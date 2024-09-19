Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter - What happened to Aundria Bowman?

Aundria Bowman is the subject of Netflix's latest crime true documentary, Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter. But as viewers delve into the new series, many are curious about where the teen is now.

Into The Fire: The Lost Daughter has captivated Netflix viewers since it arrived arrived on the streaming service - and it makes for one of the most memorable true crime documentaries in recent years. Both heartbreaking and intriguing, the two-part documentary follows a decade-long quest by Cathy Terkanian to find out what happened to her daughter, Aundria.

Enlisting an amateur sleuth, former friends and the local authorities, the doc recounts how Cathy delved deeper into her daughter's adoptive family - and their many dark secrets.

What happened to Aundria Bowman?

Aundria Bowman was a 14-year-old girl, who disappeared from her adoptive family’s home in 1989. Tragically, it was later revealed that the teen had been murdered by her adoptive father, Dennis Bowman.

It was her biological mother, Cathy, however, that finally brought her killer to justice.

Having given up her daughter for adoption in 1974, under pressure from her family, Cathy had often longed to be reunited with her. She only began piecing together her daughter’s life though, when she received an unexpected letter from a social worker.

The letter revealed that her daughter had vanished in 1989 and had been unaccounted for decades. Heartbroken, Cathy immediately began searching for the truth.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

As Cathy delved into her daughter’s disappearance, she was contacted by several of Aundria’s former friends - many of whom were also concerned. It became clear that the young girl had feared going home, as her adoptive father repeatedly molested and abused her.

Dennis Bowman had a long history of abusing women and teens - and most damningly, another girl had also been abducted from the same town. Not long after this, the Bowman family moved to a rural part of Wisconsin - where Aundria also vanished.

In 1989, the Bowmans reported that Aundria had run away from. They claimed that the teen had been troubled, taking money and a bag with her. As there was no suspicion of foul play, the case remained unsolved for decades.

Then in 2019, Dennis was arrested for the unsolved murder of Kathleen O’Brien Doyle. After pleading guilty to first-degree rape, murder and burglary, he was given two life sentences.

Just a year later, he also confessed to the murder of Aundria - whose skeletal remains were found at the former family home. He then pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and was sentenced to an additional 35 to 50 years in prison.

While Aundria's killer is now behind bars, Cathy declared that her work is far from done - and is determined to change her daughter's name to her birth name - Alexis Badger.

She explained to Netflix, "I’ve got to get that monster's name off of my daughter’s birth certificate.

"Imagine having to fight that system. But I’m going to do it, and I’m going to use this as the teeth and take it right to the governor. I want his name off of it, and then I’m going to adopt her into my name. So then I might be through the fire."

Into The Fire: The Lost Daughter is available to stream on Netflix now.