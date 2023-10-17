What happens when you stop drinking alcohol for a month? Experts reveal the results you can expect in four weeks

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What happens when you stop drinking alcohol for a month? Initiatives like Sober October and Dry January are gaining in popularity as the years go by, with millions of women around the world taking it as a push to cut back or entirely drop drinking for four weeks every year.

For some people, the idea of ditching alcohol for a month isn't a problem at all. But for others, drinking alcohol a couple of days a week - or even drinking every day - is a part of our regular life. So, giving up alcohol for a month can seem like a big loss in our lives; for some, it’s unimaginable. The effects of alcohol on our bodies, our moods and our personalities are also becoming better understood all the time though, and it’s clear that drinking alcohol can have a negative effect, so giving it up or learning how to cut down on alcohol must have a positive effect.

However, is a month without alcohol long enough to see a difference? Let's find out. Here, woman&home speaks to doctors, biochemists, and alcohol specialists to reveal all the benefits of not drinking alcohol for just four weeks.

What happens when you stop drinking alcohol for a month?

1. Your sleep quality will immediately improve

Most of us drink alcohol in the evenings and many of us believe it can help us fall asleep faster or even sleep better, but this is far from the truth. Alcohol leads to poor quality sleep and even just a few days after ditching the booze, you should notice your sleep patterns improve.

Emma Laing PhD, a clinical professor and director of dietetics at the University of Georgia, says, "Consuming alcohol before bedtime might help you fall asleep, but heavy drinking can be detrimental to sleep quality. Since alcohol is a diuretic, having a drink before bed can cause you to wake up early [when you don't want to] or in the middle of the night to use the toilet, a pattern that can further disrupt sleep. Over time, the cumulative effect of restless nights could cause drowsiness during the daytime, which can affect mood, decision-making ability, and productivity. A tolerance to the sedative effects of alcohol can also develop in some people, meaning that more alcohol is needed before bedtime and before drowsiness occurs."

Emma Laing, PhD, RDN, FAND Social Links Navigation Clinical Professor and Director of Dietetics at the University of Georgia Emma Laing, PhD, RDN, FAND is a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and director of dietetics at the University of Georgia. Laing graduated from the University of Delaware and earned master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Georgia. She has held national, state and local leadership roles in professional organizations and has received awards for excellence in teaching, mentoring, and service to the media.

2. You'll have more energy

We all know that sluggish lazy feeling we get the day after drinking alcohol. Hangovers get worse as we get older and even just one or two drinks can cause us to feel heavy and unmotivated the next day. “Alcohol is a depressant that can lead to fatigue,” says sober living coach, Laura Lee Wright. "Quitting drinking can increase energy levels and you may notice you have more vitality and motivation for daily activities."

Not only that but if you have other lifestyle goals (like picking up a hobby, staying in touch with friends more, working out regularly, for example), then putting drinking to one side for a month can really help you get them off the ground. There's little chance you'll want to get up early and head to the gym or meet a friend for coffee before work if your body is already tired from processing last night's drinking.

Research from La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, says as much. The study found that the cognitive performance of participants was heavily impacted by fatigue as a result of drinking alcohol. I.e. quitting drinking can help boost your brain power and reduce fatigue, offering more motivation for the day.

Laura Lee Wright Social Links Navigation Sober Coach Laura Lee Wright is a sober activist and author of Beyond Sober: You Put Down the Booze, Now What? Laura is a lifelong writer, dynamic public speaker, mom, and activist for sobriety. She believes in creating healthier and happier workspaces where employees can thrive and achieve their best potential. With this in mind, she provides guidance and resources to help teams pivot towards a more positive drinking culture that promotes mental and physical wellbeing.

3. You won't feel dehydrated

Famously, alcohol is a diuretic, explains Lee Weight. "[This means it] causes the body to lose fluids. When you stop drinking, your body can stay hydrated, leading to better skin complexion and overall wellbeing."

Plus, if you're not drinking, you won't have to worry about that horrible dry mouth feeling in the morning or when you wake up in the middle of the night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Your emotions may feel more intense

That's not to say that quitting alcohol for a month is easy work. Gillian Tietz, a biochemist and host of the Sober Powered podcast, says that because of the way alcohol affects the brain, giving it up can be emotionally challenging to begin with - even if you don't have a diagnosed drinking problem.

"The body is resilient and heals faster than the brain does," she explains. "Early sobriety can cause more intense emotions since alcohol numbs emotions, even if you aren't intending to drink to cope."

When these emotions are allowed to exist again, they can be more intense, she warns. "We have less ability to deal with them because we don't have practice. Alcohol damages all areas of the brain and it takes time for the brain to heal from all the damage caused by alcohol. This is why it's possible to have more intense emotions because the brain is healing."

It's one of the reasons why sober dating has taken off in recent years, with many people finding they are better able to create and maintain more emotionally intimate and longer-lasting relationships without alcohol.

Gillian Tietz Social Links Navigation Biochemist Gillian Tietz is a biochemist who quit drinking in 2019, a move that inspired her to start her podcast, Sober Powered, where she utilizes her biochemistry background to teach others how alcohol affects the brain and why it’s so hard to stop drinking.

5. You'll have more time

Okay, back to the positives. One of the immediate benefits of taking a break from alcohol is the time freed up in your schedule for other activities. Even if we don't realise it day-to-day, drinking alcohol (and recovering from drinking) can take up a lot of time.

You’ll have time for hobbies you might have stopped doing because you’ve prioritised drinking. You’ll have more time with family and friends that doesn’t revolve around drinking. Most importantly, you’ll have more time for yourself, more time to focus on yourself and more time to feel good about yourself.

6. Your skin will improve

The physical benefits of not drinking alcohol can't be ignored - but you might be surprised to learn what alcohol does to your face. We know it dehydrates our body and the skin is the body's largest organ, so perhaps unsurprisingly, it dehydrates the skin too. This can lead to premature ageing and other skin problems, such as wrinkles, acne, and rosacea, a study by Shandong University reveals.

With even short-term sobriety, many people notice improved skin appearance, including reduced inflammation, less redness, and fewer breakouts.

7. You'll have more money

The benefits of quitting drinking stretch beyond the body and brain and reach our bank accounts, that's for sure. Alcohol is expensive, and, let’s face it, the prices are only going up. When you take a step back and realise how much money you’re spending on alcohol, even if you’re a moderate drinker, it might be quite alarming.

So, one immediate benefit of quitting alcohol is a boost to your bank account. When you’re not drinking, you’ll have money for other things that you perhaps thought you couldn’t afford. If you're wondering about the difference it can make, consider keeping tabs on your alcohol spending for a month and work out how much you'd save. Then spend that money on something else that brings you enjoyment, whether it's a delicious meal out with your partner or friend, an item of clothing, or putting it towards a holiday.

8. Giving up alcohol for a month will help improve your mood

As noted, alcohol is a depressant and this, combined with the short-term memory loss of the night before, is what contributes to the post-night-out anxiety or 'beer fear' as it's otherwise known.

"Many people report mood improvement after quitting alcohol," says the sober coach. "Alcohol lowers inhibitions and leads to poor decision-making and this alcohol-induced behaviour often leads to worry and anxiety the next day. Many people experience less anxiety when they don't have to worry about what they did or said the night before."

What happens after two months of no alcohol?

So, maybe you're one month down the line and still wondering what happens when you stop drinking alcohol for a month and looking to know what's next. You might decide to give up alcohol for good, try mindful drinking, or learn how to cut down on alcohol on a more permanent basis. Either way, the longer you don't drink, the more permanent these positive changes and benefits become.

"The first month is mostly physical benefits: less heartburn, reduced anxiety, better sleep, reduced depression, more energy, lower resting heart rate, lower blood pressure, improved digestion, better nutrient absorption, less liver fat, lower cholesterol,” says Tietz. “The second and third months are more cognitive and emotional benefits: clearer thinking, better decision-making skills and memory, more even emotions. Many people will feel like a fog has lifted around the end of the second month."

How long does it take to see the benefits of no alcohol?

Some benefits of quitting alcohol will be evident very quickly, while others may take a little longer, as Laura Lee Wright explains. When it comes to what happens when you stop drinking alcohol for a month, it can be different for every person. "Most people begin to see changes within the first week of quitting drinking," she says. "Some of those changes, like withdrawal or cravings, don't feel good. Once the initial uncomfortable part of putting down the alcohol is over, many people experience a kind of euphoria from being sober."

Sobriety platform Sober Curious suggests that these benefits come within the first four days of giving up drinking, pointing to research by Ohio University, as this is when the craving for alcohol subsides. As alcohol is incredibly sugary, it's normal to feel a slight sugar withdrawal when you stop drinking. The study, however, suggests that from day seven, this stops completely.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other benefits can occur within the first month that you won’t be aware of, but that are important to your health and wellbeing. "Within a month of quitting, your liver can start to recover from the effects of alcohol. Liver inflammation may decrease, and liver enzymes may return to normal levels," the sober coach says.

These benefits then continue to grow as the years go on and many of them are part of what happens when you give up alcohol for good. "Many of the benefits of sobriety happen by the end of the first year, but the full benefits are seen after five to seven years. It takes time for the brain's dopamine system (reward system) to heal as well, and people can experience a lack of pleasure or everything feeling dull around three to six months of sobriety," says Tietz.

"Alcohol releases two to 10 times more dopamine than natural rewards do, so it takes time for the brain's reward system to recalibrate and for natural rewards (walking, cuddling a pet, socializing, going to the gym, etc) to have the impact they should," she says.

Tips to stop drinking for good