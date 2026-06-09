Officially, Shark’s latest vacuum is all about innovation. Unofficially, it’s the new luxe look that steals the spotlight

By now, you'll know that Shark makes some of the best vacuums you can buy. Powerful, affordable and endlessly innovative, they're the vacuum of choice for millions of households and, more often than not, mine too. Now, the brand is raising the bar again with a sleeker redesign and four surprisingly chic colourways.

The new range, catchily named the Shark PowerDetect Speed Luxe Clean & Empty, is Shark's latest evolution in cordless floorcare. It combines the features you'd only find on the best vacuums: intelligent dirt-detection technology and powerful suction with a slimmer, bag-free self-emptying dock, all wrapped up in a sophisticated palette of earth tones and muted neutrals.

Officially, I'm impressed by all the clever engineering. Unofficially, I'm completely taken with how they look. After all, how often do you see a vacuum cleaner that's genuinely stylish enough to leave on display?

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Shark PowerDetect Speed Luxe Clean & Empty Vacuum Launch

(Image credit: Shark)

Let's start with the technical details of this new launch, since they're the important part when it comes to your cleaning routine. Shark devotees may recognise part of the name, particularly the "PowerDetect" element. It’s one of the brand’s newer cordless vacuum technologies, using intelligent sensors to detect dirt levels and floor types, automatically adjusting suction power for a more efficient clean. You might remember just how impressed we were when we tested the oldest sibling in the PowerDetect line.

The collection also includes several signature features, such as a hinge positioned partway up the vacuum’s wand, allowing it to reach under low furniture , from kitchen islands to sofas, without the need to bend or strain. A self-emptying charging dock is another standout addition, holding up to 45 days of dust in a sealed system designed to be especially helpful for allergy sufferers. There are plenty of smaller refinements across the design, but if you want the headline details, here’s what defines the Shark PowerDetect Speed Luxe Clean & Empty Vacuum collection:

(Image credit: Shark)

Four Detect Technologies: Intelligent sensors automatically identify hidden dirt, floor types, edges and even the direction you're vacuuming in, adjusting suction power in real time for a more efficient clean.

Auto-Empty Charging Dock: After each clean, the vacuum automatically empties itself into a sealed dock that can hold up to 45 days' worth of dust and debris. The system also houses an Odour Neutraliser cartridge, helping to keep unpleasant smells at bay while the vacuum is stored.

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Reverse Cleaning Technology: Unlike many cordless vacuums that perform best on the forward push, this model is designed to capture dirt and debris on both forward and reverse strokes, helping you clean larger areas more quickly.

Flexology Wand: A flexible wand bends to reach under low furniture such as beds, sofas and kitchen islands, eliminating the need to crouch or move heavy items.

Anti-Hair Wrap Technology: Shark's self-cleaning brush-roll actively removes wrapped hair as you vacuum, making it particularly useful for homes with pets or long-haired family members.

(Image credit: Shark)

And now for my favourite part of the launch: the colours. For years, vacuum cleaners have been treated as purely functional appliances, designed to be hidden away in cupboards between uses. Shark is taking a different approach, introducing a palette of sophisticated earth tones and muted neutrals that feel much more at home in modern interiors.

The collection is available in Walnut, Oatstone, Sagewood and Harbour Slate, with each shade finished with subtle satin metallic accents that give the vacuums a more premium feel. Rather than standing out for the wrong reasons, these are colours designed to blend seamlessly into your home, whether they're stored on display in a utility room or parked in a corner between cleans.

It's a small detail, but one that reflects a wider shift in the appliance market. As vacuums become smarter, sleeker and more integrated into everyday life, brands are paying closer attention to how they look as well as how they perform. In a category that has long prioritised practicality over aesthetics, it's refreshing to see a launch that considers both.

(Image credit: Shark)

If, like me, you've been searching for vacuums that come with brains and beauty, Shark has answered your wishes. The all-new PowerDetect Speed Luxe Clean & Empty collection combines some of the brand's smartest cleaning technology with a carefully curated look, proving that practical appliances don't have to be purely functional.

From intelligent dirt detection and self-emptying docks to a palette of elegant, interior-friendly colours, these are vacuums designed to work hard while looking the part. For anyone looking to upgrade their cleaning routine without compromising on style, this is one launch worth keeping an eye on.