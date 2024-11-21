900 Days Without Anabel: Where is Emilio Muñoz Guadix now?

Netflix documentary, 900 Days Without Anabel, is shocking viewers with its narration of the abduction of Anabel Segura and subsequent hostage negotiaions - it's also left viewers asking about the whereabouts of Emilio Muñoz Guadix.

Anabel Segura was out jogging on April 12, 1993 when she disappeared from La Moraleja in Madrid. Anabel had been kidnapped by Emilio Muñoz Guadix and his friend, Candido "Candi" Ortiz Aon. For the next three years, the entire country held its breath, hoping the university student would be rescued. Guadix issued a number of ransom requests in exchange for Anabel during that time, and hostage negotiations ensued.

The documentary reveals what really happened during the period Anabel was believed to be held, through unpublished original tapes recorded by the police agents. It's not the only Netflix true crime documentary to leave viewers interested in what happened to criminal perpetrators in the aftermath of events. Recently, both Sweet Bobby and This is The Zodiac Speaking have left viewers wanting to know more - those tuning into 900 Days Without Anabel have been asking where Emilio Muñoz Guadix is now.

Where is Emilio Muñoz Guadix now?

Emilio Muñoz Guadix was was released from prison on 27 November 2013, and hasn't been heard about since - his current whereabouts remain unknown. He and Ortiz Aon were both sentenced to 39 years in prison, and this was later increased to 43 years by the Supreme Court.

His early release didn't come as part of a parole hearing, but a legal technicality. In 2006, Spain introduced the Parot doctrine, a legal ruling to determine how sentences were calculated in relation to serious crime. A later ruling by the European Court of Human Rights affected the way this was applied, allowing Muñoz Guadix to be released after serving just 18 years of his sentence.

On his release from prison and one of the last times he was seen, Muñoz Guadix was interviewed and says, "I made a mistake, a serious one, and that's it, I have paid my sentence," adding "I made a serious mistake that I have accepted from the first moment."

Candido ‘Candi’ Ortiz Aon didn't get to see any freedom, as he died in prison in 2009, at the age of 48.

900 Days Without Anabel (Season 1 subtitled) | Trailer in English | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What did Emilio Muñoz Guadix do?

Emilio Muñoz Guadix and his accomplice, Candido ‘Candi’ Ortiz Aon, snatched Anabel from the street while she was out running, bundling her into a van. She was seemingly held by her kidnappers for 900 days, in which time they repeatedly asked for money in exchange for her release.

Anabel's parents attempted to find funds to meet to monetary demands, and Spanish authorities offered a reward in exchange for her safe return. When told the money was ready for them, the kidnappers didn't collect it. Instead, they released recordings of Anabel's voice, but these were found to have been faked - they were actually made by Muñoz Guadix’s wife, who was sentenced to six months in prison for her part in the cover up.

One of the recordings said "I want to be home with you... I really want to see you all. This is what you have to do to end this quickly. See you later, Daddy. Goodbye Mummy. Sister, I love you very much. Goodbye.''

On September 30, 1995, Anabel's remains were recovered from an abandoned warehouse near Toledo, just outside Madrid. She'd actually been murdered within six hours of being kidnapped, and the kidnappers offered her family hope for such a long time that she might've been returned to them alive, when she'd been deceased the entire time.