Princess Anne’s hilariously blunt response after Mike Tindall 'got one over' on her
Princess Anne has a famously no-nonsense attitude and has made some memorable quips over the years - including to her son-in-law.
Mike Tindall has reportedly divulged the Princess Royal’s reaction to him getting "something over" on her many years ago and it’s as brilliant now as it was then.
We all know that certain members of the Royal Family have a fiercely competitive streak and as a former rugby player it’s no surprise that Mike Tindall is one of them. He played for England during his sporting career and this naturally would have brought him into good-natured conflict with his now-mother-in-law Princess Anne.
The King’s sister has been the Patron of Scottish Rugby since 1986 and has the honour of bestowing the Calcutta Cup to the winner of the Scotland vs England match each Six Nations tournament. So when Mike Tindall captained the England team to victory in 2011 he wasn’t about to let the moment go in a hurry.
The Princess Royal: From Princess Mary to Princess Anne by Helen Cathcart | £11.99 at Amazon
This insightful biography focuses on the role of Princess Royal throughout history and how the six Princess Royals before Princess Anne helped to shape it. It explores Princess Anne's life, drawing on royal letters, journals and associated material.
As per Express.co.uk, the retired sports star has explained to Closer that Princess Anne wasn’t thrilled by his slow progress as he basked in England’s win.
"Most fellas want to get something over on their mother-in-law. It's quite niche if you're the captain of the England team and you play Scotland at Twickenham and, when you win, you're receiving the trophy from your mother-in-law," he reportedly shared.
Mike went on to reveal that he shook "every one" of the Rugby Football Union members’ hands and "kept her waiting" for her turn.
"She was like, 'Move on, Michael'. I was like, 'Debrief over lunch tomorrow?' And she said, 'Move on, Michael'," he apparently continued.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Pictures taken on the day captured the scenes of euphoria for Mike as he was handed the Calcutta Cup by Princess Anne and raised it into the air for all to see. Her response and refusal to be drawn into his joking is just what we might expect from someone as non-nonsense as the Princess Royal.
At the time Mike was engaged, but not yet married, to Zara Tindall and the couple tied the knot a few months later - ironically enough in Scotland. This year the royal couple will be celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary and Mike’s forged a strong bond with his mother-in-law, revealing last year on Good Morning Britain that he calls her "Ma’am" behind closed doors.
Although she might not have been keen to encourage him at Twickenham, Princess Anne is known to have a great sense of humour just like Mike and is much less serious outside of royal duties.
She, Prince William and the Princess of Wales appeared on Mike’s The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast last year and her nephew described racing her at Balmoral as a child and her being "good at corners".
Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! at the time, "It’s always fascinating to get a glimpse of how the family get on with one another, and also what they get up to in private."
"The image, for example, of Princess Anne chasing William, and now his children, around the 'Balmoral Square' and often winning because she is 'good at corners' illustrates that, despite her sometimes rather stiff appearance, she’s a thoroughly fun Aunt to have around," she added.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I asked scientists about the best exercise for longevity - and they all said the same 3 workouts
Wondering what the best exercise for longevity is? We've asked scientists, personal trainers, and doctors for the must-do workouts to live healthier for longer
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Meghan Markle gives sneak peak of 'understated luxury' kitchen - her Le Creuset favourites have our seal of approval
With Love, Meghan gave fans an idea of what the Duchess of Sussex’s kitchen style is like and now we’ve had it confirmed in a sneak peek.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne goes for tonal teal look on Commonwealth Day as she stays true to style ethos
Princess Anne loves making the most of her wardrobe favourites and her latest look was a celebration of tonal dressing
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pattern and colour? Princess Anne's checked handbag and spring green coat pulled it off
Princess Anne just delivered a masterclass in how to make styling prints and bright colours together not at all scary
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne is classic in white and gold skirt suit that oozes the elegance of a Chanel ensemble
The Princess Royal loves going for timeless styles and her skirt suit for a royal reception reminds us of stunning Chanel co-ords
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne wraps up warm in royal fashion staple loved by Kate and Camilla
The Princess Royal re-wore her beautiful camel coat for an engagement and this staple is a must-have for her fellow royals too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s navy pea coat and scarf at the rugby are the perfect combination when being cold isn’t an option
The Princess Royal never compromises on warmth in the winter and her rugby-watching ensemble was practical and classic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's hilarious quip in her first ever interview was so Princess Anne
Carole Middleton gave her first interview in 2018 and she asked a brilliant question that showcased her strong work ethic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne just wore her signature snazzy sunnies in South Africa for special visit
The Princess Royal is on a solo visit to South Africa and she wore a practical outfit and her iconic sunglasses on the first day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
All the times the royals wore denim with aplomb, from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana
Looking for a fresh way to style your jeans? Here are the times the royals wore denim and nailed laidback chic...
By Lauren Clark Published