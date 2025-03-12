Don't let the spikes put you off - an acupressure mat is the perfect way to de-stress in just 20 minutes

Acupressure mats, with their sharp spike pads, are known to have benefits like relieving back pain, stress, and anxiety. But on taking mine out of the box for the first time and feeling the prongs for myself, I seriously doubted whether it was going to be more pain than it was worth.

The idea of lying down on loads of tiny plastic spikes might sound like a form of torture - or at least not the way you'd like to wind down for bed. Yet, you only have to scroll on social media to see that it is in fact how many people would like to spend their time.

An acupressure mat looks similar to a thick yoga mat - but it's covered in small spikes that stimulate specific points on the body to try and mimic the effects of acupressure, as found in traditional Chinese medicine. As someone who suffers from neck and lower back pain, and has regular migraines - three conditions that acupressure therapy reportedly helps reduce - I was keen to find out whether these spikey mats were worth the investment and inevitable discomfort.

Taking the mat out of the box, I was wary. I put my hand on it first, then my foot, gradually building up to lay down on the mat on my back. It took me some time to get used to the prickly spikes and only by day three had I managed to remove my top and lie on the spikes with bare skin. It was painful and uncomfortable to start with, but by meditating and regulating my breathing, I managed to get through it.

On social media, I'd seen women standing up to reveal the imprint of spikes on their backs - and I saw the same when I turned in the mirror. They do fade away though - and I was pleasantly surprised to find, the acupressure mat benefits after just one week were worth the discomfort after all.

Acupressure mat benefits I found in one week

1. Better sleep

The mat certainly helped me sleep better. I normally wake up several times in the night and go to the loo as I drink a lot of water, but I slept through after a few days of using my mat. I also found I was getting up earlier and feeling fresher.

It won't work for everyone and overuse can have the opposite effect - but the experts back up my experience. "Research in the area is limited but acupressure mats can improve symptoms of insomnia by providing temporary relief and relaxation," says Zeitlin.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tried and tested Shaktimat Premium Acupressure Mat, Level 1 £74 at ShaktiMat This was the mat I used, along with the accompanying pillow (£53). One of the benefits of opting for a Shaktimat is that there are different levels you can choose from, so you don't have to go in with the most intense pressure. Budget-friendly Romix Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set £30 at Amazon If you're on a budget and looking to try an acupressure mat, the Romix Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set has hundreds of 5* reviews on Amazon. The pillow is included and your mat will come neatly in a cloth bag you can use for storage.

2. Another way to de-stress

Outside of my bedtime routine, the mat helped me reduce stress and feel generally more relaxed - once I got used to the pain. I also found my time on the mat started to fly by and by the end of the seven days, I had to force myself off it.

In the mornings where I used the mat, I found it also gave me a welcome burst of energy. Hooti says this can happen as the acupressure points may "trigger endorphin and serotonin release, creating a sense of calm and relaxation".

One of the key studies on acupressure mats, led by Osnabrück University, suggests this may be because of perceived relaxing effect that the mat has on many people.

"However, for deep nervous system regulation, targeted acupuncture is often more effective,” Hooti adds.

3. Pain relief

While nothing beats proper professional help if you have back pain, I could see how using the mat longer-term could help ease some types of back pain.

I have neck, back, and shoulder pain from spending time at my laptop without proper posture. By the middle of the week, I could feel these niggles easing and by the end, my pain was almost completely gone. Given that I was slightly sceptical of the mat to begin with, this was the biggest positive for me.

"If pain is caused by structural issues like disc problems, acupressure mats won't address the root cause, but increased circulation and muscle relaxation can ease back, neck, and shoulder tension," says Hooti.

Exercises, like yoga stretches for lower back pain, can also be useful but be sure to consult a certified physiotherapist before trying any new exercise routines to try and reduce pain.

4. Exercise recovery

On one day, I did some strength training at the gym and went for a run afterwards - which apparently was a little too much, as my neck, back, and legs were aching the next day. Given acupressure mat's supposed benefits of improving recovery post-exercise, I was eager to see if my new purchase could help.

Acupressure mats are thought to enhance circulation and help oxygenate muscles, says Hooti, so they may indeed help with muscle recovery after exercise. "Some athletes use them for delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) relief," she adds.

“Research shows cortisol concentration also appears to decrease significantly after using the mats compared to a resting control group,” says Zeitlin. As cortisol is a stress hormone, having high cortisol levels can make exercise recovery harder.

For DOMS, I don't believe it would be too much to describe my acupressure mat as a miracle. After my workout, I laid down on the mat for 20 minutes and when I got up, my back looked like I'd been sunburnt - but my pain was gone.

Don't let the spikes put you off - I found the benefits were worth the discomfort in the end. (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Improved mood

Over the week, I noticed an improvement in my mood. Using the mad made me feel happier. I felt more alert and energised - potentially because of my improved sleep - and it boosted my motivation to exercise more, no doubt thanks to added endorphins and better recovery.

The adrenaline I felt coursing through me when I first started lying on the mat was insane at first though - so I suggest finding ways to regulate your breathing before committing to lying down. But my mood was always lifted after getting off the mat, even from the first day, which is a huge benefit for me.

Do acupressure mats work?

I started using my acupressure mat after a week of aches and pains from sitting down at my desk for hours on end, and I'd had a migraine. So, I was sceptical about how well this mat would actually work. Seven days later, I swear by it.

It's been weeks since I bought the mat now and I've implemented it into my daily life, so much so I couldn't see my daily routine without it now. I especially feel so much better after just lying on it for 20 minutes before I go to sleep.

Of course, "acupressure mats shouldn't replace the gold standards of clinical care, such as physiotherapy", as Zeitlin says, but they can certainly be a handy tool in your back pocket.

When used correctly, Hooti says an acupressure mat can "stimulate thousands of nerve endings", leading to:

Increased blood circulation, which may help reduce muscle tension and inflammation.

Endorphin release by acting as a natural painkiller to ease discomfort and promote relaxation.

A serotonin boost, which supports mood regulation and stress relief.

How to use an acupressure mat

It's very important to know how to use an acupressure mat correctly as "overuse may overstimulate nerve pathways, leading to heightened sensitivity rather than relief". Here's how to use one right to get acupressure mat benefits...

Choose the right surface: For beginners, start by placing the mat on a soft surface (e.g., bed or sofa), and only once you're accustomed, transition to the floor for deeper pressure.

For beginners, start by placing the mat on a soft surface (e.g., bed or sofa), and only once you're accustomed, transition to the floor for deeper pressure. Ease into it: Start with 5 to 10 minutes and gradually increase to 15 to 20 minutes as you start to tolerate it better.

Start with 5 to 10 minutes and gradually increase to 15 to 20 minutes as you start to tolerate it better. Wear light clothing initially: Direct skin contact may be too intense for beginners, so wear workout leggings or comfortable joggers and a top to start with. Adjust as you get used to the sensation.

Direct skin contact may be too intense for beginners, so wear workout leggings or comfortable joggers and a top to start with. Adjust as you get used to the sensation. Focus on key areas: While primarily used for back pain, mats can also be placed under the feet, neck, or legs as well.

While primarily used for back pain, mats can also be placed under the feet, neck, or legs as well. Breathe and relax: Initial discomfort is normal but deep breathing can help the body adjust and relax.

Initial discomfort is normal but deep breathing can help the body adjust and relax. Avoid overuse: Excessive stimulation may lead to increased sensitivity over time. Use moderation for the best results, starting with just a couple of minutes a day.

Can anyone use an acupressure mat?

Generally, most people can use an acupressure mat. However, those who are pregnant and those with neuropathy, circulatory issues, or clotting disorders should avoid using one.

If you have sensitive skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, acupressure mats may also not be for you.