox and Batman star Michael Keaton met in 1989 and dated for six years before they called things off in 1995.

There's surprisingly very little information about their relationship, despite the pair being two of the biggest names in acting at the time.

However, Courteney did share with People shortly after their relationship ended, "It's the most important relationship I've ever had, and I think he's the most wonderful person I've ever met."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr

Marvel's Iron Man and Manhattan's Carrie Bradshaw - talk about a power couple.

Before they'd go on to become the pop culture icons they are today, a young SJP and RDJ met on the set of 1984's Firstborn.

They dated for around six years, and both have been open about the role Robert Downey Jr's well-known substance abuse issues at the time played a part in the end of their relationship.

Robert told Parade magazine in 2008, "I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is.

"She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me."

Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper

Despite being bona fide Hollywood icons, Bradley Cooper and Renée Zellweger were so low-key about their reported two-year relationship that many people have forgotten it ever happened.

The two filmed the horror film Case 39 together in 2006 but were thought to have started a relationship in 2009 (when the film would eventually be released and they were reunited for press activity).

Despite never actually admitting to being in a relationship, the pair were spotted out and about on several occasions between 2009 and 2011.

This reportedly included being spotted checking out houses and hanging out with each other's mothers, per People.

Cher and Tom Cruise

Life after love might be easy to believe in, but what about this unexpected pairing of Cher and Tom Cruise?

In a segment called Truth or Cher on Bravo TV's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cher confirmed that she had once dated Tom Cruise.

Speaking highly of the Top Gun star, she told the host, "He was in the top five" when asked to rank her lovers.

"It’s not a long list, just a good list. It could have been a great big romance because I was crazy for him."

Joaquin Phoenix and Liv Tyler

You might have forgot these two stars who come from famous dynasties dated, but Armageddon's Liv Tyler described Joker star Joaquin Phoenix as her "first love."

Liv - daughter of Aerosmith's Steven Tyler - and Joaquin - brother to River Phoenix - started dating when they were 18.

Liv told Elle the pair remain friends, saying, "I consider Joaquin and all of his sisters to be like family. We were so young when we were together, like 18 to 21. He was my first love. So he's a huge part of even my sense of humour."

Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan

Keira Knightley's career was on the up and up in the early 2000s, landing roles in the likes of Pride & Prejudice and Love, Actually.

At the time, she was dating a model... and that model would go on to star as Christian Grey in one of the most talked-about film roles of the 2010s.

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette is a figurehead of the female singer-songwriter genre, breaking records and cementing her status in the 1990s with the album, Jagged Little Pill.

She might not seem like an obvious pairing for Hollywood hunk Ryan Reynolds, but the pair met in 2002 and were engaged by 2004.

Sadly, they called it a day by 2007 and never made it to altar.

She was open about addressing their split on her 2008 album, Flavors of Entanglement. Per Access, she described the song Torch as being "about my grief" following a heartbreak. The emotional track includes lyrics such as "I miss your warmth and the thought of us bringing up our kids."

Matthew McConaughey and Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey starred together in 1996 thriller A Time to Kill, but the thrills continued off-screen, too.

The pair dated from 1996 to 1998.

Speaking of their time together years later, Sandra told Cosmopolitan in 2003 that they remain close.

"It’s the work we both put in. There’s a great amount of respect and love... I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine - he could be married - I know we would stay close."

Sandra is reportedly close friends with Matthew's wife, Camila Alves, too.

Jessica Biel and Chris Evans

Before Marvel transformed him into Captain America, Chris Evans was known for smaller-scale movies like Cellular in the 2000s - one such film where he worked with Jessica Biel.

The pair started dating in 2001 and are thought to have spent five years together. Neither star spoke publicly about their breakup or what led to it, but during their relationship, they gushed about one another in interviews, with Jessica describing him as a "keeper" to Cosmo in 2005.

Jessica is now married to Justin Timberlake, and the two share two children. Chris Evans married Alba Baptista in 2023.

Brad Pitt and Sinitta

Sinitta is best known for her 1980s pop hits like So Macho, and she had a surprising relationship with Brad Pitt.

But - as per OK! - she likes to point out she has dated her famous beaus (including Brad and Simon Cowell) before they were really famous.

On dating Brad Pitt for two years in the late 80s, she said, "It's important to remember Simon and Brad were not superstars when I met them – I was the famous one.

"I don’t just date famous, super-rich men, I create them! I end up being a lucky charm in their lives and after me, everything they touch turns to gold."

Brad and Sinitta broke up in 1988 because, per Sinitta's words, "it was a long-distance thing for too long. He was based in LA and had to be there for auditions and filming, whereas I was always off on tour."

Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey

Hollywood collided with music royalty when Matthew McConaughey met Janet Jackson at the 2002 Grammys.

Rumours the pair dated swirled around for years and, eventually, in 2006 Janet confessed they did date - but just for a "minute".

Matthew would then re-affirm this during a 2019 appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, revealing they went on a few dinner dates together and "that was sorta it."

As Janet herself sings, sometimes that's the way love goes...

Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen

Mean Girls actress Rachel McAdams dated fellow actor Michael Sheen after the pair starred together in Woody Allen's Midnight In Paris.

They debuted their romance in the most Hollywood of fashion, appearing together at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. They split in 2013, with neither of them commenting on their break up.

Lisa Snowdon and George Clooney

British model Lisa Snowdon met George Clooney on the set of a Martini advert back in 2000, and they went onto date for five years.

Lisa has only briefly touched on the pair's relationship, but always speaks in glowing terms, once telling The Sun, "George was charming, a really nice man, good fun and we had a great time. It was quite wild."



Ashton Kutcher and January Jones

Mad Men star January Jones and That 70's Show's Ashton Kutcher dated for about three years, between 1998 and 2001.

January has spoken of what led to their split, suggesting Ashton wasn't the most supportive of her career aspirations at the time.

In 2009, she told GQ about "the guy I was dating when I first got to L.A." [identified as Ashton later on in the article] who "was not supportive."

"He was like, I don’t think you’re going to be good at this... if anything, I should thank him. Because the minute you tell me I can’t do something, that’s when I’m most motivated."

Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst dated between 2002 and 2004, having been introduced to one another by Jake's sister and Kirsten's Mona Lisa Smile co-star, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

When they broke up in 2004, Jake's press rep shared a statement which read, "Kirsten and Jake remain the best of friends. Details regarding when and why their romantic relationship stopped are not being provided, but suffice it to say it happened some time ago. They are still very close."

Kirsten has been married to actor Jesse Plemons since 2022, sharing two sons. Jake went on to date stars including Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon.



Matthew Morrison and Chrishell Stause

Before Chrishell found wider fame through Netflix's Selling Sunset, she was best known for small roles on the soap All My Children.

During these earlier years in her career, she was also dating Glee's Matthew Morrison.

The pair were together for about a year, and Matthew even popped the question. However, per US weekly, he knew it wasn't right.

"I didn’t do it for the right reasons; we’d been going out for a year or so … I was thinking, ‘This is the age when I should probably start having kids, so this is what I should do. But after I did it, I immediately felt in my heart it wasn’t right. My instant thought was ‘What did you just do?’"

Chrishell has also addressed their time together, writing in her 2022 memoir, Under Construction, "We’ve run into each other a few times over the years and even though I sounded a little angry on Selling Sunset, it’s always cordial... Looking back I know it never would have worked out, and we were so young and we each other still had a lot to learn."

Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry

Julia Roberts starred alongside the late Matthew Perry in one of the most iconic cameos throughout the 10-series run of Friends.

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew revealed he wooed the Hollywood star by sending her "three dozen red roses."

They would go on to date for three months from January to April 1995, but Matthew struggled with the pressure of dating such a famous partner.

He writes in the book, that it was "too much for me... I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me."

Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley

Maybe because Jennifer Garner's *other* previous marriage was to Ben Affleck, people often forget she had been married to another actor before - Felicity star Scott Foley.

During the filming of Felicity, Jennifer Garner briefly guest-starred in 1998 as the long-distance girlfriend of Scott's character - and in a strike of life imitating art, the pair got together in real life, eventually getting married in 2000.

Per US Weekly, the 13 Going on 30 actress said of their split, "Oh, [Scott’s] a great guy. We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I'm aware we did not know what hit us. We didn't have a shot. He's a really good guy, and we just imploded."

Jim Carrey and Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger and Jim Carrey were once a couple after getting cosy during the filming of 1999's Me, Myself & Irene.

In 2020, Jim Carrey addressed the relationship in his semi-fictional memoir, Memoirs and Misinformation.

In the book, he referred to the Bridget Jones actress as "his last great love."

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin

Before Emma Stone was the Academy Award winning star of classics like La La Land and Poor Things, and before Kieran Culkin found worldwide success with his role as Roman Roy in HBO's Succession, the two were young lovebirds.

They were thought to have met during the filming of 2009's Paper Man, and dated until around 2011.

They've always kept things relatively quiet about their personal lives, but they appear to remain friendly as they enjoyed an embrace at the 2022 Met Gala.

Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most prolific movie stars of today - holding the record for the highest-grossing box office star with a gross of over $14 billion.

Back in 2006, while filming the dark thriller The Black Dahlia, she and co-star Josh Hartnett began dating.

Despite both being huge names - Josh having starred in the likes of Pearl Harbour - their two-year courtship is often forgotten, partially as they avoided too much PDA.

But by 2007, it was over with Josh speaking to The Mirror at the time, describing the breakup as "really painful." He continued, "It was difficult spending so much time apart with all our different commitments and both of us flying all over the world."

Josh married Tamsin Egerton in 2021 and Scarlett has been married to Colin Jost since 2020.

Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio

Realistically speaking, Leonardo DiCaprio could've filled up many slots on this list - the A-list Oscar winner has been romantically linked to his fair share of celebrities, including supermodels Gisele Bunchden and Gigi Hadid.

But one fellow star he dated rather discretely was actress and red carpet staple Blake Lively.

After splitting with model Bar Refaeli in May 2011, the pair were pictured holidaying around Europe, snapped looking cosy in Cannes and Portofino. It's believed the romance was short-lived, fizzling out the same year.

Blake went on to date, marry and welcome four children with actor Ryan Reynolds.

Naomi Campbell and Robert De Niro

Talk about a forgotten - and unexpected - pairing!

Supermodel Naomi Campbell had a very discrete relationship with Robert De Niro sometime in the 1990s. The pair have kept tight-lipped on the details, but Naomi has confirmed that the rumours were indeed true with subtle references in interviews.

“For me, privacy is important to know each other, and I always worry that my job will not allow that,” she shared in an interview with WSJ Magazine. "But I have ways. I was taught that by Robert De Niro. Being alone doesn’t mean you are lonely. I don’t have time to be bored, and I don’t have time to be lonely."

The two reportedly remain friendly to this day.