Unusual celebrity children’s names you will want to steal

Celebrities love a quirky baby name, and here we've rounded up some unusual favourites, all courtesy of trend-setting, mould-breaking celebrities.

But don’t worry - you won’t find any Diva Thin Muffins (Frank Zappa) or Audio Sciences (Shannyn Sossamon) here. These are unique names that won’t raise any eyebrows (no offence to Techno Mechanicus, Exa Dark Sideræl, and X Æ A-Xii, who are Grimes and Elon Musk’s little ones).

What’s more, if these 32 monikers aren’t quite your style, we’ve added sibling names, double first names and distinctive middle names (because celebrities seem to love those). And after all, if it’s good enough for a nepo baby, why not for your new family member?

32 celebrity baby names you'll want to steal

Osian Lark Elliot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson

The Resident Evil star and director welcomed their third daughter in 2020. According to a post on Instagram, Milla loved the Welsh boy’s name Osian, pronounced ‘O-shin’, but revealed the family couldn’t agree on her middle name, with dad Paul, eldest daughter Ever Gabo (2007) and Milla’s mother in favour of Lark, while middle daughter Dashiel Edan (2015) wanted Elliot. “At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few,” Milla joked in the post.

Malti Marie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Welcoming their baby daughter Malti in 2022, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra revealed that Malti is the middle name of Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and derives from a type of jasmine flower that, in Indian culture, symbolises purity, love, and beauty. Marie, their daughter’s middle name, is Nick’s mother, Denise Jonas’s middle name.

Maple Sylvie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

With a name as sweet as syrup, how can you not love the name Maple? The Horrible Bosses actor Jason Bateman definitely thought so, giving it to his second daughter, Maple Sylvie (2012), little sister to their firstborn, Francesca “Franny” Nora (2006).

It seems tree-inspired names are popular in the celeb world. There’s Willow (2000), daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, Magnolia (2011), daughter of No Doubt drummer Adrian Young, Hazel (2004), daughter of Julia Roberts, and Cherry (2010), daughter of My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero.

Sonnet Noel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash

All of Forest Whitaker's children have poetic names, not just Sonnet Noel (1996) who is the actor’s eldest daughter, followed by sister True (1998) whom he shared with ex-wife Keisha Nash, who also had Autumn (1991) with a previous partner. The Last King of Scotland actor also has a son Ocean (1990), from an earlier relationship.

Speaking of his children True and Ocean’s names, Forest told the New York Post how he wanted them to, “be their destiny, for my daughter to be honest and my son to be expansive. I try to be like a forest, revitalising and constantly growing… Kids would tease me, calling me Little Bush, but I thought being called Forest helped me find my identity.”

Olin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan revealed the name of his and Blake’s youngest child at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. The A-Listers' only son joins three sisters, James (2014), Inez (2016), and Betty (2019).

There are multiple origins and meanings behind the name Olin. In Norse culture, the meaning is interpreted as “to inherit”, while it’s also an Irish pairing of the words “drink” (Ol) and “body of water” (Linn). It's also a Ukrainian Jewish surname meaning “stag”.

Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Eve Jihan Jeffers and Maximillion Cooper

The Who’s That Girl singer went all out with the name of her firstborn - Wilde Wolfe Fife Alexander Somers Cooper (2022). While Wilde is Eve’s first child, her husband, British entrepreneur Maximilian, has four children with ex-wife Julie Brangstrup - son Cash (2006) and daughters Lotus (2002), Jagger, (2003) and Mini (2008).

Yes, that’s right. The man who founded the international car rally Gumball 3000 actually named his child Mini Cooper.

Phineas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Phineas is the A-listers' second child and second son, who welcomed into the world in 2020. Speaking via Zoom on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Can’t Stop the Feeling singer revealed, “His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled, couldn’t be happier and grateful.”

Phineas follows big brother Silas (2015) whose first name is a nod to the singer-turned-actor’s maternal grandfather, Bill Silas Bomar, while Randall is actually Justin’s middle name.

Briar Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen

Jumper actors Rachel Bilson and ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose, in 2014. The name was said to be inspired by Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, where Princess Aurora’s nickname is Briar Rose, a nod to the enchanted forest that hid her.

By choosing this name, Rachel and Hayden added a touch of fairytale magic to their family, joining other celebrities who find inspiration in classic stories when naming their children.

Aurelius Cy Andrea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Elle McPherson and (André) Arpad Busson

These days Aurelius Cy Andrea (2003), the son of Australian supermodel Elle McPherson and French multi-millionaire Arpad Busson, goes by Cy, just as older bro Arpad Flynn Alexander (1998) prefers to be known as Flynn.

The preference for using middle monikers even extends to the boys’ half-sister who goes by Luna (2012) but was born Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence. Luna’s mother, Uma Thurman, also shares daughter Maya (1998) of Stranger Things fame and son Levon (2002) with ex-husband Ethan Hawke. Following his divorce from Uma, Ethan married the couple’s former nanny Ryan Shawhughes, and went on to have two daughters, Clementine (2008) and Indiana (2011).

Luna Simone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Born in 2016, little Luna was John and Chrissy’s first child, and is Latin for "moon". Luna was later followed by brother Miles Theodore (2018), sister Esti Maxine (2023) and youngest brother Wren Alexander (2023) who arrived into the world via a surrogate. The couple also remember their son Jack, who they tragically lost in 2020 as a result of a pregnancy complication at 20 weeks.

Ode Mountain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Jena Malone and Ethan DeLorenzo

In 2016 Donnie Darko and Hunger Games actress Jena Malone and her former partner, Ethan DeLorenzo, welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Ode Mountain.

Sadly motherhood hasn’t been the happiest time for Jena who in August 2017 opened up about her challenges on Instagram. “Motherhood, depression, and self-worth. I don't have anything beautiful to say. Except that the struggle is real. The sharp edges are too much to hold without compassion. I'm struggling with this. Compassion for myself and this moment of growth in my life. I know I am not alone in this. I guess I just needed to share, in hopes of being seen and feeling not so very much alone,” she posted.

Olympia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

The tennis champ and Reddit co-founder welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia (who goes by her middle name), in 2017. Shortly after the birth, Serena tweeted, “Fun fact my daughter's initials are AO, as in the Aussie Open, which she won with me.” In 2023 the pair welcomed their second daughter, Adira River.

Meanwhile, the name Olympia seems to have gained popularity in the sports world. Olympian Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett named their first daughter, born in 2020, Olympia Lightening (Bolt). Clearly loving a good pun, they continued with the playful theme, naming their eldest twin son Thunder (Bolt), and the second Saint Leo.

Cosmo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

When it comes to baby names, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson seems to have a floral theme in mind. Her son Cosmo, born in 2021, shares his name with a vibrant flower related to daisies and sunflowers. Similarly, Scarlett’s daughter from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac is named Rose Dorothy (2014). Scarlett and Colin announced the arrival of baby Cosmo on social media, sharing their excitement with their fans.

Dusty Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and the Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo shared the name of their firstborn, Dusty Rose, who was born in 2016. She was joined two years later by the couple's second daughter Gio Grace (2018), and a son in 2023. According to Norse mythology, the name Dusty means "Thor’s stone."

Montague George

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner

The rebellious Spice Girl has never followed the ordinary path, so when her first son arrived in 2017, a distinctive name like Montague was always on the cards. The couple’s blended family also includes the singer's first child, daughter Bluebell Madonna (2006) from her first marriage to British film director Sacha Gervasi, while Olivia (2013) is the daughter of Christian, the Principal of Red Bull racing, whom he shares with his ex-partner Beverley Allen.

Lyra Antarctica

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Like most new parents, the Shape of You singer is said to have wanted a rarely used name for his baby girl, born in 2020, like that of his wife Cherry. Lyra’s middle name Antarctica is said to have been inspired by a romantic trip the couple took to the chilly continent in 2019.

Two years after Lyra Antarctica's arrival, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Jupiter Seaborn (2022).

Rocky Thirteen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Rocky Thirteen joined the ever-growing Kardashian clan in 2023. According to the Blink 182 drummer, their son’s name was inspired by Rocky George, guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies, and the Rocky boxing movies. The number 13 holds special significance for Travis, as it’s one of his favourite numbers and features in his tattoos. What’s more Rocky is the 13th grandchild of Momager and family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Rocky is Kourtney’s fourth child, joining older brothers Mason Dash (2009) and Reign Aston (2014) and sister Penelope 'P' Scotland (2012), plus Travis’ children, son Landon Asher (2003), daughter Alabama Luella (2005), and stepdaughter Atiana (1999).

Rocky’s arrival follows the Kardashian-Jenner flair for unusual baby names, with Kim's children - North (2013), Saint (2015), Chicago (2018), and Psalm (2019). Plus, Rob’s daughter Dream Renée (2016), Khloé's kids True (2018) and Tatum (2022), and Kylie’s children Stormi (2018) and Aire (2022).

Birdie Mae

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

In 2019, the Simpson-Johnson family welcomed daughter Birdie Mae, who joined big sister Maxwell Drew (2012) and brother Ace Knute (2013).

It seems, Birdie, derived from the word ‘bird,’ is becoming a whimsical favourite among celebrities. Actress Busy Philipps also chose the name for her eldest daughter, Birdie (2008), who has a younger sister with an equally playful name, Cricket Pearl (2013).

As nature-inspired names gain popularity, Birdie continues to stand out for its vintage charm and sweet simplicity.

Winter Mercy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Alanis Morissette and Mario “Souleye” Treadway

As if embracing the spirit of her hit nineties song Ironic, the Canadian singer bestowed upon her August-born son a name that’s anything but summery - Winter Mercy (2019). He joined his famous family as the youngest sibling, following big brother Ever Imre (2010) and older sister Onyx Solace (2016).

Camden John

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo

Netflix’s Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa announced the arrival of their first son, Camden John, in 2012. Nick shared that the inspiration for Camden’s name came from Camden Drive, where Vanessa’s obstetrician's office was located.

Camden was followed by their daughter, Brooklyn Elisabeth, in 2015, and their youngest son, Phoenix Robert, in 2016. The couple often speak fondly about the joys and challenges of raising their three children, and balancing their busy careers while keeping family as their top priority.

Bear Blaze

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith

Bear Blaze (2013) is the Titanic star’s third child, as Kate shares daughter Mia (2000) with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, and son Joe Alfie Mendes (2003) with ex-husband Sam Mendes.

Speaking of her youngest son’s name on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kate revealed, “A friend of mine when I was younger was nicknamed Bear, and I had always really loved it. He was very much a Bear. He was everyone's shoulders to cry on.”

While the middle moniker, Blaze, is said to refer to her daring escape in 2011, from the catastrophic house fire which tore through the luxury villa on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island, where Kate was vacationing with her two children. The billionaire’s nephew, Edward Abel Smith (once known as Ned Rocknroll) is said to have helped get Kate and her family to safety. The Prince Charming effect must be real because they married a year later.

Jagger Snow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Baby girl Jagger Snow was born in 2015, with an audience that included doctors, nurses, and her legendary grandmother, Diana Ross.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross welcomed their second child, son Ziggy Blu, in 2020, while Bronx Mowgli, Ashlee's first child from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy bassist, Pete Wentz, arrived in 2008. Pete also went on to have more children - son Saint Laszlo (2014), and daughter Marvel Jane (2018) - with longtime partner Meagan Camper.

Marquise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: 50 Cent and Shaniqua Tompkins

50 Cent’s firstborn son Marquise, arrived in 1996 with a name meaning 'noble' or 'lord of the borderlands', a fitting choice for the son of hip-hop royalty.

Continuing the regal theme, he later welcomed his second son, Sire, in 2012 with then-partner Daphne Joy. Historically, ‘Sire’ was a title reserved for addressing kings and also means 'to father,' adding a touch of legacy to the name.

Sage Moonblood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack

Rivalling the name of any witch or wizard from Hogwarts, Sage Moonblood was born in 1976, while the Rocky star named his second son Seargeoh (1979). With his third wife, Jennifer Flavin, he later welcomed three daughters: Sophia Rose (1996), Sistine Rose (1998), and Scarlet Rose (2002).

Not only does Sly have a fondness for the letter “S”, but also the name “Rose”, giving all three daughters the same middle moniker. His reasoning? So there wouldn't be any competition over who had the best name. He added, “Rose is a great name, you can't knock it. You can't get better than Rose—it's neutral,” he told People in 2006.

Nova Tennessee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger

Although born in 2018, The Walking Dead actor and National Treasure actress didn’t openly reveal the name of their daughter until 2022. “Nova in Latin means a new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn,” revealed Diane when speaking with People. “And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.”

Norman also has a son called Mingus Lucien (1999) who he shares with ex-partner, model Helena Christensen.

Manolo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Sofia Vergara and Joe Gonzalez

Born in 1991, Manolo is the only child of the Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara, whom she shares with her first husband Joe Gonzalez.

The name Manolo is said to derive from the Spanish form of the ancient Hebrew name Emmanuel, meaning “God is with us”.

In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, Manolo (for men) and Maja or Majo (for women) referred to a particular type of person from Spain, especially Madrid. These figures were known for their flamboyant style and vibrant personalities, embodying traditional Spanish culture with a touch of rebellion.

Fifi Trixabelle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Sir Bob Geldof and Paula Yates

Known for their enviable creativity, the celeb couple were one of the first to popularise the trend for unusual baby names with their daughter, Fifi Trixibelle (1983).

Fifi was followed by Peaches Honeyblossom (1989) and Little Pixie (1990), known as Pixie.

Although they had been divorced for years by the time of Paula’s death in 2000, Sir Bob adopted Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily (1996), Paula’s daughter who she'd shared with her partner, INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence, who had passed away three years earlier.

Sunday Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Sunday Rose was the couple’s first daughter, born in 2008, followed by Faith Margaret in 2010. Nicole also has two adopted children, Isabelle Jane and Connor Anthony, from her previous marriage with Tom Cruise.

Incidentally, naming children after days of the week could be becoming somewhat of a trend among celebs, as in 2020, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his partner Georgia Groome, named their daughter Wednesday.

Sparrow James Midnight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

Born in 2009, Nicole and Joel wanted a name for their son Sparrow that would nicely mirror that of their first child, daughter Harlow Winter Kate (2008), with both featuring an ‘ow’ spelling and sound.

What’s more, the celebrity couple picked two middle names each for their offspring; combining a conventional name with one inspired by ancient African day-naming traditions, which reference the time, season, or day of the week a child is born. Harlow was given the middle name Winter, reflecting the season she was born in, while Sparrow’s middle name, Midnight, honours his arrival into the world, which came just after midnight.

Zuma Nesta Rock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Born in 2008, middle child Zuma’s name is said to combine influences from multiple significant sources. Zuma is thought to come from the surfer hotspot in Malibu, while Nesta is Bob Marley’s middle name, and Rock is assumed to be a nod to the former couple's love of rock music.

Together, the No Doubt frontwoman and Bush singer have three sons. Eldest son Kingston James McGregor (2006) is reportedly named after the capital city of Jamaica, while their youngest son Apollo Bowie Flynn (2014), has a significant middle name, said to be a blend of the stars' mothers' maiden names.

Previous to their relationship, Gavin also had a daughter Daisy Lowe (1989) with British fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

Journey River

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Journey River (2016) is the third son of Megan Fox and former husband Brian Austin Green who also have sons Bodhi Ransom (2014) and Noah Shannon (2012).

Previous to their relationship, the Beverly Hills 90210 actor also had a son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green (2002), with his ex-girlfriend and fellow cast member Vanessa Marcil. In 2022, Brian welcomed his fifth son, Zane Walker, with fiance and professional dancer, Sharna Burgess.

Seraphina Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parents: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Seraphina Rose, born in 2009 to parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, came out as trans in 2024, preferring to go by Fin, using they/them pronouns.

Fin is the middle child of Jen and Ben, who also share a daughter Violet Anne (2005) and a son Samuel (2012).

The name Seraphina is of Hebrew origin meaning “burning ones”, and is the feminine form Seraphim - the highest-ranking angels of God in Jewish scriptures.