Worst Ex Ever: Who is Benjamin Foster and where is he now?

With Worst Ex Ever set to land on Netflix, true crime fans are already wondering all about Benjamin Foster - and where he is now.

A follow-up to Netflix’s Worst Roommate Ever, the docuseries is set to be just as gripping as it delves into the darker side of relationships. Told through survivors’ testimonies, body cam footage and animated re-enactments, Worst Ex Ever tells the stories of those hurt and betrayed by their romantic partners.

The first episode, Dating The Devil, features multiple accounts from women who suffered at the hands of the same man - Benjamin Foster. But who was the serial abuser and where is he now?

Who was Benjamin Foster?

Benjamin Foster was a violent criminal, who abused many of his partners and left one woman with life-changing injuries. As his abuse spanned over a decade, many of his crimes are only just coming to light in Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever.

The first episode of the series features testimonies from several of Benjamin’s former girlfriends - many of whom reported strikingly similar patterns of behaviour. Among them was Amber, who dated him for two years before moving in with him. It was only then that she learned about Benjamin’s violent nature.

After he struck her during an altercation, she alerted the authorities. Though Benjamin was forced to attend domestic violence counselling, he went on to repeatedly harm future partners, including Jaimee.

Just like Amber, Jaimee had had no concerns about Benjamin in the early stages of their relationship. As things progressed, he became increasingly possessive over her and ultimately, controlling her every movement.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Things rapidly escalated, with Jamiee being held captive for 16 days by Benjamin. Desperate to escape to her partner, she managed to convince him to go grocery shopping and launched herself from the car on the way to the store - narrowly escaping with her life.

In 2022, Benjamin also held Justine Siemens captive at her own home. Over the next few days, he repeatedly tortured her - claiming it was retribution for her sharing his violent past with his employer. It was only when she was close to death that he left, hoping to evade authorities once.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where is Benjamin Foster now?

Benjamin Foster died in February 2023, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot, after a stand-off with the police.

Following Benjamin’s death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department “declined to be interviewed” about the abuser.

Though Benjamin can no longer physically harm his former partners, his victims are still desperately rebuilding their lives. This includes Justine, who was left with a traumatic brain injury following her encounter with Benjamin.

Worst Ex Ever will be available to stream on Netflix from August 28