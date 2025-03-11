What happened to Peter Tobin and where is he now?

A new BBC documentary is set to shine a light on the long search for serial killer Peter Tobin, as we look at what happened to him and where he is now.

Beginning on March 11 on BBC One, two-part documentary The Hunt For Peter Tobin begins. If you tuned into documentaries like Lucan and Limbs in The Loch, this true-crime documentary covers the 1991 disappearance of teenagers Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol who vanished without a trace within a few months of each other in different parts of the UK.

Fifteen years later, the murder of 23-year-old Angelika Kluk in Glasgow revealed a link between all three cases. The show delves into the exhaustive hunt to find the killer and how updated DNA technology was used to track the perpetrator, Peter Tobin down.

Who is Peter Tobin and what happened to him?

Angelika Kluk was working as a cleaner at a church in Glasgow, when she vanished on 24 September 2006. Three men were initially under suspicion for her disappearance, including the church handyman Pat McLaughlin - he later vanished after being interviewed by police.

When McLaughlin's picture was released to the media, police received a phone call from someone who recognised 'Pat' and revealed that wasn't his name at all, he was actually convicted sex offender Peter Tobin, using a false identity.

When the church was searched, a vault containing Angelika's body was uncovered. DNA found at the scene matched on the UK National Criminal Intelligence Database for Peter Tobin, a previously convicted rapist.

Following Angelika's murder, Tobin took on another false identity and moved to London. Using the name James Kelly, Tobin attended a London hospital where a member of staff recognised him and alerted the police - he admitted his true identity once officers arrived to question him.

(Image credit: BBC/Kluk family)

DNA taken from Angelika's body and at the scene matched samples taken from Tobin. Immediately following his arrest, police launched the highly covert Operation Anagram.

The team behind it set out to map Tobin's life from his birth in Renfrewshire, and everywhere he lived and visited in between then and his arrest for Angelika's murder, in a bid to link him with other killings.

Analysing everything from his jobs to his relationships, and sifting through his multiple previous addresses and aliases, the Anagram team were able to match Tobin's whereabouts with unsolved murder cases.

On 10 February 1991, 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton went missing on her way to her home in Redding, Falkirk. The Anagram team realised that at the time she disappeared, Tobin was living just over a mile away in Bathgate.

His former property was searched and a knife containing her DNA was hidden in the loft space. Anagram also linked Tobin's whereabouts in 1991 to be near where 18-year-old Dinah McNicol went missing after hitchhiking home from a music festival.

Both bodies were later found buried in the garden of a former Kent home Tobin lived in at the time of their disappearances.

(Image credit: BBC/Hamilton/McNicol/Kluk Family)

Where is Peter Tobin now?

Peter Tobin was convicted of the murder of all three women and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. However, he died at the age of 76 on 8 October 2022, following a fall in his cell at HMP Edinburgh.

He was already under palliative care when the fall took place, meaning he was nearing the end of his life.

With his life drawing to a close, police once again attempted to get him to reveal information about other potential victims - something that had been tried in the past due to beliefs he could have been responsible for other killings.

Tobin never co-operated with police, even in the run up to his death.