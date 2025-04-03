Katie Holmes reveals how to wear warm-weather tailoring with lightweight linen and French-inspired colours

Wearing tailoring in the warmer months might feel like a no-go, but Katie Holmes just showed us exactly how to do it. Opting for a lightweight, effortless approach, she teamed a crisp white linen suit with a blue striped shirt and rich brown sandals.

Spotted in New York this week, her white blazer, wide leg pleated trousers and twill blue shirt are all by designer label Brunello Cucinelli. Sadly, we're not all shopping on a luxury budget, but this outfit is surprisingly easy to recreate from high street brands, making it a top choice when considering what makes it into our spring capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie's Look

H&M Linen Blend Blazer £44.99 at H&M This single-breasted blazer is made from a linen and viscose blend, similar to Katie's original. It has a smart button at the front and shoulder pads, which add to its refined feel. The white hue and breathable material make it ideal for laid-back daytime looks. H&M Wide Leg Trousers £27.99 at H&M With a breathable material, these trousers would work for almost any occasion, from weekend outfits to office attire. Pair with some open-toe sandals and a bright blue striped shirt for a sophisticated warm-weather look. Zara Striped Poplin Shirt £27.99 at Zara With an effortless oversized silhouette, this shirt is perfect for the season ahead. From styling with smart trousers for an eveningwear look to layering over swimwear for the beach, the styling options are endless. Next Chocolate Brown Sandals £25 at Next With a rich chocolate brown shade and featuring real leather uppers, these sandals are an absolute steal for £25. My advice would be to snap them up before all sizes sell out fast. Reiss Linen Devon Jacket £280 at Reiss If you're looking for something a little bit more elevated this season I would recommend this sophisticated double breasted blazer. The Devon suit jacket is made from a lightweight linen blend, making it ideal for warm-weather occasions. Reiss Linen Wide Leg Trousers £168 at Reiss Tailoring is something Reiss excel at, and these wide leg trousers are no exception. You can also purchase these trousers in a light neutral beige colour too. Wear to special occasions with kitten heels and a floaty blouse.

To finish off the look, she opted for the Brunello Cucinelli large bag in calfskin, a classic black tote bag with a large, roomy design. If you're wanting to recreate this look, you could always shop similar styles, including this now discounted Kiana tote bag by JW PEI.

The key to warm-weather tailoring is all about the fabrics you choose, of course, as well as the colour palette. Holmes’ choice of a linen-blend material means that the suit is breathable and lightweight, making it a comfortable choice all year round. Plus, the classic white shade is ideal in the warmer weather; however, other lighter shades would work well too, from warm tan colours to light sage greens.

She paired the suit with a relaxed, blue-striped shirt that adds contrast to the tailoring. The soft white linen paired with blue has a classic French feel, making it the type of outfit you would expect to see on the streets of Paris.