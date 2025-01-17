"We've got the power" - 3 inspirational women fighting for cleaner waters, inclusion and equality

Meet three inspirational women whose efforts have not only transformed their own lives but also empowered others to rethink what’s possible.

Whether it’s advocating for cleaner waterways, breaking barriers in sport, or challenging outdated traditions, these women are making a difference. Their inspiring stories remind us that we all have the power to create positive change. By taking small actions, supporting causes close to our hearts, and finding the strength to lead, we can leave a lasting impact on the world around us.

Discover what inspires them, how they're making an impact, and what you can do to improve lives in everyday ways.

'We can all protect the UK's waterways'

Laura Reineke Social Links Navigation Outdoor swimmer and cleaner water campaigner Laura Reineke, 51, leads campaigns for cleaner waters. Since 2022, she's raised thousands for environmental groups and staged protests against pollution. She lives in Henley-on-Thames and has three grown-up children.

"Having damaged my back running the London Marathon in 2017, I wanted a new fitness challenge, so I joined an open-water swimming club. I’m lucky to live in Henley near a beautiful stretch of the Thames. I didn’t start out as a proficient swimmer, but over time I progressed from a basic breaststroke to enjoy lovely, nature-filled, long-distance swims in the summer, as well as shorter jaunts in winter," recalls Laura Reineke.

"However, the good times were increasingly marred by the filth my new swimming friends and I would frequently come across. Seeing nappies and sanitary towels washed up on the banks and raw sewage being poured into the river from overflow pipes, we felt compelled to do something.

"We'd created a WhatsApp group called Henley Mermaids to arrange swims. This evolved to become the name that a group of us adopted once we decided to take on swimming challenges to raise awareness about the issues in the Thames and fundraise for charity. During 2022, we raised money for Surfers Against Sewage when we swam 104 miles from the source of the river near Cricklade in Wiltshire to Henley in Oxfordshire. After finishing, we staged a polite protest with placards and passionate speakers, which lots of local groups attended, including rowing, canoe and sailing clubs, other swimmers, town councillors and our mayor. There was also a strong media turnout, which gave our campaign the kick-start that it needed."

'Seeing raw sewage and nappies polluting the Thames made us determined to act'

"Since then, our various swimming challenges have raised over £100,000. We have campaigned locally and nationally, meeting with Thames Water, the Environment Agency, Ofwat, Henley Council and various MPs. In 2023, I swam the English Channel solo, raising £6,000 for the Henley Community Hub. In 2024, I completed a circumnavigation of Manhattan, raising over £6,000 for WildFish, the only independent charity in the UK campaigning for wild fish and their environment.

"We’re hoping that by educating people with facts, we can encourage positive behavioural changes and counter the misinformation out there. Today, more than 350,000 regulated chemicals are in use in the UK, but our rivers are currently only checked for 45 of these. It’s also shocking that only 16% of Britain’s rivers are currently rated as in good health.

"I run a music education charity I founded called Henley Music School. Last year, I worked at WildFish on marketing and fundraising before joining Friends of the Thames as their Chief Executive. I’m single, so life is pretty full on, with a full-time job and four charity roles, not to mention house admin, keeping up with my kids and walking my dogs! Swimming is my escape – in open water it’s like a meditation. You can enter in the worst mood and come out smiling, feeling in touch with nature, peace and quiet.

"As part of the Henley Mermaids, I’ve appeared on Newsnight, taken on Michael Gove and got to know the wonderful wildlife presenter Steve Backshall. It’s been amazing – I believe passionately that water companies should be run for the benefit of people and wildlife, not to generate big bonuses and dividends.

"Our research indicates that every person in this country lives just two miles from a water source. If everyone did just one thing to try to make our waterways less polluted, that would be huge. Whether it’s stopping pouring bleach down the drain, not buying farmed salmon or helping with a pond or river clean, we can all make a difference."

‘I'm breaking down barriers to exercise’

Sabah Hamed Social Links Navigation Personal trainer and fitness advocate Sabah Hamed, 34, is working to improve representation of underprivileged communities in sport. She works with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to increase engagement among women. She lives in Kingston upon Thames with her parents Abdul and Rashida.

"Growing up, being active was hugely important for me. However, this was unusual for women in the South Asian community. I realised there were many barriers to exercise, from the lack of female-only spaces or appropriate, modest fitness clothing, to a sense that gyms were unsafe and sexualised for women," says Sabah Hamed.

"During times like Ramadan, fasting made exercising even harder. The resulting inactivity often has serious health implications. Determined to do something about it, I became a personal trainer after leaving school.

"My parents didn’t like me working in a gym and wanted me to get a ‘proper’ job. I started on a graduate scheme at Vodafone, but kept up a personal training business on the side. At 24, the positive impact I’d had on a PT client’s weight-loss journey was the trigger to put my fitness work first.

"I resigned from my corporate job. Mum and Dad struggled with my decision, telling friends that I worked ‘in health’ to avoid confessing I worked in a gym. It wasn’t what a nice, young Muslim woman did. And yet, the criticism from others in my community didn’t worry me. If anything, it spurred me on.

"My parents slowly started to understand the impact I was having and are now hugely supportive. They were so proud when I was involved in a summit at Downing Street and nominated for a Muslim Women in Sports award."

'I remember being told, "You can't be what you can't see"'

"It’s great to look back on the positive changes I’ve championed. In 2016, I created my own modest fitness-wear to break down barriers. The longer, looser and lightweight fitness clothing allowed Muslim women to feel comfortable in the gym. I also partnered with David Lloyd gym, the Kingston Mosque and our local leisure centre to offer female-only classes. I love seeing women feeling comfortable and exercising in private without their hijabs.

"Having always loved cricket, I volunteered at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) six years ago, after meeting someone through the gym who was working to engage South Asian women in cricket. I enjoyed it so much that I now work full-time for the ECB to increase the involvement of diverse and underprivileged communities.

"It's quite a male-dominated environment, and it can be unusual to see someone like me. But the feedback is so fulfilling. I was once told, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see’, and that drives me to be as visible as I can.

"We’ve had great success. Our Dream Big programme saw over 2,000 South Asian women take up voluntary positions in cricket. The All Stars and Dynamos initiatives have also helped engage thousands of children in cricket in urban areas.

"However, there's much more to do. Many women still experience resistance to getting active. The levels of deprivation due to the cost-of-living crisis are shocking – making it hard for some people to play sports.

"These challenges motivate me even further. I’m a councillor in Kingston, and I recently stood as a Liberal Democrat candidate in the General Election. Politics feels like an exciting next chapter. I want to be at the heart of policymaking, where decisions affecting people’s lives are made."

‘I’m dedicated to marriage equality in the church"

Revd Dr Brenda Wallace Revd Dr Brenda Wallace, 72, lives in Essex, where she works as an associate priest. She's been a member of the Campaign for Equal Marriage in the Church of England since 2019. Brenda has three grown-up children.

"I was one of the first women ordained in the Church of England, in 1994, and I feel so grateful to those who campaigned to make that happen. In some ways, my involvement in the fight for equal marriage is payback," begins Revd Dr Brenda Wallace.

"I’m not a natural activist. However, my personal experiences of the hurt caused by the outdated laws of my Church meant I couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

"I became a member of the Campaign for Equal Marriage in the Church of England soon after its founding in 2019. We campaign to permit same-sex couples to be married in church just like heterosexual couples, and to allow clergy to be in full same-sex relationships. Currently, they must commit to being celibate.

"It’s the pain of friends and fellow priests that drives me. I’ve known brilliant clergy who cannot marry a same-sex partner; I’m aware of wonderful vicars who’ve had their religious licences removed due to their sexuality; and I meet loving couples unable to celebrate a same-sex marriage in church, despite holding a deep faith.

"This summer, I am officiating at the marriage of my younger daughter, Sarah, to her boyfriend, Jamie. It seems so unjust that if her partner was female, I wouldn't be able to marry them."

'Opponents can be vocal and quite hostile'

"Decisions on equal marriage are made by the church’s governing body, the General Synod. So I have also served on Synod for the last eight years, in the hope of driving change. I also lobby Bishops and help run online workshops, providing a safe space for gay people and straight allies like me to discuss the issues.

"The opponents to equal marriage can be extremely vocal and hostile. I’ve been told on social media that my support of gay marriage will see me going to hell. It’s upsetting and wearing, and I occasionally feel I’m hitting my head against a brick wall. But the hostility also gives me fuel to keep going. For me, the debate is not primarily about theology. It’s about people whom God has made and whom God loves. The God I believe in is inclusive of all.

"I have huge support from my family and parishioners. There’s one amazing 90-year-old lady who often sends me off to Synod with a chocolate bar for energy.

"There has been progress. Blessings in churches for gay couples are now permitted. However, we’re determined to reach full equality. It can be frustrating, but God moves in mysterious ways. And I do believe that God is moving this forward – albeit slower than I would like!"

You can make changes too

