Nigella Lawson shows her soft side in the red velvet dress that's the ultimate Christmas Day outfit
This is what I want to be wearing on 25th December
It's safe to say that Nigella Lawson has got a bit of a soft spot for velvet.
She's appearing in an advert for fragrance brand Ffern, and whilst I need to try the "crisp and sparkling" seasonal scent she describes (and I might have just bought these Rowan & Wren wall candle holders that I think are in the background of the video), it's of course her outfits that have really caught my attention.
She's wearing not one but two incredibly festive velvet ensembles, and between them both, she's got Christmas Day covered. Spend the morning opening presents in her Toast green silk velvet robe, then change into this flattering red Cefinn dress for lunch. Can you believe the dress is reduced in the sale?
This is quite simply, the most festive dress I've ever seen. It's available in navy, green or red, and I love the bias cut skirt. The smocking at the shoulder and waist are nice little touches, as is the tie neckline and frill sleeves.
I am swooning over the pop of chartreuse lining inside this robe. It's by one of the best British clothing brands, and anyone would love to find this wrapped up underneath the tree on Christmas Day.
Shop more festive velvet
It's a bit of an investment, but ever since we saw Emilia Fox wearing a leopard print dress from Wyse London at woman&home's Christmas Live event, we're obsessed with this brand.
I just bought a tartan dress from Joanie in the Black Friday sale, but now I'm adding this velvet dress to my basket too. Designed with curves in mind by Mad Men star Christina Hendricks, it doesn't get much more glamorous than this.
You might recall that Cefinn is Samantha Cameron's fashion brand, and it is sadly closing soon, so this is a great opportunity to get your hands on one of her dresses while you still can.
Velvet really comes into its own in December, but it absolutely works in your year-round capsule wardrobe, too. Tone down the metallics when it's not Christmas, instead reaching for classic black accessories.
