'It makes me feel alive' - Helen Skelton reveals her favourite daily workout habit

For those who know Helen Skelton from Countryfile or her days on BBC1's Morning Live, it'll come as no surprise that she loves being in the outdoors. Over the years, the presenter, broadcaster, and author has been on some major adventures. She's picked up two Guinness World Records for a solo kayak down the Amazon River, become the first person to reach the South Pole by bike, and completed several marathons, to name a few.

These days, though, she likes to take things a little easier. While hiking and dedicated walking workouts might be increasingly popular, Helen says there's one exercise habit that's a constant for her.

"I'm obsessed with steps - my friends tease me - but I've always been like that. I love fresh air. I don't even mind the rain; it makes me feel alive. I'm lucky living in the countryside, but even if it's dark, I’ll go for a walk. Movement and fresh air make me feel good. And honestly, if you wrap up right, there’s something so smugly satisfying about braving the rain," she tells woman&home in an exclusive interview.

"Coming home to the heating, a cup of tea, a drink - it all feels better. I sleep better, I eat better, I’m a nicer person when I’ve been outdoors."

"People want practical stuff. We're an active nation, an active generation, and people want clothes that can go from a workout to the school run to the weekend," she says. "What’s nice about this collection, and why I’ve loved working with [the brand], is that the people behind it are like me - women going from work to pick-ups, to a run, to trying to make the most of the weekends."

