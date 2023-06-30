Naomi Campbell welcomes baby boy at age 53 – "It's never too late to become a mother"

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child into the world at the age of 53, much to the excitement of her adoring fanbase.

The British supermodel announced the birth of her son on Thursday, taking to Instagram to share the happy news with her 15 million followers.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Campbell captioned the post, which included a photo of her cradling the newborn in her arms. She went on to hail her son, whose name had not yet been revealed, as "A True Gift from God." The fashion icon, who welcomed her first child in 2021, also said it's "never too late to become a mother."

It didn't take long for the update to grab the attention of Campbell's A-list friends, many of whom took to the comment section to share their delight.

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi) A photo posted by on

"NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!" US singer Kelly Rowland wrote.

"Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!" actress Zoe Saldana commented.

Other VIP pals to share their reactions included Donatella Versace, who has previously thanked Campbell for her "always being there" for her.

"Congratulations Omi!!" the Italian fashion designer wrote.

The arrival of Campbell's son comes two years after she announced the birth of her first child at the age of 50.

(Image credit: Getty)

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she revealed in an Instagram post in May 2021. "So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Speaking about her daughter a few months later, Campbell said, "I'm really lucky. I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She’s so very independent already." She also revealed that her little one is "alert" and "very smart", before adding that she "sleeps 12 hours" and is generally a "good girl."