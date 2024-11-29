'You have to stop blaming you' - Michelle Yeoh opens up on the lifelong impact of infertility
The Oscar winning actress speaks candidly about the pain of not having children
Oscar winning actress Michelle Yeoh has shared the feelings of failure and sadness she carries after infertility struggles left her childless.
In the midst of a glittering career and the depths of absolute furore surrounding the release of Wicked, actress Michelle Yeoh has opened up on a topic many women struggle to talk about. While the media right now are focussed on her role as Madame Morrible in the new cinematic spectacle, Michelle has been talking about infertility and the untold affect it has had on her life.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Michelle admits to entering into her first marriage with the thought of babies and children at the forefront of her mind. Marrying businessman Sir Dickson Poon in 1988, she asserts was, "About having children, a next generation and all that." However, it appears the relationship became consumed by trying to have a child.
"I think the worst moment to go through is every month you feel like such a failure," Michelle said, adding, "And then you go, why? And I think at some point you stop blaming yourself. I go, there are certain things in your body that doesn't function in a certain way. That's how it is."
A post shared by BBC Woman's Hour (@bbcwomanshour)
A photo posted by on
Michelle's marriage ended in 1992, and she cites infertility and her struggle to come to terms with not being a mother as the driving factors behind the relationship not working out. Sadly, the actress reveals not conceiving was "Honestly not for the lack of trying because I have always and still do love babies."
Addressing the feelings of guilt she had over the marriage ending and the difficult feelings about coming to terms with being childless, Michelle is quite practical. "You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you have to stop blaming you," she explains.
It won't come as a surprise to hear the challenges faced by Michelle during this distressing time in her life, still haunt her now. When asked if she ever reconciled with the fact she wouldn't have a child of her own, her candid response was, "Sometimes, honestly, I still think about it."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Although Michelle doesn't have any biological children, she's finding joy in welcoming a grandchild through her stepson. The actress was engaged to motor racing executive Jean Todt in 2004, and the pair married in 2023. Jean's son and his wife welcomed a baby in January this year, and Michelle is revelling in her role in the baby's life.
"I'm 62. Of course, I'm not going to have a baby right now, but the thing is we just had a grandchild," she explains, continuing, "Then you feel you're still very, very blessed because you do have a baby in your life."
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
Looking for a new pair of comfy white trainers? Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are the lowest price they’ve been for months
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves the Puma Carina L trainers and these versatile shoes are now under £30, making them much more affordable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Silo season 1 ending explained: everything that happened in the epic finale
What happened at the end of Silo season 1? We break down everything that happened at the end of the slow-burn Apple+ TV dystopian drama.
By Lucy Wigley Published