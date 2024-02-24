32 royal family traditions you may not have known about

The British royal family is one of the most traditional families in the entire world; so which odd, sweet, and historical traditions do they abide by?

Queen Elizabeth II at the State Opening of Parliament, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton walking at Sandringham, and Meghan Markle on her wedding day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Hunt
By Amy Hunt
published

Being a member of the British royal family, by definition, means a life of tradition, rules and protocol. As one of the oldest and most historic families in the world, the life of a royal contains many traditions – from work-related rituals, to even sweet family must-dos at events like Christmas and Easter.

Whether they are upholding royal rules from decades or even centuries gone by, or honouring traditions laid down by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family arguably has more traditions than most. And while many royal traditions are serious and associated with ceremony protocols that have been around for decades – such as important historic conventions – they also have plenty of traditions in the way that any family does; from gift-giving rules at Christmas, to annual events they always attend together.

So what are the most important royal traditions you need to know? From wedding rules to birth traditions, here are 32 you may not have known about – from the sweet to the downright bizarre…

32 royal traditions you need to know

Getting each other silly Christmas gifts

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - MARCH 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receive a gift during a visit to a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. Abaco was dramatically hit by Hurricane Dorian, It damaged 75% of homes across the chain of islands and resulted in tragic loss of life. During their visit to the Church they will hear first-hand what it was like to be on the island at the point the hurricane hit, and how people have come together to support each other during an incredibly difficult time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Given that they are richest beyond most of our wildest imaginations, you’d imagine that the royal family would be sure to spoil one another come Christmas time, right? Well, it’s actually the opposite. One of the biggest traditions the royal family has is to give each other cheap, silly Christmas presents in an effort to show off their sense of humour, and in line with their German heritage. 

Reportedly, Meghan Markle once got Queen Elizabeth II a singing toy hamster for the festive season, while Kate Middleton is famously said to have purchased a ‘Grow Your Own Girlfriend’ kit for her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. Ouch!

Heirs travelling separately

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This is perhaps not so much a tradition as a protocol – but you may not have heard of the odd rule which means that subsequent heirs to the British throne are technically not allowed to travel via plane together. 

The tradition is said to be upheld in order to protect the royal lineage – essentially, ensuring there is always an heir to the throne available, should the very worst happen while flying.

While it was previously a tradition, it’s not thought to be so important now, as the rule was created when air travel was widely considered to be a lot more dangerous than it is now. In fact, given the rarity of air travel disasters nowadays, it’s actually thought that Prince William has travelled with his children – who are directly in line to the throne behind him – numerous times on planes, first breaking the rule to travel to Australia for a royal tour with his wife Catherine and Prince George when George was just nine months old. 

Wedding rings made of Welsh gold

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: John Sibley - WPA/Getty Images)

One tradition that dates back over 100 years, is the fact that most British royal family members have wedding rings made of Welsh gold. 

When Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother married King George VI, her wedding ring was made from pure Welsh gold, from the Clogau St David’s gold mine. Since then, pretty much every royal has followed suit, making this a firm and time-honoured royal tradition. King Charles and Queen Camilla also both wear Welsh gold wedding rings, as do Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales. More often than not, the rings are made from Clogau gold.

Sharing official birthday photographs

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear on the balcony during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 08, 2019 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Many royals maintain a tradition of sharing a brand new portrait of themselves on their respective birthdays, as a way of keeping the public up to date on their lives, and to thank royal fans for their well wishes. 

It has, for example, become a tradition for the Prince and Princess of Wales to share a picture of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on their birthdays. Often, Kate and William also share new images of themselves on their special days every year, too. It certainly provides a lovely insight into the lives of the royals as they get older.

The Trooping the Colour ceremony

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

It is tradition for almost every member of the royal family to attend the all-important Trooping the Colour ceremony in June every year, which is an event that marks the monarch’s official birthday. 

It's a fairly extensive, celebratory affair – there’s plenty of pomp and ceremony in the form of a royal salute from the troops, an inspection of the military by the monarch, and a parade around London before the royal family all gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force fly-past from above. In fact, this is a royal tradition that dates back 260 years, and is still religiously adhered to, to this day.

The royal baby easel

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: A notice is placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a son at 11:01 am, weighing 8lbs 7oz, who will be fifth in line to the throne.

(Image credit: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the current digital age, royal births are usually first announced via social media, in order for the royal family to break the news first. However, the tradition of mounting an easel with the details of the birth outside of Buckingham Palace is still very much alive!

This tradition first began decades ago, when the easel was the only way for the royals to make a public announcement. Typically placed outside of the palace by a member of the Royal Household, the easel is now more a tradition than an actual announcement – but it still includes all the details of a new baby’s birth, including the location, the newborn's name, and the baby’s weight. 

Having a sprig of myrtle in wedding bouquets

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Catherine Middleton with the father Michael Middleton waves as she arrives to attend her Royal Wedding to Prince William of Wales at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne is to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding.

(Image credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It has become tradition for every royal bride to carry a spring of myrtle – a small delicate white flower – in her bridal bouquet on her wedding day, ever since Princess Victoria carried it during her wedding in 1858.

In fact, the myrtle used in her bouquet came from a bush specifically grown using sprigs from myrtle that were originally given to Queen Victoria, Princess Victoria’s mother, as a gift. Since then, it has featured as a part of every bride’s bouquet within the family - it formed a part of both Catherine and Meghan’s all-white florals, and Princess Diana’s enormous white bouquet, as well as Princess Eugenie's flowers and Zara Tindall's. 

Posing on the steps of the hospital after welcoming a baby

Her Royal Highness Anne leaves St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, after the birth of her baby daughter Princess Zara, 18th May 1981.

(Image credit: Bill Kennedy/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

It may be the last thing any couple wants to do after welcoming a new addition to the family, but it has become an unspoken tradition for the royals to pose on the front steps of the hospital wing after the birth of a royal baby. 

Designed as a way of introducing the latest heir to the throne to the public, it was a tradition inadvertently started by Princess Anne, who casually posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, after giving birth to her daughter Zara Tindall. 

The move was then replicated by Princess Diana and Charles after welcoming both Prince William and Prince Harry, and it is something that the Prince and Princess of Wales have also done after welcoming all three of their children. It's thought that the royals make this move in order to satisfy both the press and the public’s attention on their new little one, allowing them some private time away from prying eyes in the days after.

A black-tie dinner on Christmas Eve

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: (Left to right) Catherine, Princess of Wales, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace during the State Visit to the UK by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - Pool /Getty Images)

We’d imagine a royal family Christmas to be an oh-so-fancy affair, and it turns out, that is exactly right.

The royal family descend onto the Sandringham Estate every year for Christmas, and one of their firm traditions for the festive period is a very formal Christmas Eve dinner with the entire family and their guests. 

The black-tie dinner is said to be adults-only and begins with martinis at Sandringham House. It is reportedly mandatory for the royals to dress up in only their very finest clothing, from black tie suits, to ball gowns and tiaras. They then all enjoy a four-course dinner, before retiring to bed, ready for the celebrations on Christmas Day.

Exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve

(L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

(Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

For most families across the UK, it is tradition to give gifts to one another on Christmas Day - typically in the morning, but often throughout various points in the day. However, for the royals, the tradition is actually to give their gifts to one another on Christmas Eve.

For the royal family, gift-giving is something they like to have fun with. As such, the royal family all give one another either joke or useful gifts by laying their presents out on a trestle table on Christmas Eve, before opening them later that day. Of course, this is only the tradition at the official Sandringham Christmas celebration, and when the royals spend Christmas away from the monarch’s residence, they likely open gifts on Christmas Day, too.

The monarch’s annual speech

King Charles most memorable moments - Prince Charles' speech to the nation after the Queen's passing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A message from the monarch at Christmas became an annual tradition when King George V issued a speech to his people on 25th December back in 1932. And it has continued ever since. 

The speech is always broadcast first on the BBC, but is later reported on on different channels, too. Queen Elizabeth gave her very first Christmas message as monarch 10 months after her father’s death, broadcasting from her desk at Sandringham. Then in 2022, for the first time in 65 years, a new monarch gave the traditional Christmas message, with King Charles broadcasting his speech from Windsor Castle just three months after his mother’s death. 

Doing a walkabout on an engagement

LOOE, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a walkabout on day one of his and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's annual visit to Devon and Cornwall on July 14, 2014 in Looe, England.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As she often did, Queen Elizabeth II kicked off a new era of traditions when she embarked on her very first royal ‘walkabout’ in 1970. 

The Queen and Prince Philip were on a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, when the monarch noted that she wanted to meet the crowds gathered there, thus beginning the tradition of a walkabout, in which a royal goes round the crowds and chats to them for a short period of time. 

This tradition has followed in almost every royal engagement and tour since then, though the way in which it is conducted varies from royal to royal. Some members of the family like to shake hands with the public, such as King Charles, Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. However, other royals, such as Prince Edward and Princess Anne refrain from shaking hands.

Attending Royal Ascot

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 20: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II presents jockey Frankie Dettori with his prize after he rode 'Stradivarius' to victory in the Gold Cup on day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The royals make a point of attending the prestigious horse racing event Royal Ascot every year, and it has become a family tradition due to the late Queen’s love of horse racing. 

Before Her Majesty's death, various members of the family would attend the sporting event on different days, alongside the Queen. The entire party would traditionally travel in carriages from Windsor Castle through the estate, to the grounds of Royal Ascot. Since the Queen’s passing, this is thus far a tradition that King Charles has also upheld.

Summer garden parties

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to Mark Ormrod MBE at the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 16, 2023 in London, England. The Not Forgotten Association is a tri-service charity which provides entertainment, leisure and recreation for the serving wounded, injured or sick and for ex-service men and women with disabilities.

(Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool / Getty Images)

Every year, the monarch hosts at least three garden parties at Buckingham Palace, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the royal family’s principal residence in Scotland. 

Historically, these garden parties began as a way to welcome debutantes to the upper echelons of society – but now, they are a way for the royal family to honour those who are doing important work in their community or those who have made remarkable achievements. Largely, these traditional garden parties are attended by regular members of the public, as opposed to famous figures within the United Kingdom. Typically, the monarch attends these parties, but other members of the royal often pitch in every year too.

Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, accompanied by Mia, 9, and Lena, 4, arrive with the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family to attend the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 9 April 2023 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Easter Sunday is the focal point of the Royal Family's Easter celebrations and this will be the first without Queen Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

On Easter Sunday every year, you can guarantee that you’ll spot almost the entire royal family walking to the Easter service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. 

It has become a tradition for everyone from Duchess Sophie, to King Charles, to Mike and Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice to make the pilgrimage to church for the celebration of the religious holiday, usually with their entire families in tow. When the service is over, the family usually make their way back to Windsor Castle for a traditional lamb lunch to mark the special day.

Wedding invites from the monarch

GMTA member of the Lord Chamberlain's Office (name not given) at Buckingham Palace in London, inserts on February 16, 2011 the invitations of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding into envelopes before posting them to guests. Prince William and Kate Middleton have invited 1,900 guests to their April wedding, officials said on February 20, 2011, filling Westminster Abbey with foreign royals, family, friends and reportedly David Beckham. AFP PHOTO / POOL / John Stillwell

(Image credit: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Typically within the royal family, wedding invites are issued in the name of the monarch – meaning that technically, the reigning King or Queen officially invites guests to any royal bride and groom's wedding, rather than the couple getting hitched.

For example, Catherine Middleton and Prince William’s wedding invites were sent to an enormous 1,900 guests in the name of Queen Elizabeth II. In the same vein, wedding receptions are not traditionally officially 'held' by the couple getting married – instead, the reigning monarch and the Prince of Wales will officially act as hosts.

Going to church on Christmas Day

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: (L-R) King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

(Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

As is tradition in many families around the world, the royals make a point to attend church on December 25th, with almost all of the royal family visiting the 11 am service.

The royals usually spend Christmas on the Sandringham Estate, so the family traditionally head to the local St Mary Magdalene Church, which is just a stone’s throw from Sandringham House. And it’s an important tradition for the family, given that the reigning monarch holds the important title of Defender of the Faith, and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Before the church service, the royals are often greeted by adoring royal fans, who line the walk to the church to meet the family.

Fathers not being present for royal births

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain) with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their baby son Prince Charles, July 1949.

(Image credit: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

One royal tradition that hasn’t carried over to the modern day, is the rule that royal fathers were not permitted to be present at the birth of their children. 

This had been a historic royal family tradition for centuries, but it changed with Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth. Though the late Duke of Edinburgh was not present at the births of Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, he and the Queen decided he would be there at the birth of their youngest son, Prince Edward. 

In the past, this decision was made as giving birth was thought to be a private thing for females only to witness – it was thought to be unseemly for a man to be present at such an intimate moment.

Giving babies multiple godparents

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Prince Louis' christening at St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While most of us have just one or two godparents (perhaps three, at a push), it has become tradition for members of the royal family to have a collection of multiple godparents – Prince George for example has seven, while Princess Charlotte has five, and Prince Louis and his father Prince William have six. Prince Harry also has six. 

The reason for this is thought to be rooted in the idea that royal children will likely require plenty of help and guidance from trusted friends and family members as they go through their complex lives as royals – and so the more godparents there to help them with that, the better.

Always flying with a black outfit

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is tradition – or perhaps rather, protocol – for members of the royal family to always ensure they travel with a black outfit to hand, should the death of another family member occur whilst they are travelling.

This is considered to be important as it ensures that the royals are always able to dress in appropriate mourning outfits should a death happen. It is all the more imperative given that it is almost inevitable that pictures will taken of the royals, should a royal death occur while they are out and about, or travelling to a different country.

A Christmas Day game of charades

Queen Elizabeth II attends 'Derby Day' of the Investec Derby Festival

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

One of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite traditions was said to be an annual game of the festive classic charades, every Christmas Day. 

It’s reported that the Queen loved to gather the entire family together on the evening of 25th December for a couple of rounds of the guessing game whilst spending the period at Sandringham. Though it’s not clear whether this is a tradition the royals have maintained since the Queen’s death in September 2022, we’re sure it’s likely that the family are continuing to honour one of her much-loved Christmas pastimes.

A balcony wave

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they watch the fly-past on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It has become a major tradition that, whenever the royal family attend a significant event in London, they will almost always head up to the balcony at the front of Buckingham Palace to deliver a wave to their adoring public on the streets of The Mall, below. 

While this always happens at the annual Trooping the Colour to celebrate the monarch's birthday, it also often takes place during other important celebrations; for example, on King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation day, and during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A swan ‘upping’

A swan is captured to be measured and checked during the annual Swan Upping on the River Thames in Windsor, west of London, on July 17, 2023. Swan Upping is the annual census of the swan population on stretches of the River Thames and dates from the twelfth century. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

(Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

No, this royal tradition isn't quite as bizarre as it sounds! The annual swan 'upping' sees a group of people – led by The King's Swan Marker – travel through the River Thames on row boats, checking the health of all the swans they come across, and ensuring that none are injured or unwell. 

The King, as monarch, technically owns all unclaimed swans who swim in open water, but livery companies the Vintners and the Dyers also own a portion of the swans on the Thames.

Though this ritual doesn't actually involve a member of the family, it is a process that is overseen by the King's Swan Marker, on the monarch's behalf. The Swan Marker's primary job is to oversee the health of the UK's swans year-round and to educate groups on the conservation of the swan population and their habitats.

A lady-in-waiting for royal women

KING'S LYNN, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by her lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey, departs in her Bentley car after attending Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 12, 2020 in King's Lynn, England.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Since the birth of royalty, it has been a tradition for royal women to have a lady-in-waiting, to assist them in any personal tasks that may be required for. Typically, a lady-in-waiting tends to act as a personal assistant of sorts, and historically, would have been utilised for tasks such as writing on the royal's behalf, supervising servants, and taking charge of all of the rooms and the wardrobe of the woman she assisted.

Fast-forward to the modern day, and while Queen Elizabeth II employed various ladies-in-waiting in a fairly traditional capacity, Queen Camilla has opted to end the tradition of a lady-in-waiting, in its historical sense. 

Instead, she has stated that she will instead have 'Queen's Companions', women who are there to provide company for her and help out at official events, but who will no longer perform administrative tasks like writing letters or planning schedules. Two of Camilla's 'companions' are her sister Annabel Elliot, and Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, a British aristocrat and a long-time friend of Charles and Camilla.

A stone underneath the coronation chair

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III after being crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal coronations are full of traditions that have been passed down for centuries, and one of the traditions that happened during King Charles III's swearing-in was the appearance of the Stone of Scone, placed under his coronation chair in Westminster Abbey. 

The stone is said to be of historic significance and has been around since the 13th century. It was first used by King Edward I for his coronation; he took the stone after winning the First Scottish War of Independence. It is now officially property of the Crown, and sits under the coronation chair every time the ceremony happens.

The monarch taking a ‘hostage’ during the opening of Parliament

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech from the throne during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.

(Image credit: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In perhaps one of the most bizarre royal traditions around, during the yearly State Opening of Parliament, the monarch symbolically takes a 'hostage', as a way of guaranteeing their safe return from Parliament to Buckingham Palace. 

This tradition stems all the way back to the 1600's and comes from a time when the relationship between government and the monarchy was a little more tense.

It reportedly first began during the reign of Charles I, who was eventually beheaded in 1649, during the Civil War between the royal family and Parliament.

Surprisingly, it's still a tradition that endures to the present day – these days, a Parliamentary MP is taken 'hostage', and it is usually the Vice-Chamberlain of the Household. This person remains at Buckingham Palace ceremonially until the King or Queen returns safely from Parliament, though they are not locked up in any way. It is reported that the MP is free to do as they wish at the Palace whilst being held 'hostage', but members of the Royal Household have explained that they often usually just watch the State Opening of Parliament on the television!

Royals taking a new name after marriage

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

(Image credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

When a royal marries, both they and their new husband or wife are usually given an entirely new title to use during their marriage.

This typically happens because male members of the royal family are entitled to a new peerage title when they get married. For example, Prince William (who until his marriage to Kate Middleton had no official title, other than Prince William), became the Duke of Cambridge after their 2011 wedding, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. The same happened when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, with the pair becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding in 2018. 

Hats for women at formal events

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive for the Lord Mayor's reception for the National Service of Thanksgiving at The Guildhall on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Another iconic royal tradition is royal hats. It is tradition that royal women wear hats to the more formal occasions in their diary, such as events like Royal Ascot, Trooping the Colour, and royal weddings. 

This rule is rooted in a rather outdated protocol for royal women – in the 1950s, it was considered 'improper' for royal women to show too much of their hair at formal events. But it has stuck around; in fact, it's a tradition that Queen Elizabeth maintained throughout her life, as she was rarely seen without a hat on formal occasions. So it makes sense that her predecessors have all been required to follow suit, wearing a hat or fascinator to any important event.

Joining the military

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, salutes after laying a Cross of Remembrance in front of wooden crosses from the Graves of Unknown British Soldiers from the First and Second World Wars, during his visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 8, 2018. - In the run-up to Armistice Day, many Britons wear a paper red poppy -- symbolising the poppies which grew on French and Belgian battlefields during World War I -- in their lapels. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

(Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Many members of the royal family have been involved in the military in some way. In fact, it is considered to almost be a rite of passage for the monarch and their children (and grandchildren), as they have always had a close association with the military; King Charles is after all, the ceremonial Head of the Armed Forces, as was Queen Elizabeth II.

It's considered to be an important way for the royals to understand the protocols and demands put on the military in defence of the United Kingdom. And so almost all of Queen Elizabeth's direct descendants have been involved in some capacity. 

Prince William worked as a helicopter pilot for seven and a half years before leaving in 2013, while Prince Harry famously served in Afghanistan for two tours, also as a pilot. Prince Philip also had a long career in the Royal Navy, while Queen Elizabeth II worked in the Auxiliary Territorial Service towards the end of World War II.

Royal family members walking behind the monarch

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 28: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Ceremony of the Keys at The Palace Of Holyroodhouse on June 28, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Queen is visiting Scotland for Royal Week between Monday 28th June and Thursday 1st July 2021.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

It is tradition, or perhaps rather, protocol, for members of the royal family to walk behind the monarch, rather than in front of or sometimes even alongside them, during official events.

This is used as a way to openly display the hierarchy of royal family members, with the monarch at the head of the family, and their family members behind them in order of their proximity to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II, for example, regularly walked ahead of her husband Prince Philip during important royal events, such as state dinners, while the then Prince Charles walked behind both his mother and father, as the Prince of Wales. Now, Prince William and his family are often seen walking behind King Charles and Queen Camilla at formal royal events.

A royal mourning period

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn (obscured) arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

(Image credit: Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The lives of the royal family are filled with tradition and ceremony, and this is no different when it comes to the significant moment of a monarch's death. 

Tradition dictates that a Royal Mourning period is observed following the death of a King or Queen, during which the usual activities of the monarchy are paused for around seven days. King Charles officially asked for the mourning period to be observed following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022, during which time the entire royal family, Royal Household staff, and Representatives of the Royal Household ceased to perform any official work unrelated to Her Majesty's passing.

The monarch picking a tiara for royal brides