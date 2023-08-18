The really bizarre travel hack King Charles and Beyoncé share
In an unbelievable coincidence, it has been reported that King Charles and Beyoncé share a really unique hack when they travel
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It has been reported that King Charles and Beyoncé may just share one of the most bizarre travel hacks we've ever heard of.
- King Charles and Beyoncé are both busy people with hectic schedules.
- Both the King and the singer travel a great deal with their work - and both share a unique hack that's rather bizarre.
- In other royal news, Queen Elizabeth’s resourceful relative who funds low-key lifestyle by working at a garden centre.
But what is this strange travel hack? Reportedly, King Charles and Beyoncé both like to take their own toilet seats with them when they travel. This means they don't have to share the ones in bathrooms used by other people.
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that King Charles' travel essentials include his own toilet seat. This was revealed in The Palace Papers, by Tina Brown, a book about the Royal Family which revealed some very interesting stories about the King.
In the book, the author stated, that whenever the King travels, even if it is just to one of his friend's country homes, he brings a selection of unusual items. Reportedly Michael Fawcett, the King’s former aide, would oversee the "paraphernalia that preceded his boss like the baggage train of a Tudor travelling court."
The King (who was then Charles, the Prince of Wales) reportedly bought his own toilet seat and some other rather large - and seemingly unnecessary - items. This included, "the Prince’s orthopaedic bed, lavatory seat, and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper, plus two landscapes of the Scottish landscapes."
For many, travelling with these bizarre items seems like a gargantuan task and would most certainly not fit into a typical overnight bag, fortunately, the monarch has found a solution to this. "When he travelled to stay at friends’ country houses, a truck arrived the day before, bringing his bed, furniture, and even pictures, which his pampering aide Michael Fawcett ensured would be hung in his allotted bedroom in place of the possessions of his host," explained the author.
But does Beyoncé bring all of these home comforts with her on tour? Not quite - but she does reportedly have toilet seats as part of her rider (a rider is set of requests or demands that a performer sets as criteria for performance) on her recent tour.
A photograph of a black box with the label 'Beyoncé toilet seats' has been circulating the internet recently and it has been suggested that while on the Renaissance tour, Queen Bey requested her own toilet seats as part of her rider. While this wouldn't be the wildest tour request we've ever heard, it is pretty unique.
However, according to TMZ, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother has disputed this claim and said that the rumour was 'so ridiculous' and was of course untrue. Other reports have suggested that the boxes are actually used to position fans on stage - so is the label simply a joke or a hoax? It's a bit of a mystery!
If it is true, Queen Bey may just have very royal taste indeed and prefers to have a private throne that's just for her own personal use.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
JLo goes totally makeup free in new video and reveals essential beauty step she's been doing since her twenties
JLo bared her no makeup face as she filmed her essential skincare steps
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory revealed - and it’s a family favourite!
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory perfectly tied into the theme of the day and was revealed by the Duchess of York
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles’ unusual tree habit might surprise you - but it’s super 'friendly'
King Charles’ unusual tree habit is something he does whenever he plants a tree during an official engagement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla paid low-key visit to royal wedding venue as they relocate during their Scottish holiday
King Charles and Queen Camilla have paid a low-key, private visit during their Scottish holiday as they continue their break in Aberdeenshire
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles interrupts Scottish holiday with special throwback post that shows one thing has never changed for Princess Anne
King Charles interrupted his holiday in honour of Princess Anne as he shared a behind-the-scenes photo and a sweet family snap
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's mind-boggling holiday disguise is a must-see
King Charles's disguise on holiday is the most bizarre thing we've seen on the royal - but we kind of love it!
By Laura Harman Published
-
The one thing King Charles always wanted that Kate Middleton has given him
An expert has claimed King Charles 'would have loved' this and finally got it in a way thanks to the Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why the Royal Family’s summer break in Scotland could actually be ‘more relaxed’ this year
The Royal Family's summer break could reportedly feel a little different this year thanks to King Charles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Biggest day of King Charles’ life honoured with historic release in ‘special moment for the nation’
The biggest day of King Charles' life is being honoured in a new release that is predicted to be 'highly sought after'
By Emma Shacklock Published