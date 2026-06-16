Move over fire pits, this luxury pizza oven is the new garden status symbol
Gozney x Tonester Pizza Oven collaboration showcases colours specifically chosen to compliment fire-cooked food - that's why is nothing short of stunning
As the weather warms up and we can start enjoying evenings spent outdoors, the best pizza ovens are becoming as much a part of our garden styling plans as outdoor sofas and lanterns. As someone whose family has spent more than a decade running a pizza business, I've seen first-hand how wonderfully Gozney sits at the heart of home pizza scene, elevating outdoor cooking from a novelty to an experience worth gathering around. Now, the brand is taking that philosophy one step further.
This time, it's not just about performance. Gozney has teamed up with cult American paint brand Tonester to launch a limited-edition collection that treats pizza ovens as garden status symbols in their own right. With carefully curated colours, these ovens garner a whole new level of collectible appeal, chosen to compliment and enhance the colour of the flames inside your oven
And if that's not covetable enough, consider the signature craftsmanship that goes into Gozney pizza ovens. Over the years, I've tested and reviewed many of the best Gozney pizza ovens, and part of their appeal has always been their ability to blend commercial-grade cooking with impeccable design. This latest launch is the natural next chapter: four covetable ovens finished in exclusive shades that won't ever be repeated. Once they're gone, they're gone.
Gozney x Tonester Pizza Oven Collection Launch
Let's dive straight into the delicious details of the Gozney x Tonester Pizza Oven Launch. You'll probably already know Gozney for their chic, sleek, status-symbol pizza ovens. And some of you may already know Tonester too. The cult paint brand founded by colour expert Tony Piloseno, makes the perfect pairing for Gozney. The brands have collaborated to use special colours to transforms live-fire cooking tools into collectible design pieces.
Launching exclusively through Gozney's website, the Gozney x Tonester collection comprises four individually released ovens, each paired with one of Tonester's signature shades. Importantly, there will be no restocks and no second runs, making this one of the brand's most exclusive launches to date.
The collection reflects a shared belief between the two founders: that the objects we use every day should carry meaning and creative weight.
"Tony has built something around the idea that colour carries meaning, that it has a world attached to it," said Tom Gozney, Founder and CEO of Gozney. "What I admire most is his obsession with getting it right. Tony has a deep-rooted commitment to his craft and an incredible eye for colour, always pushing further until something feels perfect."
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He added: "The way Tony evokes emotion through his paint colours is exactly how I think about the material, form and finish of our ovens. We're both trying to transform spaces in different ways: Tony through colour and atmosphere, and us through the moments of connection that happen around fire and food."
Rather than simply repainting existing models, each shade was selected specifically for the way it behaves alongside live fire. Inspired by ember, smoke, ash and shadow, the colours were matched to particular ovens to amplify their character.
"We spent a lot of time on which shades belonged with which oven," said Tony Piloseno, Founder and CEO of Tonester. "Each colour was chosen for the specific way it shows up next to fire, ember, shadow, ash and smoke, then matched to a single oven to carry as much weight on an outdoor focal piece as it does on a wall."
The four-piece collection will drop one oven at a time:
Perfect for small spaces that need a little extra colour, the Arc Lite is a petite powerhouse.
Arc Lite in "High at the Gala" launched on Monday and is priced at £349.99. You can read about the original Arc Lite in our dedicated article.
Designed for travellers and those who are always on the go, the Tread is compact and easy to move around.
Tread in "Car Coat" launches today and is priced at £499.99. You can read about the original Tread in our dedicated article.
The perfect oven for families who want a little more space, the Arc XL is the one my family uses (when we're not commercially cooking)
Arc XL in "London House" launches Wednesday 17 June at 9am BST, priced at £799.99. You can read about the original Arc XL in our dedicated article.
Borderline commercial, this can cook three pizzas at once and will switch between gas and wood cooking. It's the brand's latest launch.
Dome XL (Gen 2) in "Black Orange" launches Thursday 18 June at 9am BST, priced at £2,499.99. You can read about the original Dome XL in our dedicated article.
The staggered release schedule only adds to the excitement, because once these are gone, they're gone. For existing Gozney fans, it's a chance to own a future collector's item. For design lovers who've perhaps never considered investing in a pizza oven before, this collaboration reframes the category entirely. Suddenly, the oven isn't something you tuck away in the corner of the patio; it's the centrepiece everyone gathers around.
With the sun showing its face, our gardens increasingly become extensions of our living areas, so this collection is even more special. Outdoor cooking season is only just beginning, and whether you're hosting family pizza nights or sipping glasses of wine as the sun sets, Gozney's latest launch is my proof that practicality and beauty don't have to be mutually exclusive. If you've been waiting for an excuse to upgrade your garden setup, don't wait too long: once these ovens sell out, they won't be coming back.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.
Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.
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