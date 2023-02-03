W&H shopping edit: What to buy in February

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's the season to celebrate love and this February on woman&home we're celebrating love in all of its glorious forms.

So whether you're looking to make a loved one feel special and need to find the best Valentine's Day gifts for your sweetie, or you're doing a Galentines this year and are buying Valentine’s Day gifts for your friends, we've got you covered with sweet gift suggestions and beautiful buys.

We're also all about self-love and self-care in whatever way that looks to you. So if you want to send flowers to yourself like Miley or fancy investing in one of the best vibrators this month, we've got guides for that too.

What to buy in February: The W&H shopping edit

Beauty

(opens in new tab) 1. Herbae par L'Occitane Spartium RRP: £60 for 50ml Reports of winter's death have been greatly exaggerated, but the snowdrops are out and there's now a scrap of light in the sky when Pointless starts so things are moving in the right direction. And how to beckon spring forth via our shopping? With a new floral fragrance of course. This limited-edition scent is green and fresh, inspired by the wild grasses of Provence, with rhubarb leaf, grapefruit and a sunny sprinkle of jasmine. Manifest those blue skies.

(opens in new tab) 2. Clarins Hydra-Essentiel [HA²] Night Cream RRP: £40 Potent skincare acids and the best retinol creams have their place, but it's easy to go too deep into attack mode and forget about the things our skin actually likes (and needs) such as good old hydration and nourishment. Clarins does this sort of sophisticated, non-aggressive skincare better than anyone. This buttery-textured night cream is packed with skin lovers, not fighters, like two weights of hyaluronic acid, moisturising squalane, plumping leaf of life extract and furcellaria, a soothing red algae. Gently does it.

(opens in new tab) 3. Facegym Studio Workouts RRP: From £40 for 15 minutes Maybe you adore Valentine's Day, maybe you think there's nothing less romantic than panic buying off-season roses because the calendar said so. Either way, we all enjoy being treated to a token of love now and then. And what better treat than a sculpting, glow-inducing 'workout' from FaceGym's new menu? Signature Skin Reset includes a firming vacuum mask, red light therapy and a peel, while Face Physio is an on-trend deep buccal massage. It's more pummeling than pampering but the results are sure to inspire warm and fuzzy feelings – send a lover, hint to be sent or self-gift because you deserve it.

Fashion

(opens in new tab) 1. Blush Pink Linen Pyjama Set RRP: £85 £69 We've really embraced the trend for investing in luxurious PJ sets to replace all those old T-shirts we used to wear in bed. There's something special about treating yourself to one of the best pyjama sets and a high quality set always makes for a good gift. While not strictly Valentine's Day pyjamas, we love this blush pink linen set from Piglet in Bed. Softly romantic for the month of February but suitable to wear all year round. Plus, they're on sale!

View pyjama set from Piglet in Bed (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Joy Lace lingerie set RRP: from £5.60 Sponsored Not just home to the best bras on the high street, M&S also have lovely lingerie collections to suit al sizes and styles. As well as the wildly popular Rosie Exclusively for M&S lingerie collection, you can also shop lingerie sets from Autograph and Boutique too. This deep mauve set by Boutique at M&S is giving just enough to make it sexy but not so much that wearing it becomes totally impractical. Plus, it's currently on offer. Perfect.

View Joy Lace lingerie set at M&S (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. High-waist midi skirt with belt RRP: £35.99 A high-waist midi skirt definitely has a place in any minimalist capsule wardrobe and this versatile style can be worn in many ways. Pair with a cream top like the model for an on-trend, colour block look or use the skirt's neutral hue to pair with any colour in your wardrobe.

View High-waist midi skirt with belt at Zara (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 4. Pink Julianna Lace Dress & Scallop Jacket Set RRP: £100 Sponsored It's never too early to start shopping for wedding season, as there's nothing more stressful than trying to work out what to wear to a wedding at the last minute. This lace dress and jacket set makes looking stylish and dressing formally simple, with a ready made outfit delivered right to your door. Just add a neutral shoe to complete the look.

View Lace Dress & Scallop Jacket Set at Roman (opens in new tab)

Lifestyle

(opens in new tab) 1. ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Prosecco Brut NV RRP: £11.99 One of the most famous wines from the Veneto celebrating the region’s romantic legend – a perfect match?! This drier style of Prosecco is fresh and fruity on the nose, with delicious citrus, apple, and pear notes. The perfect bottle of fizz for Valentine's Day and a great prosecco deal if you're keeping things to a budget.

(opens in new tab) 2. Le Creuset's brand-new Azure Collection RRP: from £10 It's difficult to pick just one product to highlight from this brand new launch from Le Creuset which is inspired by the Med. Using a modern, refreshing colour palette taken from popular interior trends, the new Azure collection brings a touch of the Mediterranean blue to the home and adds a new colourway to the brand's already extensive range. The new colourway is available in an extensive range of Enamelled Cast Iron cookware and oven-to-table Stoneware including the brand's Signature Casseroles, Dishes, Roasters, Skillets and Soup Pots, as well as accessories like Salt and Pepper Mills.

(opens in new tab) 3. dryrobe Advance Long Sleeve RRP: £160 Believe it or not, the winter months are one of the most popular seasons for wild swimming. You need the right kit to do it safely though. This long-sleeve, fleece-lined robe acts as an oversized coat and changing area in one for when you're out of the sea, lake, or pool and need to get warm. Available in lots of different colours, the dryrobe Advance has a waterproof and windproof outer shell fabric made of 100% recycled nylon and a cosy synthetic lambswool lining of recycled polyester so you'll stay warm and dry whatever the weather outside.