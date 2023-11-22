The cult eyeshadow palette Kate Middleton recommended to Michelle Obama is under £20
Kate Middleton's favourite eyeshadow palette which she once recommended to the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama is currently on sale
The cult eyeshadow palette Kate Middleton recommended to Michelle Obama is currently on sale - and it's an absolute steal!
It has been reported that Kate Middleton is a huge fan of the eyeshadow palettes made by Urban Decay. In fact, the Princess is reportedly such as fan that she recommended the eyeshadow palette she uses to Michelle Obama.
Per Elle Australia, Michelle Obama's makeup artist, Carl Ray, said that the Princess of Wales recommended Urban Decay eyeshadow to the Former First Lady many years ago when she also recommended a 'Botox in a bottle' that she reportedly swears by ."Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," revealed Carl.
It was presumed at the time that the Princess recommended the original Urban Decay Naked palette which was launched in 2010 and discontinued in 2018. However, there is a silver lining! The brand has expanded and now has a range of different palettes that have colours that are just like the one loved by the Princess.
In fact, the Urban Decay 3 mini palette is the perfect eyeshadow palette for neutrals that has all the shades you can need in the same formula and similar hues that the Princess of Wales loves.
A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics)
A photo posted by on
RRP: £34.50
Now £49.00 | Urban Decay. Forming a part of the iconic Urban Decay Naked family, Naked 3 features 12 neutral shades ready to create artistry with.
RRP: £34.50
Now £49.00 | Urban Decay. Forming a part of the iconic Urban Decay Naked family, Heat features 12 warm shades ready to create artistry with.
The range is so well priced for Black Friday, and instead of spending £49.00 on a full-sized palette, fans can instead spend just £34.40 or even less than £20 if they opt for the fabulous mini palette!
For most of us, a good selection of neutrals is perfect for mixing it from an everyday look, to going for something more smokey or dramatic. But, depending on the palette you opt for, there are so many different eyeshadow looks you can create!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
