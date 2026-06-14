Kate Middleton recalls 'intimidating' experience she's faced as a senior royal and why she finds it so 'inspiring'

In the fifteen years that have passed since she married Prince William, the Princess of Wales has had to adjust to living as a public figure and all the protocols and traditions that surround being a member of the Royal Family. You might think this sounds daunting - and to most of us it would be - but now it's just business as usual for Kate, with some exceptions.

Even though she's got a lot of experience under her belt there's a part of royal life she still finds formidable. The Princess opened up about what it's like to go into a changing room and meet a sports team in a special appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast in 2023.

"I do find it quite intimidating because it's not a sort of natural environment to turn up into," she explained to hosts Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne.

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The future Queen appeared alongside Prince William and Princess Anne to talk all things sport and James has recently re-shared a clip of this particular confession on Instagram. Kate went on to admit that she appreciates these experiences even though they're challenging because they give you an amazing glimpse behind-the-scenes.

"I think you really appreciate how many people come together. You know, you're watching the game, it's the performance of those on the pitch. But actually to appreciate and see and meet all the people that got that team to the place they are," she said. I think [it's] one of the most inspiring things actually."

As Patron of the Rugby Football Union, the Princess of Wales has been to visit both the England men's and women's rugby squads in their changing rooms before.

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

It's something she probably wouldn't have done so often if she hadn't been a senior royal. Thankfully for her, most of these times came after a victory, including in February when she went to congratulate the men's team on their win against Ireland in the 2026 Six Nations competition.

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It's understandable that walking into a room full of athletes might be "quite intimidating" for her, compared to a meeting in a neutral setting or where they all arrive together.

Kate isn't the only royal to find certain situations a little overwhelming. Queen Camilla apparently once confessed to royal expert Rebecca English that it's hard to appreciate how "terrifying" it is when you get out of a car and "there's this huge sea of people, and cameras".

(Image credit: Photo by Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

She and the Princess of Wales have clearly found ways to face these moments over the years and it might help Kate that she's such a big sports fan and would've been excited to meet all the rugby players too. She and Prince William are Patrons of opposing rugby teams (he is the Patron of Welsh Rugby) and on the podcast they touched on their competitive natures.

The Princess admitted they might not have ever "actually managed to finish" a tennis match as it becomes a "mental challenge". Asked about where she gets her competitiveness from, she suggested it's a family trait.

"If I asked both my parents, you know, who is the most competitive, I think probably like William and I, they'd sit down for quite a long time arguing who was the most competitive and who was the most sporty of the two of them," Kate declared.