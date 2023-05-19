Try woman&home’s exclusive subscription beauty box, worth £107!

woman&home created this content as part of a paid partnership with TOYL. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of woman&home.

If you’re looking for a way to treat yourself without the big spend, look no further than our exciting new collaboration with subscription beauty box brand TOYL.

TOYL is the bestselling beauty box for women over 40, and we’ve seen first-hand why. TOYL stands for Time Of Your Life, with the ethos being that after 40, women should be putting ourselves first, and enjoying this time after the hectic period of our 20s and 30s. The company specialises in curating beauty boxes catering for this age group, handpicking bestselling products that really work.

If you’re wondering exactly what a beauty box is, don’t fret! Essentially it’s a subscription service where you sign up to receive a curated box of products every month. You can also buy individual boxes if a particular option takes your interest and you don’t fancy the commitment. Often these boxes are created in collaboration with brands (like us at woman&home), or they’re themed to certain seasons or trends.

Beauty boxes are a brilliant way of trying out new-to-you products or brands without taking the risk of buying something expensive and full price without knowing if it’ll work for you. They’re also a great way of expanding your beauty repertoire - it’s so easy to get stuck in a rut with certain products, using what you know because the choice of other products out there feels too overwhelming. You may find your new game-changing favourite moisturiser or the perfect treatment for your hair type.

Every month, you’ll receive a handful of new products, handpicked by the beauty team at woman&home. We hope you love using these products as much as we do - they really are some of our favourite, tried-and-tested buys.

For a sneak peek at what’s coming up next month, read on. If you prefer a surprise, now’s the time to stop scrolling!

Yours for just £39.99 when you subscribe. Visit www.toyl.co.uk/whbox

What’s in the June Issue Box?

Treat yourself to this luxury jet setting hair and beauty curation and ensure radiant skin and super-hydrated hair while enjoying this summer! The box includesPerricone MD’s Vitamin C Brightening Peel (RRP £61.00) to supercharge your radiance, Alpha H’s Liquid Gold overnight renewing facial (RRP £14.00) and two brilliant products from the masters of haircare, Philip Kingsley, to shield hair from chlorine and salt water as well as deeply condition (joint RRP £32.00 plus a FREE OleHenriksen Moisturiser worth £5.58. When you subscribe* you will also receive a surprise beauty gift worth over £15.00.

*new subscribers only. Offer valid from 27 April to 31 May 2023

(Image credit: Future)

Our promise to you

The TOYL box is a subscription box. This means after your first payment, every month a further payment of £39.99 will be automatically made by you and the next box sent direct to your door. There is no contract so you can cancel or pause at any time. To do so you can simply email info@toyl.co.uk, call the hotline on 0333 009 3219 or manage your box within your own account at www.toyl.co.uk – we only want you to get the boxes you want.

Delivery & returns

Delivery is by EVRI 48-72 hour service with the despatch of each just released box starting on the 28th of the month. If you order after the 28th your first box will be despatched on the first working day after your order. Should you wish to return your box for any reason it must be returned within 14 days of receipt. If you wish to do so email info@toyl.co.uk and instructions will be sent by return.