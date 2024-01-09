The coats in Netflix's Fool Me Once have got fans talking - here's how to get the look

Michelle Keegan's coat in Fool Me Once has caught the attention of fans who all want to purchase the classic herringbone coat she wears in the show.

The Harlan Coben thriller was released on Netflix at the start of January andThe series has amazed fans - particularly in the fashion department. Many have taken to social media to share their appreciation for the costume designer's fashion choices and one specific wardrobe piece that has intrigued fans is the black and white herringbone coat that Maya Stern, Michelle Keegan's character wears throughout the series - and we must agree that it's one of the best winter coats we've seen in a while.

While Fool Me Once plot holes and filming location have been key topics of interest for viewers, hundreds have taken to social media to share their love for the iconic coat.

One fan commented on social media, "Really enjoyed #FoolMeOnce but absolutely loved Michelle Keegan’s coat collection - how do we shop Maya’s wardrobe please?!"

"Would very much like to have Michelle Keegan’s #FoolMeOnce coat collection," said another. "I am obsessed with the black & white checked coat Michelle Keegan wears in fool me once & I can not stop until I own it, if anyone has a link pls hmu I need it for my coat collection x" added a third.

So where is the coat from?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Michelle Keegan's coat in Fool Me Once is from Dolce & Gabbana. The coat is the Long Tailored Coat With Houndstooth Pattern In Black which is regrettably not longer sold by the brand. However, Dolce & Gabanna does sell an oversized version of this coat, and several other brands also sell similar coats that have the same tailored look and houndstooth design.

Actual Fool Me Once coat! Dolce & Gabbana Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat Visit Site RRP: £2,550 | The oversized version of Michelle Keegan's coat in Fool Me Once. This herringbone iteration from Dolce & Gabbana takes the top spot in your outerwear edit thanks to its intricate wool-blend pattern. Aligne Kali Herringbone Coat Visit Site RRP: Was £229.00 Now £134.49|An unbelievably gorgeous coat that's extremely similar to the coat worn by Michelle Keegan's character in the latest Harlan Coben Netflix series. Reformation Baker Coat Visit Site RRP: £398.00|Double breasted, houndstooth coat with front buttons, and welt pockets. Made from a premium recycled wool from Italy.

The black and white houndstooth design is in line with the winter fashion trends of 2024 but it is also a classic pattern that stands the test of time. This means that this style is one of the best winter coats for women as it can be worn every winter season for years.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This isn't the only expensive designer coat that Michelle Keegan's character wears in the series as she is also snapped wearing a classic Burberry trench coat, a Veronica Beard navy blue blazer, and a Toteme black shearling aviator jacket.

All of these pieces look fantastic on Michelle Keegan and are still in keeping with her character in the series who is well-off because of her marriage to Joe (played by Richard Armitage). Although Michelle's character Maya wasn't particularly rich, she married Joe Burkett who comes from an extremely wealthy background thanks to his parents' fortune and pharmaceutical company. This explains her quiet luxury coat collection throughout the series.