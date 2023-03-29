Drew Barrymore has 'first perimenopause hot flash' on TV with Jennifer Aniston and she's 'glad' it happened

Drew Barrymore had her “first perimenopause hot flash” on TV with Jennifer Aniston and she's “glad” it happened the way it did.

Known for being open about all aspects of her life, this year alone has seen Drew Barrymore emotionally reveal she was once ghosted and it was shared that Drew Barrymore’s divorce led to her using “alcohol as solace” in difficult times. She’s been equally open about her menopause journey and now Drew Barrymore has experienced her “first perimenopause hot flash” on TV. Drew was interviewing none other than Jennifer Aniston at the time - and she couldn’t be more “glad” that this took place how it did.

Monday March 27th’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show saw her joined on the couch by Jennifer and Adam Sandler who were there to talk about their new movie, Murder Mystery 2. Whilst talking to them, Drew began to feel hot and in a clip shared candidly to her social media account, she declared it was her “first hot flash”.

“I am so hot, I think I’m having my first perimenopause hot flashes,” Drew exclaimed, taking off her blazer and fanning herself with her hand. “For the first time I think I’m having my first hot flash.”

Jennifer leaned across to help her re-attach her microphone to her shirt after she removed it from her blazer and said light-heartedly, “Oh, I feel so honored.”

Drew added, “I'm so sorry, do you feel this?” as Jennifer touched the talk show host’s neck and confirmed it was indeed “internal heat”.

“Or maybe I’m just *that* excited,” Drew quipped jokingly. “Well, I’m so glad I have this moment documented.”

(Image credit: Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Perimenopause is the term used to refer to the transitional time surrounding the menopause. The moment Drew Barrymore had her “first perimenopause hot flash” came just a week after the star spoke with Gayle King about her experience of the perimenopause on CBS Morning’s Facing Fertility series. She explained that she’d gone to her doctors after experiencing periods every two weeks and was taken aback by how long it could potentially last.

“I realized that I was in perimenopause when I started having my period every two weeks," she said. "One doctor also just told me this could last, in the worst case scenario, 10 years. And I was like, I will never make it 10 years like this!"

Asked by CBS's Nikki Battiste what word they would both use to describe the menopause, Gail opted for 'reality' whilst Drew responded, simply, "natural".

She also expressed her belief that the stigma surrounding this will hopefully start to end "the more women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are looking so attractive, feeling so vibrant, living their best lives. The way menopause has been branded is, 'You're old, you're done.' That's not it."