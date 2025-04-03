Katie Holmes reveals how to wear warm-weather tailoring with lightweight linen and French-inspired colours
We're recreating this très chic look with sophisticated high street finds
Wearing tailoring in the warmer months might feel like a no-go, but Katie Holmes just showed us exactly how to do it. Opting for a lightweight, effortless approach, she teamed a crisp white linen suit with a blue striped shirt and rich brown sandals.
Spotted in New York this week, her white blazer, wide leg pleated trousers and twill blue shirt are all by designer label Brunello Cucinelli. Sadly, we're not all shopping on a luxury budget, but this outfit is surprisingly easy to recreate from high street brands, making it a top choice when considering what makes it into our spring capsule wardrobe.
Shop Katie's Look
This single-breasted blazer is made from a linen and viscose blend, similar to Katie's original. It has a smart button at the front and shoulder pads, which add to its refined feel. The white hue and breathable material make it ideal for laid-back daytime looks.
With a breathable material, these trousers would work for almost any occasion, from weekend outfits to office attire. Pair with some open-toe sandals and a bright blue striped shirt for a sophisticated warm-weather look.
With an effortless oversized silhouette, this shirt is perfect for the season ahead. From styling with smart trousers for an eveningwear look to layering over swimwear for the beach, the styling options are endless.
With a rich chocolate brown shade and featuring real leather uppers, these sandals are an absolute steal for £25. My advice would be to snap them up before all sizes sell out fast.
If you're looking for something a little bit more elevated this season I would recommend this sophisticated double breasted blazer. The Devon suit jacket is made from a lightweight linen blend, making it ideal for warm-weather occasions.
To finish off the look, she opted for the Brunello Cucinelli large bag in calfskin, a classic black tote bag with a large, roomy design. If you're wanting to recreate this look, you could always shop similar styles, including this now discounted Kiana tote bag by JW PEI.
The key to warm-weather tailoring is all about the fabrics you choose, of course, as well as the colour palette. Holmes’ choice of a linen-blend material means that the suit is breathable and lightweight, making it a comfortable choice all year round. Plus, the classic white shade is ideal in the warmer weather; however, other lighter shades would work well too, from warm tan colours to light sage greens.
She paired the suit with a relaxed, blue-striped shirt that adds contrast to the tailoring. The soft white linen paired with blue has a classic French feel, making it the type of outfit you would expect to see on the streets of Paris.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
