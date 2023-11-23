The Dyson Airwrap never goes on sale! Act faster than fast to get it for £80 off at Argos. It will sell out.
The Dyson Airwrap is one of the hardest beauty tools to find discounted, but thanks to Argos you can save up to £80 in this unmissable Black Friday deal
Yes, you read that right. For one of the first times ever, you can snag a Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday with an unmissable discount.
In all the years we've been covering Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals at woman&home, we've never been able to find the tool brand new and on sale. But this year, that has finally changed. From Thursday 23rd November until Friday 1st December, you can save up to £80 on selected Dyson Haircare at Argos.
With both the Airwrap Complete Long and the Airwrap Origin Multi Styler up for grabs, you're spoilt for choice. Plus, the Complete model is available in the brand new gorgeous Blue Blush colourway. Although the deal is running until next week, we're expecting these to sell out fast.
Shop the Argos Dyson Airwrap Black Friday discounts
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer:
was £480 now £400 | Argos
Save an impressive £80 on the complete Airwrap that is never - and we mean never - usually on sale. A discount of just over 16% may not sound huge, but this is probably the best deal you'll come across for this tool.
Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi Styler and Dryer:
was £400 now £350 | Argos
For those looking to score the Airwrap for even cheaper, this version comes with fewer attachments but still functions just the same as the Complete. The good news is that you can invest in the new Dyson Airwrap attachments down the line if you want even more options.
It's no secret that our beauty team are Airwrap obsessives. Our Dyson Airwrap review proves just how much we think this is worth the investment, but if you want to do a bit more research before adding one of these deals to your basket, it's worth taking a look at 5 things I wish I'd known before buying an Airwrap.
Since launching back in 2018, the Airwrap has been once of the most talked about hair tools to hit the market. However, the steep price tag has prevented a lot of people from taking the plunge. But if you've been weighing up the Shark Flexstyle vs Dyson Airwrap due to the cost difference, now is your rare chance to snag the Airwrap for an unbeatable price.
But if you're searching for Dyson hair dryer Black Friday deals, you'll be pleased to hear that Argos is also offering a £30 discount on the Supersonic dryer. Lauded as one of the best hair dryers money can buy, now is your chance to get the brand new colourway for even less.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Gift Case:
was £330 now £300 | Argos
Save £30 on this gorgeous Supersonic set that comes with a sleek storage or gifting case. With five different attachments, it will work for every hair type and length.
These are likely to be the biggest and best deals you'll come across on the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday, so we'd recommend not waiting around too long before purchasing.
