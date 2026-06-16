Move over fire pits, this luxury pizza oven is the new garden status symbol

As the weather warms up and we can start enjoying evenings spent outdoors, the best pizza ovens are becoming as much a part of our garden styling plans as outdoor sofas and lanterns. As someone whose family has spent more than a decade running a pizza business, I've seen first-hand how wonderfully Gozney sits at the heart of home pizza scene, elevating outdoor cooking from a novelty to an experience worth gathering around. Now, the brand is taking that philosophy one step further.

This time, it's not just about performance. Gozney has teamed up with cult American paint brand Tonester to launch a limited-edition collection that treats pizza ovens as garden status symbols in their own right. With carefully curated colours, these ovens garner a whole new level of collectible appeal, chosen to compliment and enhance the colour of the flames inside your oven

And if that's not covetable enough, consider the signature craftsmanship that goes into Gozney pizza ovens. Over the years, I've tested and reviewed many of the best Gozney pizza ovens, and part of their appeal has always been their ability to blend commercial-grade cooking with impeccable design. This latest launch is the natural next chapter: four covetable ovens finished in exclusive shades that won't ever be repeated. Once they're gone, they're gone.

Gozney x Tonester Pizza Oven Collection Launch

(Image credit: Gozney)

Let's dive straight into the delicious details of the Gozney x Tonester Pizza Oven Launch. You'll probably already know Gozney for their chic, sleek, status-symbol pizza ovens. And some of you may already know Tonester too. The cult paint brand founded by colour expert Tony Piloseno, makes the perfect pairing for Gozney. The brands have collaborated to use special colours to transforms live-fire cooking tools into collectible design pieces.

Launching exclusively through Gozney's website, the Gozney x Tonester collection comprises four individually released ovens, each paired with one of Tonester's signature shades. Importantly, there will be no restocks and no second runs, making this one of the brand's most exclusive launches to date.

The collection reflects a shared belief between the two founders: that the objects we use every day should carry meaning and creative weight.

"Tony has built something around the idea that colour carries meaning, that it has a world attached to it," said Tom Gozney, Founder and CEO of Gozney. "What I admire most is his obsession with getting it right. Tony has a deep-rooted commitment to his craft and an incredible eye for colour, always pushing further until something feels perfect."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He added: "The way Tony evokes emotion through his paint colours is exactly how I think about the material, form and finish of our ovens. We're both trying to transform spaces in different ways: Tony through colour and atmosphere, and us through the moments of connection that happen around fire and food."

(Image credit: Gozney)

Rather than simply repainting existing models, each shade was selected specifically for the way it behaves alongside live fire. Inspired by ember, smoke, ash and shadow, the colours were matched to particular ovens to amplify their character.

"We spent a lot of time on which shades belonged with which oven," said Tony Piloseno, Founder and CEO of Tonester. "Each colour was chosen for the specific way it shows up next to fire, ember, shadow, ash and smoke, then matched to a single oven to carry as much weight on an outdoor focal piece as it does on a wall."

The four-piece collection will drop one oven at a time:

The staggered release schedule only adds to the excitement, because once these are gone, they're gone. For existing Gozney fans, it's a chance to own a future collector's item. For design lovers who've perhaps never considered investing in a pizza oven before, this collaboration reframes the category entirely. Suddenly, the oven isn't something you tuck away in the corner of the patio; it's the centrepiece everyone gathers around.

(Image credit: Gozney)

With the sun showing its face, our gardens increasingly become extensions of our living areas, so this collection is even more special. Outdoor cooking season is only just beginning, and whether you're hosting family pizza nights or sipping glasses of wine as the sun sets, Gozney's latest launch is my proof that practicality and beauty don't have to be mutually exclusive. If you've been waiting for an excuse to upgrade your garden setup, don't wait too long: once these ovens sell out, they won't be coming back.