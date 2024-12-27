Exclusive: Emilia Fox on the excitement of turning 50 and the importance of therapy - 'I'm not scared of the unknown'
In our exclusive interview, Emilia shared her positive outlook on her milestone birthday and opened up on how therapy is crucial for her
Emilia Fox spoke to woman&home about the positive feelings she has surrounding turning 50 - as well as why she feels investing in therapy is so important, in an exclusive interview for our February issue.
Having marked her 50th birthday in July, Silent Witness star Emilia revealed that she didn't approach the milestone with anxious anticipation or worry, like she did with previous decades of her life.
She told us, "I definitely felt excitement turning 50. I’m not scared of the unknown and of what happens next.
"In my 20s and 30s, I always wanted to know what I was doing and never wanted to look back, whereas now I want to think, ‘I had a great time.’ I want to enjoy the second half of my life," the actress added.
Emilia, who shares 14-year-old daughter, Rose, with former partner, Jeremy Gilley, also highlighted her hopes for the next chapter of her life to be focussed on a little more fun and freedom now that she is mother to a teenager.
She said, "I’ve had a great time in the first half but Rose is now a teenager and I’ve packed a lot into trying to get that balance right with work and Rose. I think in my 50s there could be some fun!
"My actual birthday was quiet because I’d been filming until 4am. The day after we went for the most delicious family lunch at The River Cafe. Starting my 50s with the people that I love, how lucky am I?"
Emilia went on to emphasise the importance that talking therapy has long held in her life, praising the tool for having helped her through some of the toughest parts of her personal life over the years.
She explained, "I’ve had talking therapy for a long time. We look after our bodies – go to the gym, to the dentist and get our hair done. Why wouldn’t we look after our minds?
"Therapy is not for everyone, but I’m a massive overthinker so it has been enormously helpful, very supportive in difficult times – the break-up of marriage and when Rose’s dad and I split – and very stimulating in other times, helping me to understand who I am."
Emilia has been with her current partner, TV producer Jonathan Stadlen, since 2021, and prior to her relationship with Rose's father, was married to Jared Harris for five years.
"I spent four years not being with anyone, just being me and Rose, and that was a really good time to work things out."
And her newfound love with Jonathan is certainly not lacking in romance.
Sharing sweet details of their relationship, Emilia continued, "Jonathan asks me to marry him every single day but we’re not officially married. Just saying we love each other each day has been enough for us in this moment. It has felt very romantic because there’s a choice every day to go, ‘Yes, I really want to marry you today.’
"He asks me in all different places and at different times. Sometimes when we wake up, sometimes it’s at lunchtime, sometimes on bended knee!"
You can read Emilia's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the February issue of the magazine, on shelves from January 3rd.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
