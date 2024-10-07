Amazon's Kindle has been around for almost two decades, and shows no signs of slowing in popularity – so much so, there are now multiple Kindle models to choose from. And while choice is a good thing, it can also be confusing, which is we've put together this handy guide to every Kindle device.

There are four Kindle models: the Kindle (2022), Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and the Kindle Scribe. Whilst each model functions in a similar way, there are some key differences between the various editions that are well worth about knowing before you buy.

Whether you're weighing up the Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite or you no nothing about Kindles at all, this guide details each model to help you decide which is best suited to your lifestyle and reading needs. And with the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days set to kick off any minute, there's a very high chance we'll see some discounts across this range over the next 48 hours. Plus, there's some amazing Kindle book deals on already.

Kindle models: Which Kindle is best for you?

All Kindle models are very similar when it comes to reading experience – they all work by connecting to WiFi and downloading titles purchased through Amazon Kindle store, they all have batteries that seemingly last forever (trust us, we've tried to run them out), and they all operate in the exact same way in terms of being touchscreen to 'turn' the book pages.

But as you go up in screen size (and price) with Kindle models, you'll find new features coming into the mix, like being waterproof, for example. Below is a table to help you easily see the main differences between the four models, with a more detailed breakdown on each device underneath.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kindle model Price Display size Weight Storage Waterproof Temp adjustable light Kindle (2022) £84.99 6" 158g 16GB No No Kindle Paperwhite £149 6.8" 205g 16GB Yes Yes Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition £179 6.8" 207g 32GB Yes Yes Kindle Scribe £229 10.2" 433g 16, 32, 64GB No Yes

Kindle Paperwhite: Best all-rounder

Kindle Paperwhite £149.99 at Amazon $169.99 at Amazon $169.99 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect all-rounder model if you want all the best Kindle features without spending a fortune. Its main selling points are the 6.8" display, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns compared to the previous generation. It is also waterproof and has a glare-free display - even when reading in bright sunshine. In her Kindle Paperwhite review, our editor Kerrie Hughes noted that this model is "super-light, so much so I can read holding it one hand for long periods of time without noticing any discomfort." She also praised its smart X-Ray feature that allows you to look up words whilst you're reading. If you want to invest in a modern, reliable Kindle that gives you a great reading experience, the Paperwhite will serve you well. For Light, highly portable

Brilliant battery life

Waterproof Against Display light doesn't auto-adjust

Amazon Kindle: Most affordable

Amazon Kindle £119.50 at Amazon This is the model of Kindle I use daily and I've never had any complaints. It is very lightweight and sleek, meaning it fits in almost every handbag I own, with no clunkiness or slow-loading pages. And despite the number of books I have downloaded, it still boasts a lengthy battery life of at least several weeks. You can read our full Kindle review for even more intel about this edition, including how its 16 GB storage fares. If you're not bothered about more high-tech features like waterproofing and adjustable lighting and want to get the cheapest Kindle possible, this model doesn't function too differently to the Paperwhite when it comes to the actual reading experience. As it's an older model, it often crops up in seasonal Kindle deals, so it's worth keeping an eye on Amazon if you want to score a bargain. For Most affordable Kindle

Does everything you need with no fuss

Sleek and light Against Doesn't have any premium features

Most basic Kindle model

Kindle Paperwhite Signature: Best premium Kindle

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition £179.99 at Amazon $189.99 at Best Buy $189.99 at Target Unsurprisingly, the Paperwhite Signature Edition has many similarities to the regular Paperwhite. However, it comes with the bonus of wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB storage (compared to the 16 GB you get with the regular Paperwhite). The larger storage is ideal if you want to download lots of audiobooks or you're an avid reader who worries about running out of space on your e-reader. This model also comes in more colourways, which is something to be aware of if you want your Kindle to look stylish as well as function brilliantly. If you prefer the sound of the Signature Edition compared to other Kindles but don't want to spend too much, you can wait for the Amazon sale to roll around and hopefully score it for less. For Brilliant storage

Wireless charging

Auto-adjusting front light Against More expensive than basic Paperwhite

Not hugely different to cheaper models

Kindle Scribe: Best for writers

Kindle Scribe £409.99 at Amazon $339.99 at Amazon $339.99 at Best Buy Probably the least well-known Kindle model, the Scribe is truly unique in how it works. A notebook and e-reader in one, it allows you to make notes and scribble on your books as you read using the battery-free pen. Plus, you can use it as a diary or notepad for making lists or sketches - similar to how you might use an iPad and Apple Pen. It is the biggest Kindle at 10.2 inches and it has the same premium features as some of the other models, such as the adjustable warm light, and it has the longest battery life of any Kindle at 12 weeks of reading. It certainly isn't necessary for those who just want to read, but it's cheaper and has a much longer battery life than other notebook-esque tablets on the market, so you can kill two birds with one stone by purchasing the Scribe. If you usually opt for physical Amazon book deals and prefer a more tactile experience where you can annotate your literature but want the convenience of an e-reader, the Scribe could be the perfect Kindle for you. For Best battery life

Brilliant range of features

Cheaper than other tablets Against Much bigger than other Kindles

Expensive

FAQs

What is the newest generation of Kindle?

The newest generation of Kindle is the 11th generation which was released in 2022. Despite being a couple of years old, the classic Kindle model functions brilliantly and delivers everything you need for an enjoyable reading experience without breaking the bank.

Does Amazon Prime include Kindle Unlimited in the UK?

Unfortunately, Kindle Unlimited does not come with Amazon Prime membership. However, some Kindle models will come with a few free months of Kindle Unlimited when you purchase them.