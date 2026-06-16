Prince William admits he still enjoys hobby that fills Kate Middleton with 'horror' - but he does it in 'disguise'

No couple is going to enjoy all of the same hobbies and whilst Prince William thinks his wife's love of cold water swimming is "crazy", she isn't a big fan of one of his pastimes. The future King passed his motorbike test when he was 19 and he recently admitted that he still goes out for a ride, but does his best to go under the radar.

On 11th June William visited Norfolk Blood Bikes which transports blood, plasma, platelets and other urgent medical supplies to hospitals in Norfolk. They also transport blood to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which Prince used to work for as a pilot.

After seeing all of the bikes lined up he apparently remarked, "I love bikes", adding "I do still ride now and again, quietly". William nodded knowingly and quipped, "Disguise".

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As much as I wish he meant this literally and enjoys hurtling down the country lanes near Forest Lodge or Anmer Hall in a full on disguise, I suspect it's more that his protective clothing and helmet obscures his identity. For someone who's spent his entire life in the public eye, this probably makes a refreshing change.

However, whilst the Prince of Wales loves bikes, the Princess of Wales does not… Perhaps this is why he only rides "now and again", as Kate's said in the past that she's "terrified" of the hobby.

The couple visited Dundee in 2015 and, as per Vanity Fair, the future Queen was asked if Prince William was still riding his motorcycle. She reportedly answered, "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

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At the time Prince George was 2 years old and maybe she's got her wish as Prince William didn't share any anecdotes about going out on bikes with his children or about any of them riding. In 2018 when he went to the Isle of Man for the TT races he also explained that after becoming a father of three he might have to "tone it down now".

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Getting to enjoy his hobby occasionally and "quietly" is something at least and he was full of praise for volunteer-led Norfolk Blood Bikes and unveiled the latest rapid response vehicle which has been named the "Prince William".

Talking to the bikers he declared, "It's a crucial part of the community, not many people understand the network. You guys provide such a crucial link to what goes on. You guys are amazing."

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Thankfully for the future King, even if Kate doesn't share his love for riding bikes there are so many interests that they have in common. Both are passionate about rugby - although they are patrons to opposing teams - and tennis, which they play at home with mixed success.

Although they clearly relish the rivalry of a husband and wife tennis match, the Princess of Wales doesn't believe they've ever actually finished one. Instead, she told Mike Tindall on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast in 2023 that it becomes a "mental challenge" between them instead.