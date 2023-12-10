32 celebrities you might not realise had famous parents

Some people are simply born to be stars. In some cases, it's because of talent but it's no secret that being talented *and* born to a famous person will fast-track your road to stardom.

You may have heard of the term 'nepo baby' but if not, it refers to those in the showbiz industry who have parents who are already well-established in the industry. A controversial and age-old phenomenon where we see generation after generation of celebrities passing down the torch to their children, often watching them surpass their levels of fame, it's hardly anything new - but the phrase 'nepo baby' first became popularised in 2022.

So if you're as nosy as we are and love a good surprise, we've compiled a list of 32 celebrities - or 'nepo babies' - who have famous parents.

32 celebrities with famous parents

1. Nicole Richie and Lionel Richie

Although they’re not biologically related, Lionel first saw Nicole as a cute little two-year-old playing the tambourine on stage with Prince. Her biological family unfortunately became unable to look after her, however the Richie family who were friends with Nicole’s parents took her under their wing and finally adopted her when she turned nine.

2. Angelina Jolie and John Voight

These two a-listers have had a very turbulent relationship as father and daughter and their fraught relationship has led to them having several periods of estrangement over the years. The pair have regularly spoken about their difficult relationship - largely stemming from Voight cheating on Jolie's mother and leaving her to take care of the children.

3. Nicolas Cage and August Coppola

Despite changing his last time to Cage, a-lister Nicolas was born Nicolas Kim Coppola - son of August Cage, an American academic, film executive and author. Perhaps more notably, his dad's brother was Francis Ford Coppola. While his dad didn't reach the dizzying fame of his sibling, he was a respected name in the film industry.

4. Lily-Rose Depp and Johnny Depp

We’re sure you know who Johnny Depp is, however, his daughter Liy-Rose may not be on your radar. Known first for her modelling work, Lily-Rose has walked for numerous high-profile fashion shows including Chanel - who she is also a brand ambassador for. The young starlet has also turned to acting in recent years, starring in films such as The King and Tusk.

5. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Like mother like daughter, Kaia has well and truly taken after her supermodel mum. Gerber made her fashion week debut in 2017 and has been walking for several fashion houses ever since. She is also an aspiring actress and has starred in shows such as American Horror Story.

Becoming Cindy Crawford by Cindy Crawford and Katherine O'Leary: was £35 now £21.32 | Amazon A behind-the-scenes look into the international supermodel's private life from the 90s to her 50th birthday. This is her reflection on her life, one iconic photoshoot at a time.

6. Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Actress and singer Zoë has well and truly kept the family business running, carrying on her parent's legacy. Her father Lenny is known for his unique fusion of rock, soul and reggae music and her mother is a well-known American actress best known for her work on The Cosby Show. Zoë has a string of films under her belt, including Big Little Lies, Valentine's Day and Batman where she starred as leading lady, Catwomen.

7. Jennifer Aniston and John Aniston

This one may surprise you but Jennifer is not the first celebrity in her family to make it big as an actress. Her father, John Aniston, was best known for his 37-year-long portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. This role awarded him the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 and cemented his position as one of the acting greats. Unfortunately, John passed in late 2022 and Jennifer paid tribute to him with a heartfelt post on Instagram, describing him as 'one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew'.

8. Matty Healy and Denise Welch

Denise Welch has become a household name in the UK thanks to her 18-year-long recurring role as a panellist on the hit show Loose Women. Her son, Matty Healy is one of the biggest contemporary pop stars, as the lead singer of The 1975. The band rose to new heights of popularity in 2023 as their unconventional performances took the internet by storm.

9. Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Hawn and Hudson are both absolute icons in their own right, so you wouldn't be alone if you didn't realise they were related. Hawn is more commonly known for her amazing role in Death Becomes Her and Kate for her iconic 00s film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Goldie: A Lotus Grows in the Mud by Goldie Hawn: £18.20 | Amazon This insightful and honest memoir looks back at Hawn's most memorable moments and experiences. The New York Times Bestseller details her fascinating life, from her go-go years in the 60s to her Oscar-winning debut in Cactus Flower.

10. Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones

You’ve probably seen Rashida in several hit comedy series such as The US Office and Parks and Recreation, however, her father is perhaps even more famous. Quincy Jones is a musical legend and produced some of the most significant pieces of music in the 20th century such as Micheal Jackson’s The Thriller.

11. Lourdes Leon and Madonna

Lourdes Leon was born in 1996 when Madonna was dating her then-boyfriend, actor Carlos Leon. While Madonna is undoubtedly more widely known, Lourdes has carved out a successful career as a fashion model, working with brands such as Versace, Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney. She’s also worked in make-up, is a budding musical artist and has worked with her iconic mother on several different creative projects.

12. Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Downey Sr.

The name admittedly gives it away, but did you know Robert Downey Jr. wasn't the first member of his family to make it big in the industry? His father, Robert Downey Sr. was an actor and filmmaker who was best known in the 60s for his countercultural independent films, writing and directing the underground 1969 flick, Putney Swope. Meanwhile, his son, Robert Downey Jr. has risen to global fame over the past decade for movies such as Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes and Zodiac.

13. Scott Eastwood and Clint Eastwood

When it comes to acting legends, there’s no one quite like Clint Eastwood. Starting his legacy in Spaghetti Westerns, the famous actor has acted in some of the biggest moves for over 60 years and now his son Scott is carrying on the torch. Scott is not only known for his doppelganger-esque looks to his father but also for his acting in films such as The Longest Ride and Grand Turismo.

14. Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross

With the musical icon Diana Ross as a mother, it’s no surprise that Tracee Ellis Ross has turned out just as legendary as she has. The five-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee has starred in the hit TV show Black-ish and 2023 worked alongside Eddie Murphy in the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane.

15. Liv Tyler and Steve Tyler

Starting life apart, Liv was told from a young age that her father was musician Todd Rundgren, however, when she was around 11 she discovered that Steve Tyler was her biological dad - a result of a short fling between her mum and the singer in 1976. The Aerosmith singer was struggling with drugs at the time of Liv’s birth so her mother, Bebe Buell decided to keep Liv a secret and Rundgren stepped in as her father. Since she discovered the truth, Liv and her father Steve have continued to become closer and closer, he is now a very active grandparent and was even there during the birth of Liv’s child Sailor.

16. Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner

Not only is Paltrow’s mother a Tony and Emmy award-winning performer but her father is also a director and producer who worked on Broadway. Danner is known for her work on Meet the Parents and for her recurring role on Will & Grace. Gwyneth Paltrow also rose to fame as an actress, starring in Shakespeare in Love, Shallow Hal and other blockbusters. However, in recent years, she's become better known for her wellness empire, Goop.

17. Lily Collins and Phil Collins

Although they’ve had a rocky relationship at times, actress Lily and her father Phil, a music legend, are closer than ever in 2023. Lily’s career trajectory shot up after she got the role as Emily Copper in Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris has since become something of a household name. Her hit-maker father Phil probably needs little introduction, having enjoyed a successful solo career and as lead singer of the rock band Genesis. His top hits include Against all Odds and In the Air Tonight.

18. John David Washington and Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington has been a pillar of blockbuster movies for decades and his son John David, who started as a professional football player, is continuing that legacy. Whilst Denzel is still very much working and starring in major motion pictures, John David is starting to catch his father up after starring in movies such as BlacKkKlansman and Tenet.

19. Dakota johnson and Melanie Griffiths

Dakota Johnson doesn’t only have one famous parent but two - and if you consider her Stepfather Antonio Banderas then she has three! Don Johnson is Dakota’s father, known for his role in Miami Vice and Melanie Griffiths, known for starring in Working Girl, is her mother. Whilst Dakota has made a name for herself in the industry, she remains humble, often referencing - and showing appreciation for - her star-studded family.

20. Margaret Qualley and Andie McDowell

Not only are these two actors mother and daughter in real life but they also played mother and daughter in the 2021 Netflix series Maid. McDowell has been a big name in the showbiz industry for decades, with notable performances in Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Qualley began starring in more mainstream movies around 2016 when she was cast in The Nice Guys alongside Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.

21. Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman

Here we have another case of a celebrity who has not one famous parent but two. Maya Hawke, known for her role in Netflix’s Stranger Things and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, is the daughter of Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and Before Sunrise star Ethan Hawke. Thurman and Hawke met when they were filming the 1996 film Gattaca. They fell in love and two years later, in July 1998, Maya was born.

22. Nico Parker and Thandiwe Newton

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton was previously married to Ol Parker, the writer and director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Together, they had three children, one of whom is Nico Parker. Parker has been in multiple productions, most notably Disney’s live-action Dumbo. She also took on the role of Sarah in HBO’s The Last of Us.

23. Damon Wayans Jr and Damon Wayans

An unstoppable father-son duo, Wayans and Wayans Jr. have become a comedy powerhouse. Wayans Jr. has starred in scores of famous films and shows, including the hit series New Girl while father Wayans starred in several 90s classics such as The Last Boy Scout and In Living Colour.

24. Riley Keough and Elvis Presley

Shooting to stardom after the success of Daisy Jones and The Six, Riley Keough's family connections quickly came to light. Keough is the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley and her mother is the late Lisa-Marie Presley. Before her iconic role as Daisy Jones, Keough starred in Mad Max: Fury Road and Logan Lucky. She also inherited Elvis' infamous estate Graceland after her mother passed away in 2023.

Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N' Roll: £15.73 | Amazon Whether you're an Elvis fan or not, this memoir is one for everyone to enjoy. The intimate story of one of the most iconic couples in the history of pop culture, this fascinating book is a never-before-seen look into the mind of a man who no one else knew like his wife.

25. Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher

Most famous for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, Carrie Fisher was - and remains - one of the most memorable and respected actresses in the industry. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, is an actress herself, known for her roles in Scream Queens, American Horror Story and of course as Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

26. Kiefer Sutherland and Donald Sutherland

This is a father-son duo with a lot of impressive titles under their belt. Donald Sutherland has starred in several TV shows and films over the years including his stand-out role as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise. Kiefer is most commonly known for his starring role in the series 24 and his break-out role in Stand by Me.

27. Maya Rudolph and Minnie Riperton

The comedy superstar Maya Rudolph, known for her appearances on Saturday Night Live and roles in movies like Bridesmaids and Sisters, has always been destined for stardom. Her mother, Minnie Riperton, was a singer-songwriter known for her iconic 1975 love song, ‘Lovin’ You’. Unfortunately, Riperton's career was tragically cut short when she died of breast cancer at 31.

28. Drew Barrymore and John Barrymore

Drew Barrymore famously started her acting career at an extremely young age. In fact, she was just eleven months old when she appeared in a dog food advert. The child actor went on to shoot to stardom after appearing in E.T. as a young child and has been a Hollywood icon ever since. However, not everyone knows that her father John Barrymore was a famous actor too, known for his role in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and the 1932 film, Grand Hotel.

29. Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts

Okay, they’re not quite mother and daughter but Emma Roberts has a few famous family members. Her dad is Eric Roberts, who you may know from Suits or perhaps his 80s hit Best of the Best, and her aunt is Julie Roberts, the Oscar-winning actress.

30. O-Shea Jackson Jr and Ice Cube

Although both father and son started in the music scene, O’Shea and Ice Cube have latterly turned their attention to acting and are well known for their stand-out performances in films. O’Shea’s break-out role came when he portrayed his father in the biopic NWA, Straight Outta Compton and he's since held roles in Godzilla and Cocaine Bear - to name a few. His father, rapper Ice Cube, was one of the biggest rappers of the 90s, first rising to fame with rap group N.W.A. He's also starred in countless films, including Boyz in the Hood and Straight Outta Compton.

31. Mauda Apatow and Leslie Mann

Another example of a young actor with two famous parents, Maude Apatow is the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow. The family have worked on projects for over a decade as Maude and her younger sister Iris have played Leslie’s fictional children in her films. However, Maude rose to a new level of stardom when she played Lexi Howard in the hit TV series Euphoria.

32. Stella McCartney and Paul McCartney

When your dad is a Beatle, there’s no way you’re not going to be famous too. However, Stella McCartney didn't follow in her dad’s musical footsteps and instead created one of the biggest fashion brands of our time. The two have a close bond and Stella never misses a chance to shout out her dad and their loving relationship whenever she can.