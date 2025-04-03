Katie Holmes reveals how to wear warm-weather tailoring with lightweight linen and French-inspired colours

We're recreating this très chic look with sophisticated high street finds

Image of Katie Holmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

Wearing tailoring in the warmer months might feel like a no-go, but Katie Holmes just showed us exactly how to do it. Opting for a lightweight, effortless approach, she teamed a crisp white linen suit with a blue striped shirt and rich brown sandals.

Spotted in New York this week, her white blazer, wide leg pleated trousers and twill blue shirt are all by designer label Brunello Cucinelli. Sadly, we're not all shopping on a luxury budget, but this outfit is surprisingly easy to recreate from high street brands, making it a top choice when considering what makes it into our spring capsule wardrobe.

Image of Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie's Look

Image of white linen blazer
H&M Linen Blend Blazer

This single-breasted blazer is made from a linen and viscose blend, similar to Katie's original. It has a smart button at the front and shoulder pads, which add to its refined feel. The white hue and breathable material make it ideal for laid-back daytime looks.

Image of white linen trousers
H&M Wide Leg Trousers

With a breathable material, these trousers would work for almost any occasion, from weekend outfits to office attire. Pair with some open-toe sandals and a bright blue striped shirt for a sophisticated warm-weather look.

Image of blue and white stripe shirt
Zara Striped Poplin Shirt

With an effortless oversized silhouette, this shirt is perfect for the season ahead. From styling with smart trousers for an eveningwear look to layering over swimwear for the beach, the styling options are endless.

Image of brown sandals
Next Chocolate Brown Sandals

With a rich chocolate brown shade and featuring real leather uppers, these sandals are an absolute steal for £25. My advice would be to snap them up before all sizes sell out fast.

Image of white linen blazer
Reiss Linen Devon Jacket

If you're looking for something a little bit more elevated this season I would recommend this sophisticated double breasted blazer. The Devon suit jacket is made from a lightweight linen blend, making it ideal for warm-weather occasions.

Image of white linen trousers
Reiss Linen Wide Leg Trousers

Tailoring is something Reiss excel at, and these wide leg trousers are no exception. You can also purchase these trousers in a light neutral beige colour too. Wear to special occasions with kitten heels and a floaty blouse.

To finish off the look, she opted for the Brunello Cucinelli large bag in calfskin, a classic black tote bag with a large, roomy design. If you're wanting to recreate this look, you could always shop similar styles, including this now discounted Kiana tote bag by JW PEI.

The key to warm-weather tailoring is all about the fabrics you choose, of course, as well as the colour palette. Holmes’ choice of a linen-blend material means that the suit is breathable and lightweight, making it a comfortable choice all year round. Plus, the classic white shade is ideal in the warmer weather; however, other lighter shades would work well too, from warm tan colours to light sage greens.

She paired the suit with a relaxed, blue-striped shirt that adds contrast to the tailoring. The soft white linen paired with blue has a classic French feel, making it the type of outfit you would expect to see on the streets of Paris.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸