These six luxury perfume brands are never on sale, but they're now up to 25% off for Cyber Monday

These niche perfume brands never see discounts, so Cyber Monday is a great chance to snap them up

three perfumes in the Cyber Monday perfumes deals from Creed, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Le Labo on a pink and beige background that says 'Cyber Monday'
(Image credit: Future)
Aleesha Badkar
By Aleesha Badkar
published

These Cyber Monday perfume deals on some of our favourite niche luxury brands are not to be missed.

Cyber Monday is here to give us a chance to nab anything we missed out on over the Black Friday weekend. And while there are still a lot of Cyber Monday beauty deals around, nothing screams bargain more than Cyber Monday perfume deals on niche luxury fragrance brands that rarely see any discounts whatsoever.

From warming favourites to elegant aromas to unique standout spritzes, these are the perfume deals worth buying this Cyber Monday - before you have to wait another whole year. 

Best Cyber Monday perfume deals

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Deal: was £285.36, now £199.75 for 75ml at John Lewis (save £85.61)

An industry staple that is very rarely included in any deals, this woody and slightly sweet blend will make you smell expensive. It features a sharp cedar note that lifts the warmth of the woods and sweet saffron and is addictive to wear.

CREED Aventus For Her Eau de Parfum Spray 75ml
CREED Aventus For Her Eau de Parfum Spray

Deal: was £260, now £221 for 75ml at John Lewis (save £39)

Everyone loves Aventus by Creed for a reason, its smooth zesty scent gives luxury and expensive with every whiff and the complex fruity, floral, musky blend makes for one of the best long-lasting perfumes around.

Maison Margiela Replica On A Date Eau De Toilette 30ml
Maison Margiela Replica On A Date Eau De Toilette

Deal: was £58, now £46.40 for 30ml at Space NK (save £11.60)

A burst of fruity freshness, this romantic scent blends notes of blackcurrant, bergamot and pink pepper with florals and musks, to capture the aroma of a sunny vineyard.

Le Labo Fleur D
Le Labo Fleur D'Oranger 27 Eau de Parfum

Deal: was £230, now £195.50 for 100ml at Liberty London (save £30.50)

A bright and zesty blend that is grounded by musk and petit-grain for an elegant spritz that smells expensive all day long.

Juliette has a Gun Moscow Mule Eau de Parfum 50ml
Juliette has a Gun Moscow Mule Eau de Parfum

Deal: was £95, now £80.75 for 50ml at John Lewis (save £14.15)

A niche brand that only those serious about beauty boast on their dressing tables, this zesty but spicy blend layers lime, bergamot and ginger over apple and musks.

Glossier You EDP
Glossier You Eau de Parfum

Deal: was £57, now £42.75 for 50ml at Glossier (save £14.25)

An absolute bestseller that's a big winner with beauty experts, Glossier You brings a touch of uniqueness to your aroma, as it is designed to smell slightly different on everyone. Its notes of iris, pink pepper and ambrette seeds make up a warm and musky floral scent.

Expert advice for buying perfume online

If you’re hesitating over buying a new fragrance online, the Cyber Monday deals can be a great opportunity to snag a mini gift or discovery set, so you can try before you buy - but with an added discount. This is especially ideal if you have your sights set on a luxe brand but don't want to invest without knowing how it smells on your skin or lasts throughout the day.

The following sets feature sample sizes on a range of scents, from the best floral perfumes to the best long-lasting fragrances and even a few of our beauty team's signatures - including Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 and Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace...

Maison Margiela REPLICA Memory Box: was £36

Maison Margiela REPLICA Memory Box: was £36, now £27 at Cult Beaty (save £9)

This set features 10 mini bottles of the brand's most iconic scents including By The Fireplace and Lazy Sunday so that you can sample and discover your favourite before committing to a full bottle. This is a great option if you don’t have a physical shop nearby that stocks Maison Margiela. Plus, it never hurts to have a mini bottle of fragrance at the bottom of your handbag for a scent-related emergency.

View Deal
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Wardrobe Mini Collection: was £40

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Wardrobe Mini Collection: was £40, now £36 at John Lewis (save £4)

This brand houses some of the most luxe scents on the market, so if you’re looking to try before investing, this wardrobe collection is a great option. Inside are 8 mini samples of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s most iconic perfumes, including Baccarat Rouge 540.

View Deal
Beauty Pie The Scent Edit Fragrance Discovery Set: was £85

Beauty Pie The Scent Edit Fragrance Discovery Set: was £85, now £20 (save £65) | Beauty Pie

This set includes six Beauty Pie scents ranging from juicy citrus fragrances to muskier florals, ideal if you’re in a perfume slump and are looking to expand your tastes.

View Deal
Topics
Black Friday
Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Digital Beauty Editor, woman&home

Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has worked as Shopping Writer at woman&home, gained an AOP awards nomination after working on their news team, contributed to Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto and earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸