Wordle 683 infuriates players with unfamiliar word, 'That was ridiculously hard!'

Wordle 678 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, beset, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 3, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 3, is 'horde'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"That was ridiculously hard! Wordle 683 6/6," complained one player who solved the puzzle by the skin of their teeth.

"Phew. Nearly one of THOSE... Wordle 683 5/6*" said another. "Wordle 683 5/6 tricky word today!" said yet another.

Others complained that they had never even heard the word before. "Wordle 683 X 5/6 A new word added to my vocabulary! #Wordle683," said one player. "Wordle 683 5/6 Is this a word??" said another.

"Wasn't actually sure that was a word Wordle 683 5/6," said yet another player. "Wordle 683 4/6 The Wordle was actually going to be my fourth guess but I didn’t think it was a word!" agreed another.

Horde Meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word horde mean, and how can you use it in a sentence?

The word 'horde' is defined as a noun meaning, 'a large group of people'. However, the word has a derogatory inflection. For example, you could say, "a horde of beery rugby fans." Typically the word refers to an unorganized large group, such as 'a horde of lovestruck fans.' Synonyms of this word are; pack, mob, rabble, crowd, flock, hard, crush, and throng.

This is a different word to 'hoard' which has the same sound but a different spelling. Hoard is a noun meaning, 'a stock or store of money or valued objects, typically one that is secret or carefully guarded' and is a completely different word to 'horde'.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!