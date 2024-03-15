Who is Lindsay Lohan's husband and does she have children? Everything you need to know as Irish Wish hits Netflix

Here's what you need to know about Lindsay Lohan as the beloved actress stars in a new romantic-comedy Netflix movie, Irish Wish.

Lindsay Lohan's new Netflix romantic-comedy, Irish Wish, that she stars in alongside Alexander Vlahos (Merlin, Versailles), Ed Speelers (Outlander, Downton Abbey) and Jane Seymour (Dr Quinn Medicine Woman) has landed on Netflix. As the star continues her return to the silver screen, many fans want to know more about Lindsay's life outside of the movie industry and whether she has a husband or any children.

Lindsay Lohan in Netflix's Irish Wish (Image credit: Netflix)

Is Lindsay Lohan married?

Lindsay Lohan is married to Bader Shammas and was recently snapped at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 10th posing beside him. Bader is a financier and is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Finance.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lindsay and Bader met in Dubai on a Monday night in a restaurant when she was with friends and he was with colleagues. Speaking to Allure, Lindsay revealed, "I said to him, 'I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever.' I'd never been able to talk to someone like this."

The pair got engaged while in Utah when Lindsay was filming her other Netflix hit, Falling for Christmas. The engagement was confirmed in a sweet Instagram post revealing they got engaged on November 11th 2021.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A photo posted by on

The pair then tied the knot in April 2022, which was confirmed on social media by Lindsay. Following their marriage, she has spoken highly about her husband in interviews and appears to be incredibly happy.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan she said, "I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. Just the best. And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A photo posted by on

Does Lindsay Lohan have any children?

Lindsay Lohan has one child, a son named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas. Her pregnancy was announced on social media on March 14th 2023 when the star posted an image of a onesie with 'Coming Soon' written across the front.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A photo posted by on

On July 17, 2023, the couple announced the birth of their son. Speaking to Bustle, Lindsay has revealed what motherhood has been like for her. "It’s a whole new, different kind of love you thought you could never experience," she said.

She added that there's so much pressure on new mums to lose weight after birth, which was the furthest thing from her mind after having her son. "I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill. I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look ‘good’ so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time," she said.

A post shared by Nestig (@nestigbaby) A photo posted by on

Where does Lindsay Lohan live?

Lindsay lived in Dubai for many years and met her husband when he too was living there. However, it's unclear if they plan to stay in Dubai or if they might move back to the US.

"We’re probably going to start to spend more time here [in the United States]," Lindsay told Bustle. Adding that they didn't know where they would stay permanently, "We’re not sure yet. We’re still deciding. We’re looking now."

Does Lindsay Lohan have a twin sister?

Lindsay Lohan starred in The Parent Trap in 1998 and played identical twins, Hallie Parker and Annie James. This led a lot of people to mistakenly believe that Lindsay was a twin and wasn't just playing both parts in the film.

A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow) A photo posted by on

In real life, Lindsay is not a twin, but she does have siblings. Aliana Lohan is Lindsay's younger sister who is also an actress and a television personality. She also has a brother named Michael Jr and another brother named Dakota Lohan who appeared with her in a recent video for The Drew Barrymore Show.