The really bizarre travel hack King Charles and Beyoncé share

In an unbelievable coincidence, it has been reported that King Charles and Beyoncé share a really unique hack when they travel

King Charles and Beyoncé
It has been reported that King Charles and Beyoncé may just share one of the most bizarre travel hacks we've ever heard of.

But what is this strange travel hack? Reportedly, King Charles and Beyoncé both like to take their own toilet seats with them when they travel. This means they don't have to share the ones in bathrooms used by other people. 

Back in 2022, it was confirmed that King Charles' travel essentials include his own toilet seat. This was revealed in The Palace Papers, by Tina Brown, a book about the Royal Family which revealed some very interesting stories about the King.

In the book, the author stated, that whenever the King travels, even if it is just to one of his friend's country homes, he brings a selection of unusual items. Reportedly Michael Fawcett, the King’s former aide, would oversee the "paraphernalia that preceded his boss like the baggage train of a Tudor travelling court." 

The King (who was then Charles, the Prince of Wales) reportedly bought his own toilet seat and some other rather large - and seemingly unnecessary - items. This included, "the Prince’s orthopaedic bed, lavatory seat, and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper, plus two landscapes of the Scottish landscapes."

King Charles III smiles at the Poacher Cheese Farm

For many, travelling with these bizarre items seems like a gargantuan task and would most certainly not fit into a typical overnight bag, fortunately, the monarch has found a solution to this. "When he travelled to stay at friends’ country houses, a truck arrived the day before, bringing his bed, furniture, and even pictures, which his pampering aide Michael Fawcett ensured would be hung in his allotted bedroom in place of the possessions of his host," explained the author.

But does Beyoncé bring all of these home comforts with her on tour? Not quite - but she does reportedly have toilet seats as part of her rider (a rider is set of requests or demands that a performer sets as criteria for performance) on her recent tour.

Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

A photograph of a black box with the label 'Beyoncé toilet seats' has been circulating the internet recently and it has been suggested that while on the Renaissance tour, Queen Bey requested her own toilet seats as part of her rider. While this wouldn't be the wildest tour request we've ever heard, it is pretty unique.

However, according to TMZ, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother has disputed this claim and said that the rumour was 'so ridiculous' and was of course untrue. Other reports have suggested that the boxes are actually used to position fans on stage - so is the label simply a joke or a hoax? It's a bit of a mystery!

If it is true, Queen Bey may just have very royal taste indeed and prefers to have a private throne that's just for her own personal use. 

