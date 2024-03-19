The Program: Where is Jason Finlinson now?

Jason Finlinson was the Director of Ivy Ridge and featured briefly in the Netflix show, The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping, but where is he now?

The Program is a popular documentary series on Netflix at the moment that uncovers the truth about Ivy Ridge, a school for 'troubled teens'. While viewing this shocking limited series, some viewers want to know what has happened to some of the people who ran the program. This includes staff members such as Amy Ritchie and Robert Lichfield, who actively participated in the program and overlooked the abuse that took place at Ivy Ridge.

Another person who is intriguing viewers is Jason Finlinson. Jason was the Director of Ivy Ridge, and appeared briefly in the show through old clips. But who is Jason and where is he now? Here's what you need to know...

In the TV series, Katherine Kubler said, "Jason Finlinson was the director of Ivy Ridge and he is also an idiot." The scene then cuts to a video of Jason on YouTube trying to poorly explain what a black hole is, it then showed examples of his emails to parents that were filled with misspelled words.

It was also revealed that Jason hired his younger brother Jake to be the 'Head of Academics' at Ivy Ridge. Jake himself reportedly said, "Students are not here for academics, but to work on themselves and their families."

The US Sun reported that since The Program was released on Netflix in early March, Jason has since been 'terminated' from his job at a Utah-based construction firm.

"Layton Construction confirmed to The U.S. Sun that Finlinson's last day at the company was on March 7, two days after the Netflix docuseries The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping aired. When pressed by The U.S. Sun on what led to Finlinson's termination, the construction company declined to comment further, citing company policy," the outlet reported.

A former student, Julie Peyskahova, who was at Ivy Ridge in 2005 said that she 'felt a sense of justice' that Jason had finally faced some repercussions for his actions.

"I didn't expect any legal repercussions, but for me, justice is that people in these communities are going to see the names and faces of all these former staff members, and they will have to answer for what they did," she told The US Sun.

"They can no longer hide or try to lie, and for me, that gives a great sense of justice," she added, then referencing the fact that Amy Ritchie has reportedly also been terminated from her job following the documentary.

"The fact that two of the biggest abusers from Academy at Ivy Ridge have been fired from their jobs after just 2 days of the documentary release proves that the communities are outraged and refuse to let them get away with it, even all these years later," she said.