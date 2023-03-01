Shakira says there's a 'place in hell' for women who don't support women as she admits she was 'dependant on men'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Shakira said there's a 'special place in hell' for women who don't support women as she opened up in a candid interview following her split from Gerard Pique.

The Colombian songstress recently gave her first interview since ex-boyfriend Gerard went public with his new girlfriend, following their public split.

The singer and soccer player were together for 12 years and share two kids, but announced in 2022 that they would be calling their relationship quits. Pique also has openly shared that he has moved on with his new girlfriend, 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

In an honest chat following the split, Shakira has admitted that she was once dependent on men but has learned to be self-sufficient.

In Shakira's frank interview, she told journalist Enrique Acevedo (opens in new tab), "There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women."

The journalist also asked her where she stands in regards to the relationship between Gerard and Clara. "I am right in the center," she said.

She then went on to explain how she once had that dream of being a domestic wife, and feeling complete in having a man by her side, confessing, "I also bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself.

"I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof."

She continued to explain that now, however, she's quite sufficient on her own, and doesn't need a man to feel emotionally fulfilled.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker added that her two children, Milan and Sasha, bring a special joy to her life.

"You don’t achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day," she noted.

In her new collab with DJ Bizarrap on BZRP Music Session #53, Shakira seemingly hits out at Gerard, singing in Spanish that a woman like her is "too good" for him.

The lyrics of the song translated from Spanish to English, read, "Sorry, baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you / For guys like you / I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you."