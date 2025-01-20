Where was Out There filmed? The Locations featured in the Martin Clunes ITV crime drama explained

The stand-out performances in ITV's Out There have gripped viewers, who have also been left intrigued by the filming locations.

Fresh from the success of Playing Nice, their first major original drama of the year, ITV have wasted no time in bringing audiences another gripping crime drama. In the six-part series Out There, Martin Clunes stars as Nathan Williams, a man who runs a farm in rural Wales which has been in his family for generations. Grieving the recent death of his wife and finding himself a single parent to a teenage boy, Nathan finds his personal problems are just about to become even more difficult.

As the series develops, Nathan becomes aware of the surreptitious invasion of the land he cherishes. There are devastating consequences as his livelihood and family are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers, infiltrating his countryside idyll as they move their operations and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas. Those tuning into the show are desperate to know where it was filmed - in the same way we recently delved into where fellow intense dramas Missing You and Until I Kill You filmed, we can also reveal the locations featured in Out There.

Where was Out There filmed?

Out There isn't only set in Wales, the series was also entirely filmed in the country. Predominantly, filming took place around the Black Mountains and Llandovery - as per Wales Online, the farms used in the show were located in Llangattock, near Crickhowell in Bannau Brycheiniog, and in Llyswen, near Brecon. Internal scenes were filmed at the Dragon Studios in Cardiff.

Welsh-born director, Marc Evans, who created and co-wrote the drama, was delighted to show off his home country for the drama, ensuring local talent was used in the production. “We were thrilled to have the support of Creative Wales to produce Out There in my home country," he said, adding, "We were able to explore beautiful and rarely seen areas around the Black Mountains and to use local talent for our cast and crew."

The town that largely features in the series, with the pretty colourful houses and shops, is Llandovery in Carmarthenshire - some viewers might recognise the town from hit series The Light In The hall, a fellow crime drama filmed entirely in Wales that used the town as a focal point. Larger town and city locations seen in Out There include Newport, Trefil near Merthyr Tydfil, Port Talbot, Swansea, Cardiff and Bettws near Bridgend.

Carly-Sophia Davies plays Sadie Simpson in the series, and the actress hails from Port Talbot. She has spoken about what it was like to film in her home town, explaining, "It was great to be able to go home, and my mother was very happy about that. But it was very odd too to be filming something where I grew up, playing a character I felt I really resonated with. It was a very surreal experience, but I felt very privileged to be be able to have a story like that to tell."

Going into even more detail, Carly-Sophia added, "I have a new relationship with the place I grew up in. The house which Sadie and Rhys live in is very close to where I grew up, literally round the corner from my old school. The chip shop in the chip shop scene is the one I used to go to on my lunch break from school. The pub we filmed in was where I had my prom. You have memories in all these places. It was a really special experience."

(Image credit: Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy)

When asked why he decided to set the show in Wales, Martin Clunes explained the thought process of director, Marc Evans. "The director had this thought that where it is in Wales is kind of border land, and so much of it is about boundaries, and borders, and encroachment, and threat, and it is all sort of tied in together," he said, continuing, "But county lines is very much a nationwide problem. The way we are telling it, those issues come up."

Despite the intense nature and difficult themes involved in portraying the character of Nathan, Martin Clunes very much enjoyed filming in Wales, and was especially taken with working with horses. The actor concludes, "I really enjoyed filming in Wales. The locations were beautiful. I like being on a farm and being in the countryside. I was in my element and the horse was lovely. She was so sweet natured and I think all the crew wanted a horse by the end of the filming, and I wanted to take her home with me."