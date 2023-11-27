These six luxury perfume brands are never on sale, but they're now up to 25% off for Cyber Monday
These niche perfume brands never see discounts, so Cyber Monday is a great chance to snap them up
These Cyber Monday perfume deals on some of our favourite niche luxury brands are not to be missed.
Cyber Monday is here to give us a chance to nab anything we missed out on over the Black Friday weekend. And while there are still a lot of Cyber Monday beauty deals around, nothing screams bargain more than Cyber Monday perfume deals on niche luxury fragrance brands that rarely see any discounts whatsoever.
From warming favourites to elegant aromas to unique standout spritzes, these are the perfume deals worth buying this Cyber Monday - before you have to wait another whole year.
Best Cyber Monday perfume deals
Deal:
was £285.36, now £199.75 for 75ml at John Lewis (save £85.61)
An industry staple that is very rarely included in any deals, this woody and slightly sweet blend will make you smell expensive. It features a sharp cedar note that lifts the warmth of the woods and sweet saffron and is addictive to wear.
Deal:
was £260, now £221 for 75ml at John Lewis (save £39)
Everyone loves Aventus by Creed for a reason, its smooth zesty scent gives luxury and expensive with every whiff and the complex fruity, floral, musky blend makes for one of the best long-lasting perfumes around.
Deal:
was £58, now £46.40 for 30ml at Space NK (save £11.60)
A burst of fruity freshness, this romantic scent blends notes of blackcurrant, bergamot and pink pepper with florals and musks, to capture the aroma of a sunny vineyard.
Deal:
was £230, now £195.50 for 100ml at Liberty London (save £30.50)
A bright and zesty blend that is grounded by musk and petit-grain for an elegant spritz that smells expensive all day long.
Deal:
was £95, now £80.75 for 50ml at John Lewis (save £14.15)
A niche brand that only those serious about beauty boast on their dressing tables, this zesty but spicy blend layers lime, bergamot and ginger over apple and musks.
Deal:
was £57, now £42.75 for 50ml at Glossier (save £14.25)
An absolute bestseller that's a big winner with beauty experts, Glossier You brings a touch of uniqueness to your aroma, as it is designed to smell slightly different on everyone. Its notes of iris, pink pepper and ambrette seeds make up a warm and musky floral scent.
Expert advice for buying perfume online
If you’re hesitating over buying a new fragrance online, the Cyber Monday deals can be a great opportunity to snag a mini gift or discovery set, so you can try before you buy - but with an added discount. This is especially ideal if you have your sights set on a luxe brand but don't want to invest without knowing how it smells on your skin or lasts throughout the day.
The following sets feature sample sizes on a range of scents, from the best floral perfumes to the best long-lasting fragrances and even a few of our beauty team's signatures - including Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 and Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace...
Maison Margiela REPLICA Memory Box:
was £36, now £27 at Cult Beaty (save £9)
This set features 10 mini bottles of the brand's most iconic scents including By The Fireplace and Lazy Sunday so that you can sample and discover your favourite before committing to a full bottle. This is a great option if you don’t have a physical shop nearby that stocks Maison Margiela. Plus, it never hurts to have a mini bottle of fragrance at the bottom of your handbag for a scent-related emergency.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Wardrobe Mini Collection:
was £40, now £36 at John Lewis (save £4)
This brand houses some of the most luxe scents on the market, so if you’re looking to try before investing, this wardrobe collection is a great option. Inside are 8 mini samples of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s most iconic perfumes, including Baccarat Rouge 540.
Beauty Pie The Scent Edit Fragrance Discovery Set:
was £85, now £20 (save £65) | Beauty Pie
This set includes six Beauty Pie scents ranging from juicy citrus fragrances to muskier florals, ideal if you’re in a perfume slump and are looking to expand your tastes.
