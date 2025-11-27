Jump to category:
Nigella Lawson shows her soft side in the red velvet dress that's the ultimate Christmas Day outfit

This is what I want to be wearing on 25th December

Nigella Lawson speaks during a Business Chicks function at Westin Hotel on January 22, 2016 in Sydney, Australia
It's safe to say that Nigella Lawson has got a bit of a soft spot for velvet.

She's appearing in an advert for fragrance brand Ffern, and whilst I need to try the "crisp and sparkling" seasonal scent she describes (and I might have just bought these Rowan & Wren wall candle holders that I think are in the background of the video), it's of course her outfits that have really caught my attention.

Shop more festive velvet

You might recall that Cefinn is Samantha Cameron's fashion brand, and it is sadly closing soon, so this is a great opportunity to get your hands on one of her dresses while you still can.

Velvet really comes into its own in December, but it absolutely works in your year-round capsule wardrobe, too. Tone down the metallics when it's not Christmas, instead reaching for classic black accessories.

