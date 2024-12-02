A star is born: Meet the rising faces from streaming shows

With streaming services, it feels like there's a new 'big' show every week - but now and then, one really stands out.

Whether it's a gripping true crime show on Netflix that gets everyone talking or an Emmy-winning Apple TV+ drama, some of the most exciting and buzzworthy shows can be found on streaming services - and much of that buzz is undoubtedly due to the casting.

Some actors and actresses have a star power that leaps off your TV, tablet or laptop screen and you just know they have a bright future ahead.

Rising stars from streaming service shows

Ella Purnell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ella Purnell has been famous for quite some time, but it’s only in recent years she’s really broken out and made a name for herself a commanding leading lady. From early forays as a child star, appearing as a younger version of Keira Knightley’s character in the sci-fi movie, Never Let Me Go, Ella has become one to watch with some streaming successes.

After scene-stealing voice performances in Netflix’s huge animation Arcane, and appearing in Fallout, one of Amazon’s biggest-ever series, Ella Purnell got one of her first major leading roles in the dark thriller, Sweetpea.

Mia Threapleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Mia Threapleton, acting is in her DNA. The rising young star is the daughter of Oscar winning icon Kate Winslet, and one of her earliest breakout roles saw her star alongside her mother.

The two played mother and daughter in I Am Ruth, Channel 4’s hard-hitting look into the effects of social media. On streaming shows like Apple TV’s The Buccaneers and Netflix’s Scoop, she’s proving herself as a formidable star in her own right.

Joey King

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having had roles as a child star, Joey King was familiar with the world of showbiz. However, her star really ascended when she fronted Netflix’s The Kissing Booth in 2018. Becoming huge successes, she returned for two sequels, and has since starred alongside Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in the Netflix original movie, A Family Affair.

Joey also received critical acclaim for playing the real life Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in the crime drama series The Act, for which she was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Katherine Langford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian star Katherine Langford became one to watch when she fronted Netflix’s controversial – but highly popular – series, 13 Reasons Why. She played Hannah Baker, a teenager who takes her own life, but leaves tapes explaining why for her friends to listen to. Her acting won praise from critics and fans alike. She later starred in Netflix’s first Knives Out movie and has amassed a massive 42 million followers on Instagram.

Jessica Gunning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s something heartening about Jessica Gunning’s sudden breakthrough to the mainstream. At 38 years old, the actress – who had actually been working steadily for years, landing supporting roles in movies like 2014’s Pride – wowed the world when she was cast in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer. A rising star who was now a certified leading lady, Jessica won the Emmy Award for her work as a crazed stalker.

Alisha Boe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alisha Boe’s first acting role was back in 2008, a minor part in a small horror film, titled Amusement. But she would become a popular face and an actress to look out for after starring as the complicated Jessica Davis in Netflix’s original series, 13 Reasons Why. She has since gone on to star in Apple TV’s hit period drama, The Buccaneers and amassed over three million followers on Instagram.

David Jonsson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British actor David Jonsson cut his teeth, like so many Brits do, in the theatre. However, he proved his credentials as a bankable leading man starring in Disney+’s Rye Lane, and the BBC/HBO hit, Industry. He also fronted the iPlayer Agatha Christie adaptation of Murder is Easy and found blockbuster success with Alien: Romulus.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With classic leading man good looks, Taylor Zakhar Perez feels like a natural star. His breakthrough role came in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3, before leading the Amazon Prime Video original, Red, White and Royal Blue – a daring film which imagines a gay member of the Royal Family falling for the son of the US President.

Corey Mylchreest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton universe are used to being introduced to rising stars at the beginning of their careers – with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page getting their breakout roles in the series – and in 2023, they fell in love with the new King George. Corey Mylchreest stole hearts playing a fictionalised version of the King in the prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Nicholas Galitzine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

English actor Nicholas Galitzine had already worked in films like 2016’s Handsome Devil but his major breakthrough came in the form of several streaming successes.

From the racy Mary & George – which saw him star alongside Julianne Moore – to Amazon Prime’s Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You (starring alongside Anne Hathaway), Nicholas has become a major draw for fans. And he’s only going to get bigger – quite literally. His streaming successes helped land him the role of He-Man in an upcoming reboot of the Masters of the Universe.

Shannon Purser

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shannon Purser made her acting debut in 2016 as Barbara ‘Barb’ Holland in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance. She’s since proven she’s one to watch with standout performances in the likes of Riverdale, where she also debuted her singing abilities.

Drew Starkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American star Drew Starkey became globally recognised after starring as Rafe Cameron in the Netflix original series Outer Banks. Solidifying him as an actor to watch out for, he would go on to star in the Amazon Prime series, The Terminal List, and alongside Daniel Crag in 2024’s, Queer.

Maya Hawke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The daughter of two bona fide stars – Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke – Maya Hawke made a name for herself after starring in the Netflix series Stranger Things. She has also appeared in streaming films like Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021), Do Revenge (2022), and the Oscar-nominated Maestro (2023).

Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A meme queen, a social media favourite and a globally recognised actress, Ayo Edebiri has emerged as one of the biggest rising stars in young Hollywood. Her biggest success to date has been starring in The Bear, for which she has won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Emmy.

Quinta Brunson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To call Quinta Brunson a rising star might be a tad too late, as many would agree she’s already well and truly arrived. The multi-talented star went from working to Buzzfeed to creating, writing and starring in one of the most decorated new shows of the past few years, Abbot Elementary. A warm, witty series following the antics of a public school in Philadelphia, Quinta’s brainchild has already been nominated for 24 Emmy Awards in its first few seasons.

India Amarteifio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British actress India Amarteifio got her start in showbusiness by starring on London’s West End, starring in The Lion King, Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Her breakthrough came in 2023 when she took on the role of a young Queen Charlotte, in Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel. She won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – and cemented herself as a promising rising star.

Ashley Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Depending on who you ask, Ashley Park is either someone who has been a celebrated stage actress for years or she’s best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

The benefit of streamers means that there are more opportunities for stars like Ashley Park – those who have been working for years (having been in Broadway shows including Mean Girls) but haven’t quite hit the mainstream. Her role as the stylish, supportive best friend in Emily in Paris has made her a household name, and she’s since gone on to star in hit shows including Only Murders in the Building.

Bella Ramsey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

English actor Bella Ramsey starred in the massive hit Game of Thrones, but one of their first leading roles cementing their star power was with the apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us. Bella has also starred in Amazon Prime’s Catherine Called Birdy, for which they received a nomination for Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer.

Madelaine Petsch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

24 million followers on Instagram later, it’s safe to say that starring in Netflix’s Riverdale as fan-favourite character, Cheryl Blossom, has made Madelaine Petsch one of the bright young things to watch out for.

Charles Melton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles Melton rose to prominence playing the sometime-friend, sometime-enemy of Riverdale’s Archie. Starring in the Netflix series helped him establish his star power and he leveraged this to its full potential when he starred alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman in the critically lauded film, May December.

Sarah Dugdale

(Image credit: Alamy)

As a former wild teen turned big-hearted heroine, Sarah Dugdale’s depth and talent transformed the character of Lizzie in Netflix’s longest-running original series, Virgin River.

Victoria Pedretti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Netflix and Victoria Pedretti have enjoyed a successful pairing so far – and she’s just getting started. The talented actress won critical praise for her turn in the streaming platform’s horror series The Haunting of Hill House and later The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Some have suggested she’s on her way to being one of the new Scream Queens, joining stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell in defining the genre. She earned further praise and fans for playing Love Quinn in Netflix’s You.

Rachel Brosnahan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan found some of her earliest success starring in Netflix’s political thriller, House of Cards, earning an Emmy nomination. However, she proved she had full leading lady star power with her tour de force performance in Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Playing a female comic fighting societal expectations and the ‘boys’ club’ culture of the 1960s comedy circuit, she won an Emmy Award and two consecutive Golden Globe Awards.

David Corenswet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, David Corenswet will (likely) become a household name across the globe, as he’s set to star in a high-profile reboot of the Superman franchise. And his ascent to superhero star power started with roles in Netflix shows including The Politician and Hollywood.

Tituss Burgess

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having appeared in several Broadway musicals already, Titus Burgess had earned a name for himself before landing his breakthrough role in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Playing the incomparable Titus Andromedon, he received five Emmy nominations for the role.

Ncuti Gatwa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having honed his thespian chops starring in Shakespearean theatre, Ncuti Gatwa's mainstream breakthrough came with playing fan-favourite Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education.

The role earned him a BAFTA Scotland Award and three BAFTA Television Award nominations, and what followed was roles in cultural juggernauts like the Barbie film and being made the first ever Black Doctor Who.

Emma Mackey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British-French star Emma Mackey is now a true star, appearing in massive blockbusters like Barbie and Death on the Nile and being the face for Burberry Beauty. Emma exploded onto the mainstream starring in Netflix’s original series, Sex Education.

Aimee Lou Wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After early forays with stage acting, Aimee Lou Wood became one to watch after her winning turn in Netflix’s Sex Education. For her role as the quirky, complex Aimee, she won a British Academy Television Award. A promising rising star, she has continued to delight fans with appearances in British comedies like Living, starring opposite Bill Nighy.

Luke Thompson

(Image credit: Alamy)

Already celebrated for his work in London theatre, Luke Thompson found a whole new level of fame when he took on the role of the second Bridgerton brother, Benedict, in the wildly popular Netflix series.

After taking on a leading role in the third season of the show, Luke is set to return for the fourth series.

Leo Woodall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether he’s playing the suspicious cheeky chappie in HBO’s White Lotus or proving his status as a true rising star in Netflix’s heart-breaking One Day, Leo Woodall’s ascent has been undeniable.

The British star is about to solidify his leading man status by starring in the fourth Bridget Jones film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Simone Ashley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following early roles in Netflix’s Sex Education in 2019, Simone Ashley was catapulted to superstardom in 2022 when she took on the leading role for Bridgerton’s second season. She played the defiant heroine, Kate Sharma, alongside Jonathan Bailey.

She has since gone on to star in films like Detective Pikachu and has been chosen to represent major brands like L’Oreal Paris and Johnnie Walker.

Julia Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Garner has emerged as one of the biggest names in young Hollywood, having swept major awards including three Emmys and a Golden Globe. She first rose to fame playing Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark, and later portrayed real-life scammer, Anna Delvey, in Inventing Anna.

Proving that her star will only continue to rise, Julia is set to join the billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe, slated to appear in the upcoming Fantastic Four franchise as well as being attached to star as Queen of Pop Madonna in a biopic.