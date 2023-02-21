Kate Middleton's navy and gold outfit with chic camel coat gives nod to Princess Diana as her cooking skills fall flat

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's navy and gold outfit with a classic camel coat is giving us total Princess Diana vibes.

Kate Middleton's navy and gold outfit featured perfectly matched accessories and a chic camel overcoat.

The coat was OFF when it came to getting her pancake on - which actually breaks royal protocol.

In other royal news, Prince William's cousin is the spitting image of Prince George and he's taken a rather surprising career path.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

If Kate Middleton's navy and gold outfit doesn't serve Princess Diana, we don't know what does. From the chic turtle neck with smart trousers, to the perfectly matched accessories - the new Princess of Wales is certainly reminding us of the last.

Only days after Kate Middleton signaled a shift in her style as Princess of Wales, by borrowing a fashion tip from the Queen and Princess Anne, she's at it again. Looking stunning in her camel coat by Max&Co, Kate's outfit screams, "if it ain't broke don't fix it," and you bet we've seen this coat before.

Per the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), the Princess has sported the coat on a number of occasions in the past, "including for a visit to Scarborough and an appearance at a Cultural Centre in Reading in November."

Previously, Prince William revealed the better cook between him and Kate Middleton but it seems like he may be able to claw back clout via the medium of pancakes.

Although we can't possibly comment on Her Royal Highness' culinary skills - it does seem that there's one thing she might not be that highly skilled at. Spoiler alert - maybe don't ask for pancakes if you ever pop to breakfast at Adelaide Cottage, Windsor.

Flippin’ eck it’s Shrove Tuesday so…The Princess of Wales made pancakes for nursing home residents at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, Berks., today. pic.twitter.com/dCjhpFjju6February 21, 2023 See more

The Princess, who's never afraid to get her hands dirty, was eager to get involved with the challenge at hand, while on an official visit to Oxford House Nursing Home in Berkshire.

Today's challenge, unlike regular displays of Kate Middleton's athletic prowess, was less than triumphant, as she managed to sort of scramble the pancake. In her defence, one royal fan tweeted, "The first pancake always difficult for me."

Other royal fans pointed out that although she may appear to be a pancake novice - this isn't the first time we've seen the Princess flip (pancakes) in public.

Back before the Wales were even wed, 12 years ago to be precise, Kate gave pancake flipping a go during an official engagement in Belfast and she actually did quite well that time.

(Image credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, her skills with the frying pan don't appear to have stood the test of time but her culinary skills remain of great renown. Cakes on a pan may not be her thing, but she spilled her love of baking to TV chef legend Mary Berry in 2019.

During a TV special, the Princess told Mary, "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."