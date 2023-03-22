Ed Sheeran addresses his wife Cherry Seaborn’s health and the death of Jamal Edwards in heartbreaking documentary trailer

Ed Sheeran has addressed his wife Cherry Seaborn’s health and the tragic death of his “best friend” Jamal Edwards in the heartbreaking trailer for his new documentary.

Ed Sheeran might reportedly be one of the acts have reportedly rejected an invitation to play at King Charles’ coronation but he has a busy few months ahead of him as he prepares for the release of his latest album, - (pronounced subtract) and his tour. This comes after what has been an intensely difficult time for the Shape of You singer personally. Now Ed Sheeran has addressed his wife Cherry Seaborn’s health and the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards during the trailer for his upcoming Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All.

“You have to wait for one person to be like, ‘That’s great’, and for me that was Jamal,” Ed explained. “And then the successes started happening.”

“Everything in my life sort of got so much better when Cherry got into it. I got married and I’m a dad who has two daughters. We’ve reached our peak and then it just went…” Ed went on, indicating up and down to the audience as the upbeat Shape of You backing track abruptly transitioned into something altogether more poignant.

Ed continued, “Cherry’s health, it was really bad and then suddenly my best friend Jamal dies. You guys said, ‘Do you want to make a documentary?’ and I went, ‘Yeah and it should be me in the studio and playing a gig’. That’s not what the documentary is.”

“Loss, it just took over my life,” the legendary singer said. “Every time something massive happens, I write a song about it.”

Cherry could then be heard saying that she’d “never” seen him cry on stage but that Ed hadn’t had the time to “process and be at peace with his thoughts”. The new Disney+ Ed Sheeran documentary series looks set to delve into this difficult time and the effect it had upon him and his family, as well as exploring how these tragedies impacted his new music.

What Ed Sheeran has said about his wife Cherry Seaborn’s health

In February 2022 when Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn was six months pregnant with their second daughter, Jupiter, she was diagnosed with a tumor that required surgery. He revealed this devastating news in early March 2023 and as per the BBC (opens in new tab) said there was “no route to treatment” until after Jupiter was born, though at the time he gave no further details.

Opening up to Rolling Stone magazine (opens in new tab) in a new cover interview, Ed discussed how there’s “nothing you can do about it” and declared, “You feel so powerless” during such a difficult time.

According to the publication there had apparently been talk of delivering Jupiter early but Cherry carried her to term and “had successful surgery in June”, the morning Ed Sheeran performed at Wembley Stadium.

Who was Ed Sheeran’s friend Jamal Edwards?

Ed Sheeran’s friend Jamal Edwards was a music entrepreneur and the founder of online music platform SB.TV. He was a Prince’s Trust Ambassador who had been awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music. Jamal Edwards championed and worked with artists including Jessie J, Dave and, of course, Ed Sheeran to get their big breaks.

He passed away in February 2022 and it was later stated by Jamal’s mother, Loose Women panelist Brenda Edwards, on social media that her beloved son had died because of cardiac arrhythmia, caused by “having taken recreational drugs”.

Brenda explained that she was “in a state of shock” and added that, “These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future. His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.”

In a heartbreaking moment during his recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ed discussed the unimaginable impact the loss of Jamal Edwards had upon him, leading to him “tearing up”.

“My best friend died. And he shouldn’t have done,” he said, before explaining that whilst he’s always “had real lows” in his life it wasn’t until 2022 and the loss of Jamal and what Cherry went through that he “actually addressed it.”

How can you watch Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All and when is it released?

The heartbreaking trailer might only just have been released but Ed Sheeran fans will have to be patient for a little longer before they can watch Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All as it’s set for release on May 3, 2023. The docuseries consists of four episodes and will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ from that date, the day after - (Subtract) lands.