These six luxury perfume brands are never on sale, but they're now up to 25% off for Cyber Monday

These Cyber Monday perfume deals on some of our favourite niche luxury brands are not to be missed.

Cyber Monday is here to give us a chance to nab anything we missed out on over the Black Friday weekend. And while there are still a lot of Cyber Monday beauty deals around, nothing screams bargain more than Cyber Monday perfume deals on niche luxury fragrance brands that rarely see any discounts whatsoever.

From warming favourites to elegant aromas to unique standout spritzes, these are the perfume deals worth buying this Cyber Monday - before you have to wait another whole year.

Best Cyber Monday perfume deals

Expert advice for buying perfume online

If you’re hesitating over buying a new fragrance online, the Cyber Monday deals can be a great opportunity to snag a mini gift or discovery set, so you can try before you buy - but with an added discount. This is especially ideal if you have your sights set on a luxe brand but don't want to invest without knowing how it smells on your skin or lasts throughout the day.

The following sets feature sample sizes on a range of scents, from the best floral perfumes to the best long-lasting fragrances and even a few of our beauty team's signatures - including Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 and Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace...

Maison Margiela REPLICA Memory Box: was £36 , now £27 at Cult Beaty (save £9) This set features 10 mini bottles of the brand's most iconic scents including By The Fireplace and Lazy Sunday so that you can sample and discover your favourite before committing to a full bottle. This is a great option if you don’t have a physical shop nearby that stocks Maison Margiela. Plus, it never hurts to have a mini bottle of fragrance at the bottom of your handbag for a scent-related emergency.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Wardrobe Mini Collection: was £40 , now £36 at John Lewis (save £4) This brand houses some of the most luxe scents on the market, so if you’re looking to try before investing, this wardrobe collection is a great option. Inside are 8 mini samples of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s most iconic perfumes, including Baccarat Rouge 540.