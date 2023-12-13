Duchess Sophie’s super snuggly faux shearling jacket is a must-have for cold winter days

Duchess Sophie’s shearling jacket is a super snuggly wardrobe must-have for cold winter days.

The best winter coats and jackets are the perfect blend of practicality and style and when it comes to keeping cosy in the colder weather, Duchess Sophie’s shearling jacket is a must-have. The Duchess of Edinburgh is no stranger to dressing warmly for engagements in the winter and for a special visit in 2021 she opted for a faux shearling jacket that we’ve never been able to forget. Stepping out in Woking that December, the then-Countess of Wessex visited The Lighthouse community hub wearing this piece designed by Indi & Cold.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool/Getty Images)

Showcasing versatility at its most wearable, Duchess Sophie’s shearling jacket was reportedly reversible and double-faced. Of course, on the chilly December day the senior royal opted to wear her jacket with the snuggly shearling-style material on the inside which we can totally understand.

SHOP JACKETS LIKE DUCHESS SOPHIE'S

Superdry Faux Shearling Jacket Visit Site RRP: £107.99 | If you love Duchess Sophie's shearling jacket style but would prefer something with more of a biker edge to it, then this is beautiful. Falling to just below the waist and coming in a gorgeous tan and cream colourway this jacket is a cosy winter staple. Mango Faux Shearling Collar Jacket Visit Site RRP: £89.99 | The collar and hem of this stunning jacket add texture and contrasting colour. Whether you want to layer it up with a scarf and hat or wait to wear it in milder weather this is well worth considering adding to your collection due to its timeless style. M&S Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket Visit Site RRP: £79 | With a regular fit and asymmetric zip, this black faux shearling jacket is in a classic aviator style. The faux fur lining is super soft and the buckles at the collar and sides add a touch of detail whilst the all-over colour makes this easy to pair with patterned and plain clothing.

The soft beige tone was incredibly flattering and neutral and the texture of the fabric added dimension to the look as well as cosiness. The shearling material was visible running down the centre of Duchess Sophie’s jacket and along the bottom hem as well as being a real feature on the collar. On the outside, the jacket had a contrasting dogtooth pattern in muted greys and browns which worked perfectly with the subtle tone of the shearling.

The tortoiseshell buttons tied in the two sides of Duchess Sophie’s shearling jacket together by echoing the hues in both. It fell to a pea-coat length on the Duchess of Edinburgh - just long enough to keep you feeling covered in winter weather without it feeling overly bulky with its boxy design. As demonstrated by Duchess Sophie, jackets cut like this are great outerwear pieces as they’re easy to layer over jumpers.

(Image credit: Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

She paired hers with a rust-brown turtleneck jumper and what looked to be a pair of navy blue trousers or jeans. The wide-leg design helped to balance out her silhouette and the trousers were a gorgeous contrast with the earthy tones of the jacket and the chestnut brown of her boots.

Shearling style jackets like Duchess Sophie’s can be worn in the winter with a roll neck, scarf and hat and into the colder months of spring and autumn too when not so many additional layers are required.

Although the senior royal wore her Indi & Cold jacket two years ago, there are currently a wide range of options available on the high-street for jackets like this depending on how much you might be looking to spend to invest in this timeless and sophisticated design.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool/Getty Images)

For an even more wearable look, jackets in all one colour are perhaps a little easier to pair with your favourite outfits and integrate into your existing wardrobe. Duchess Sophie’s shearling jacket looked stunning as she arrived at The Lighthouse which hosts creative projects that help to support, empower and encourage those who are vulnerable or in need. During her visit she helped to make Christmas care packages for children and to serve food and drinks.