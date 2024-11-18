From Madonna to Beyoncé, we uncover the most iconic songs that are actually remakes

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of quotes which reinforce the idea that being an original is the most important thing one can be.

But the blunt reality is, sometimes being the original doesn't mean being the best. And over the years, many artists have proven that covering or remaking a song is far from being an inferior copy.

From finding new emotional depths to reimagining the song from a different perspective, these iconic songs by huge stars including Beyonce, Madonna and Tina Turner are all covers.

32 of the best songs we never knew were remakes

Aretha Franklin, Respect

"R E S P E C T, find out what it means to me…" Just reading those lyrics, anyone – of any age – will no doubt hear the defiant, iconic and untouchable vocals of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Which could make it a huge surprise that the song was originally recorded by Otis Redding. Otis’ 1965 version was reworked and rearranged when Aretha released it in 1967, and Aretha’s version outperformed the original.

While Otis reached a peak position of #35 on the US charts, Aretha hit #1 – and made the song a staple in her repertoire.

Cyndi Lauper, Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Loud, proud and full of pop, Cyndi Lauper had her first major breakthrough hit with 1983’s Girls Just Want to Have Fun. A feminist anthem that’s still recognised the world over to this day, the song was not a Cyndi original.

The song was written by Robert Hazard, who recorded a version in 1979.

Pussycat Dolls, Don't Cha

The Pussycat Dolls burst onto the pop scene with 2005’s Don’t Cha and immediately launched themselves as one of the biggest girl bands of the 2000s.

However, their iconic track was originally recorded and published in 2004 by Tori Alamaze, former backing vocalist for OutKast, and was released as her debut single.

Soft Cell, Tainted Love

Tainted Love has had a few outings, and some music purists might feel smug telling fans of Marilyn Manson’s 2001 version that his is actually a cover of 80s synth band, Soft Cell. What many might not be aware of is that Soft Cell weren’t the originals. The song was composed by Ed Cobb and the first person to record it was Gloria Jones back in 1964.

Whitney Houston, I Will Always Love You

I Will Always Love You was one of the biggest hits of the 1990s after Whitney Houston’s powerful voice sent the ballad to the top of the charts all across the world. The song featured in Whitney’s film, The Bodyguard, but it was actually a cover.

The original was a more stripped back, gentle ballad written and sung by Dolly Parton. Dolly has always spoken highly of her love for Whitney’s cover, graciously saying it became Whitney’s song.

To honour her, Dolly has said she used some of the royalties she earned from Whitney’s cover to invest in an office complex in a Black neighbourhood in Nashville.

Bananarama, Venus

English girl band Bananarama were a huge force in pop, charting 32 singles between 1982 and 2009, earning them a Guinness World Record for the most chart entries by an all-female group.

One of their signature songs is Venus, which was originally written by Robbie van Leeuwen in 1969, a Dutch guitarist, for his band, Shocking Blue.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll

While people of a certain age might be familiar with Britney Spears’ poppier version of the song, I Love Rock’n’Roll, many music fans would love to point out hers was a cover of Joan Jett’s anthem.

But, despite the track being forever linked to the fiery rocker, the original recording of the song took place in 1975, when British band The Arrows released it.

Jennifer Lopez, Waiting for Tonight

Jenny from the Block has had many big hits in her career, and one of her most enduring is the dancefloor-filling favourite, Waiting for Tonight. JLo released it in 1999 and it became a global hit – and earned her a Grammy nomination.

However, the song was first released by girl group, 3rd Party. The original was reworked slightly for Jennifer, switching up the more europop sound for a buzzing, Latin house feel.

No Doubt, It’s My Life

Gwen Stefani has been an icon for decades, evolving from a punk rocker to major pop star and style icon. During her tenure with the band, No Doubt, the group released It’s My Life in 2003 to coincide with their Greatest Hits album. The song was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 47th Grammy Awards. The song was actually a cover, first released in 1984 by the English new wave band, Talk Talk.

Toni Basil, Mickey

"Oh Mickey you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey!" The earworm, cheerleader-esque chant song Mickey by Toni Basil became one of her biggest hits when she included it with her 1981 album Word of Mouth. It was actually first recorded by the pop group Racey, who released the song under the title ‘Kitty.’

Beyonce, If I Were a Boy

In 2008, Beyonce released a powerful power ballad which saw her pointing out all the double standards of a cheating partner. The song was a huge hit around the world and packed full of Beyonce’s signature empowered vibes and vocals – but the song wasn’t a Beyonce original.

The song was first recorded by Brittany Jean Carlson, who also co-wrote the track, but her record company rejected it. Beyoncé then recorded her own version. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Rod Stewart, The First Cut is the Deepest

Rod Stewart’s 1977 song, The First Cut is the Deepest, has become something of a standard for the Scottish rocker, with his trademark husky voice best associated with the anthem. However, the song has been widely covered and Rod wasn’t the first to get there. Written by Cat Stevens, P.P. Arnold was the first singer to release it as a single in April 1967. Since then, along with Rod, it’s been released by the likes of Keith Hampshire in 1973 and Sheryl Crow in 2003.

Heart, Alone

It might be one of Heart’s signature songs, and one of the most fun karaoke songs to belt out with all your heart, so it may be a surprise to discover that the song had been released twice before Heart got to it.

It was originally composed and recorded by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly under the name i-Ten, and then Valerie Stevenson and John Stamos recorded a version for their sitcom, Dreams. Rockers Heart got to it in 1987, and this version took the track to new heights, reaching number one in the US and Canada, and number three in the UK.

Johnny Cash, Ring of Fire

Johnny Cash made the song quintessentially his with his 1963 recording, but the song was a cover with a family connection. It was written by the woman who would become his second wife, June Carter Cash, and songwriter Merle Kilgore. Originally released as (Love's) Ring of Fire, it was first recorded by June's sister, Anita Carter, on her 1962 album, Folk Songs Old and New.

UB40, Red Red Wine

English reggae band, UB40, hit number one in their home country and in the United States with their song, Red Red Wine. But the song is actually a cover first released and written by the American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. According to UB40 member Astro, the band never knew the connection to Diamond, stating they were only familiar with Tony Tribe's version.

Blondie, The Tide is High

The Tide is High has had the rare achievement of being a number one song in multiple decades by different artists. Blondie made it iconic when they released it in 1980, topping the charts in the UK and the US.

Then in 2002, English girl group Atomic Kitten topped the charts with their cover. But while fans knew that Atomic Kitten had covered Blondie, many didn’t realise Blondie covered the original song performed by a Jamaican group called the Paragons.

Adele, Make You Feel My Love

Make You Feel My Love is something of a modern-day standard, having been covered by more than 450 different artists. But for lots of listeners, Adele’s cover was how they discovered it. Adele covered the song originally written by Bob Dylan after her manager told her to give it a listen ahead of finalising her debut album, 19. Of the cover, Adele described it as the favourite song on her album.

She told Manchester Evening News in 2008, “The lyrics are just amazing and summed up exactly what I’d been trying to say in my songs. It’s about regretting not being with someone and it’s beautiful. It’s weird that my favourite song on my album is a cover, but I couldn’t not put it on there.”

Beyonce, Resentment

While Victoria Beckham and her successful rebrand as a bona fide style icon make her an inspiration to many, discovering that she might have musically inspired Beyonce could come as a surprise to some. But Victoria Beckham did indeed cover the song Resentment before Queen Bey. It was originally going to be on Victoria’s second solo album which got scrapped so Beyonce recorded it and included it on her second solo abum, B’Day, released in 2006.

Johnny Cash, Hurt

Johnny Cash’s 2002 release, Hurt, featured on the last album he released in his lifetime. The song – and the emotional music video – are considered as some of the finest of his illustrious career. But Cash actually reworked a song from the American rock band, Nine Inch Nails.

Trent Reznor, who originally wrote the song, has gone on record to state that Cash’s version basically exceeded all expectations and that he considers “[that song] isn’t mine anymore.”

Tiffany, I Think We're Alone Now

American pop star Tiffany enjoyed commercial success throughout the 1980s, with one of her first number one singles being 1987’s I Think We’re Alone Now. The song has become her signature track, but it was first recorded by Tommy James and the Shondells in 1967.

Chaka Khan, I Feel for You

In 1984, after a few albums that commercially underperformed and when she’d stepped away from the band, Rufus, Chaka Khan relaunched her career with the massive hit, I Feel For You, and the album of the same name. The song, however, was a cover. It was first released by Prince in 1979.

Donna Summer, MacArthur Park

What do Dumbledore and Donna Summer have in common? This song.

A disco version of MacArthur Park was a huge number one hit when disco queen Donna Summer released it in 1978. The song, which includes memorably bizarre lyrics about leaving a cake out in the rain, was written by Jimmy Webb in 1967. And even more bizarre than the lyrics is who originally released it as a single.

Irish actor Richard Harris released it in 1967, peaking at number two in the US and number four in the UK. Richard Harris is perhaps best known to many as the actor who portrayed Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies.

Patsy Cline, Crazy

Patsy Cline was one of the first country artists to break through to the pop charts, with her songs like I Fall to Pieces sitting side by side with some of the biggest artists of the day.

One of her songs, Crazy, has been compared to a country standard, with artists from all genres taking a crack at covering it. But Patsy’s version wasn’t the original. The country queen recorded the song originally written by Willie Nelson.

Kim Carnes, Bette Davis Eyes

Kim Carnes’ song, Bette Davis Eyes, was a huge success in 1981. It spent nine non-consecutive weeks on top of the US charts and bagged the Grammy for Song of the Year. Despite being synonymous with the 80s – and with Kim – the song was first released in 1974 by Jackie DeShannon.

Bjork, It's Oh So Quiet

The, quite frankly, bonkers Bjork track, It’s Oh So Quiet, feels so uniquely her that one wouldn’t expect it to be a cover. But the Icelandic singer actually covered a song first released in 1951 by American singer, Betty Hutton. Betty’s version was also a reworking of a German song, 'Und jetzt ist es still'. The English lyrics were written by Bert Reisfeld.

Mariah Carey, Without You

Vocal icon Mariah Carey has plenty of songs that fans of all ages have fallen in love with, but one of her most enduring (and one of the best singalongs) was 1994’s Without You.

Mariah covered the song originally written by Pete Ham and Tom Evans of rock group Badfinger, and first released on their 1970 album No Dice. Mariah’s version was more similar to Harry Nilsson’s cover of the song, and it became her first UK number one.

Ike and Tina Turner, Proud Mary

Released in 1971, Ike and Tina Turner’s Proud Mary became one of the biggest hits of their time as a duo, even winning a Grammy for it. Despite the song becoming one of Tina Turner’s trademarks, the song was first released by rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Nina Simone, Feeling Good

Arguably one of Nina Simone’s signature songs, many might be surprised to know the song was originally written for a British musical. Composers Anthony Newley (a former husband of Joan Collins) and Leslie Bricusse wrote the song for the musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd.

It was first performed on stage in 1964 before the legendary blues icon, Nina Simone recorded the track for her 1965 album, I Put a Spell on You, and made the song entirely her own.

Madonna, Ray of Light

The Queen of Pop won over a whole new legion of fans with another of her iconic reinventions in 1998, when she revamped her image and released the mature, introspective and spiritual album, Ray of Light. She also preceded the album with a song of the same name, but many fans might not have known that Madge’s single was a reworking of a track named Sepheryn by Curtiss Maldoon.

Tina Turner, What’s Love Got To Do With It

Tina Turner was already an established icon, but aged 44, she would go on to pivot her career and break into the mainstream like never before. Her 1984 song, What’s Love Got to do With It, became her first and only Billboard Hot 100 number-one single, selling over two million copies worldwide. However, it wasn’t always meant to be Tina’s. The song was first recorded by English group Bucks Fizz.

Natalie Imbruglia, Torn

Selling over four million singles worldwide, Australian star Natalie Imbruglia became a household name thanks to her 1997 song, Torn. With the track, she topped the US Billboard Radio Songs Chart for eleven weeks.

While most people may have only heard Natalie’s version, the song was first written in 1991 by Scott Cutler and Anne Preven. As a group, Ednaswap, they released a recorded version in 1995.

Sinead O’Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U

The late Sinead O’Connor had the biggest hit of her career when she released Nothing Compares 2 U for her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. It hit number one in charts around the world and is regarded as one of the all-time great songs. However, Sinead’s gut-wrenching anthem is a cover of a previously underrated song recorded by Prince in 1985 for his short-lived band, The Family.