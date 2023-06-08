King Charles dubbed 'oddball' in survey, which included some pretty harsh criticism for monarch - including his relationship with Queen Camilla

King Charles dubbed 'oddball' in a survey, which found the 'personal conflicts and dramas' of the Royal Family have had a pretty unexpected effect on their popularity. Interestingly enough, the survey also included some pretty awkward comments from respondents - who didn't hold back at all.

Opinions on King Charles's ascent to the throne are mixed, with some of those surveyed asking hilarious questions about things like how he brushes his teeth.

The survey, by Lord Ashcroft, shows that across the Commonwealth - things may not be looking rosy for the King.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A new poll of 22,701 people from all 15 realms of the Commonwealth, regarding the British Royal Family, has found a mixed bag of opinions among those surveyed. The survey titled Unchartered Realms, undertaken by Lord Ashcroft, is an insight into the true opinion of people across the Commonwealth.

Interestingly enough according to the results, the most popular royal (most popular living royal) has been knocked off their spot - with public opinion favoring the Prince of Wales.

The former Prince of Wales, King Charles, hasn't fared quite so well - with respondents referencing his entitled and overly privileged lifestyle. This included one individual from Northern Ireland who asked, "allegedly he had someone to put toothpaste on his toothbrush every morning. Is that true, or no?"

Some even referred to him as an 'oddball' or an aloof and cold character. This odd nature for another person, however, is seen as a strong point. "He’s quirky and he’s got his own views," they said. "I think he’ll modernize and move it forward and get rid of the ones who need to be got rid of.”

One issue that people couldn't let go of was the dissolution of then Prince Charles and Diana's relationship. Fans loyal to the late people's Princess had zero issues letting loose against the King.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

“He stood before the world in 1981 and promised to forsake all others, and he didn’t," said a particularly riled Welsh respondent.

“Diana was a for the people, wasn’t she? She was like a normal person, like the rest of us. And that’s why she had such mass appeal," said an individual in New Zealand. "And when damage was done to her, that’s why people probably went off Charles in their droves.”

However, some were a lot more sympathetic towards the King and Queen Camilla's unorthodox beginnings. Despite the fall-out from their relationship - many of those surveyed are happy that they found happiness.

"I have to say I do admire Charles," said one respondent. "He loved Camilla, he went against public opinion and married her, he’s brought her along and given her a place.”

Another added, "I think it’s harsh to judge an individual on who he fell in love with, who he was allowed to marry. His life wasn’t his own."

(Image credit: Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)

It appears, according to Lord Ashcroft, that the trials and tribulations of the Royal Family's personal lives is one of the reasons that many people's negative opinions have been reinforced. The research also found that this may actually be a strength - as it engages people in their lives and makes them of pubic interest.

Commenting on the research findings, he likens the Royal Family's personal lives to a reality TV show. "The drama is part of it," he explained. "You need the bad characters and the good characters. People like it because it’s real life. It’s not a reality show, it’s a real show."