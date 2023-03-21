Billie Jean King 'so happy' for Martina Navratilova as the tennis pro says she's 'cancer-free' after throat and breast cancer diagnosis

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is 'cancer free' after receiving treatment for two forms of cancer at the same time. The star reveals the good news of her recovery as she admits that she wasn't sure if she was going to make it.

After receiving successful treatment for an early form of breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in situ, back in 2010 - Martina was only too aware of the early signs of breast cancer.

The Times (opens in new tab) reports that during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the nine-time Wimbledon winner said, "as far as they know I’m cancer-free.” Adding that she's due to have another two weeks of preventative radiation on her breast she said, "then I should be should be good to go.”

(Image credit: Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

On hearing the good news, her close friend and one-time competitor, Billie Jean King tweeted, "such wonderful news from my dear friend, @Martina⁦⁩. We are so happy for you!"

This comes only months after Martina's revelation that she was being treated for the illness. The star recalled that knew something was potentially wrong just before Christmas 2022, when she noticed her left lymph node was enlarged.

“I had a sense of foreboding when I asked the doctor, ‘What do you think the chances are?’ and he says about 50-50,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t like those odds.'”

(Image credit: Bob Martin/Allsport/Getty Images)

Following her visit to the doctor, she admitted that she was incredibly anxious and had, “three horrible nights," worrying about what the prognosis would be.

“I was in a total panic for three days thinking I may not see next Christmas," she admitted, revealing that she's even written a 'bucket list' too.

The star, who's recently featured on Real Housewives of Miami alongside her model wife Julia Lemigova, initially learned that she had throat cancer caused by the HPV16 virus. Much to her relief, the star said this form of cancer is, "extremely treatable and 95% full recovery."

Martina's cancer was treated with a course of chemotherapy and a trial proton therapy. During this time, she also had a 7-8mm tumor removed from her right breast.

(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP/ Getty Images)

At the time of Martina's diagnosis, she and Julia were in the process of trying to adopt a child. Their decision came after Julia's two daughters left their Miami home to study - which really hit Julia hard.

While appearing on the Real Housewives of Miami reunion show, Julia discussed her wife's illness and their baby plans. She told Bravo boss Andy Cohen, "When you're adopting a child, it has to be about the child. And right now it's everything about Martina and for her getting healthy. We're putting it on hold."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Echoing this sentiment, Martina admitted to Piers that the whole experience of these past few months really changed her view on the idea, which she says, "was a nice thought for a while."

“I’m not really the youngest anymore and I don’t want to be the grandmother on the playground," she said, adding, “I don’t think it’s going to happen. I think it’s just too complicated and the energy - I only have so much right now.”