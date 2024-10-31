Alison Hammond says 19-year-old son Aidan is 'very good' at giving her relationship advice - after revealing the reason she never married
Alison and her son Aidan have a close bond and she's revealed that she looks to him for approval on her love life
Alison Hammond says that her 19-year-old son Aidan is 'very good' at giving her relationship advice - having recently revealed the reason she has never married.
Back in April, British TV icon and This Morning presenter Alison confirmed her budding romance with 27-year-old boyfriend, David Putman, after various ups and downs in her love life over the years.
Alison is mother to Aidan, who she shares with ex fiancé, Noureddine Boufaied, and she's been open about the advice and support he gives her when it comes to romance.
Appearing in a video ahead of Romesh Ranganathan's new game show, Parents' Evening, Alison and Aidan were asked about which one of them is best at giving advice.
After Aidan declared that he is the better one to turn to for words of wisdom, Alison said, "When it comes to relationship advice you're very good. But when it comes to career advice I'm not sure!"
Alison, who recently had us rushing to buy her leopard print Rixo dress, also opened up on the first time Aidan met her current partner, David, when she appeared on the Parenting Hell podcast with Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett.
"When they actually met, he really liked him, he really thought he was lovely, so that's nice. Thank goodness for that! Because normally Aidan hates anybody I date, literally just not interested," she explained.
"And you just know at that point, if Aidan doesn't like them, this isn't gonna work."
Despite having been engaged to Aidan's father and reportedly to ex Ben Hawkins, too, the beloved Great British Bake Off host confessed that feeling fears over being "tied down" are what have stopped her from tying the knot in the past.
Appearing on Gyles Brandreth's podcast Rosebud, Alison shut down any rumours that she has has a husband.
"A lot of people think I've been married… I've never been married. If you look online, it's like, 'Alison was married to Aidan's dad', but I wasn't," she said.
"We never actually got married. It was the perfect time but I don't feel like we were ready. He had the most beautiful smile and that's what I fell in love with. Aidan's got that smile as well."
Going on to admit that concerns about losing her freedom and getting "cold feet" have prevented her from taking the leap into marriage, Alison continued, "I think as soon as I hear the word marriage I get like cold feet. I think I'm just one of those people.
"I just feel like I'm tied down and I don't like it, when really and truly, I'm getting to that age now where I just think 'Alison, let go, it's okay to settle down'."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
