Choosing not to have children 'isn't that exceptional' says Renée Zellweger, and she's absolutely right

Renée Zellweger has candidly discussed just how normal it is not to want children in a modern society, and why she's getting better at self-care with age.

If anyone has the authority to speak out about what society expects from women, it's Renée Zellweger. While women are expanding conversations around menopause, HRT and positive ageing, there are more mainstream topics affecting women that need attention.

As an unmarried woman without children, Renée is perfectly placed to discuss how society views women who opt out of either of these institutions, and her straightforward approach to them is refreshing to hear. During an interview with The Irish Times, the actress touched on these subjects, along with chatting about her new Bridget Jones movie, Mad About The Boy, and much more.

The star told the publication in her younger years, she identified with Bridget’s struggles with social pressure to get married and have children. However, she's seen a shift in culture since the Bridget Jones early films came out, saying, "To choose not to have children isn’t that exceptional, is it? I think it’s quite common."

Bridget Jones creator, Helen Fielding, has also weighed in on the films' depictions of being an unattached woman. Bridget is often put in positions where she needs to defend her decisions – explaining her single status at parties and responding to friends telling her they don't understand why she doesn't have a man, because she's attractive.

In response to this, Helen says, "What we’re showing is that women can win and smug marrieds have got to stop asking intrusive questions like that. There is no one way to live."

In her own life, Renée Zellweger has certainly paved the way for women wanting to do things their own way, showing society and its outdated expectations the door.

Renée is also keen to explain how much better she is now at recognising what her body needs. The actress wishes she could return to her 30s and tell herself to take a step back. Opening up about this, the star reveals what she'd say to her younger self, "Girl, slow down. Moving from place to place, constantly living out of your suitcase – I never unpacked until I was probably 41," she explains.

By listening to her body, Renée eventually took a six-year break from acting in 2010 and enjoyed every moment of it. "There was a lot to treasure," she says, concluding, "I scrutinised myself. And because I wasn’t taking care of myself in my 30s, I didn’t make great choices all the time... It’s really easy to forget yourself in the mix."