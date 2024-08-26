Shania Twain swapped cowboy boots for cool trainers as she nailed off-duty dressing in comfy tracksuit and baseball cap

Shania Twain swapped her signature cowboy boots for a comfy yet chic off-duty look consisting of cool trainers and a baseball cap, showing that accessories are key when it comes to casual dressing.



Taking to Instagram, Shania shared a snap as she took her pooch Sapphire for a walk, sporting something a little more lowkey than her usual country-inspired looks. Ditching cowboy boots in favour of crisp white trainers and a slouchy tracksuit, she enjoyed some downtime in St John's, Canada.



Proving that high quality, comfy basics are key when it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, Shania nailed relaxed dressing in black tracksuit bottoms, as well as a luxe quarter zip jumper and khaki baseball cap from Ralph Lauren.

Channel Shania's Off-Duty Style

French Connection Striped Roll Neck Half Zip Jumper £65 at M&S Half zip jumpers, like Shania's, are great for in-between seasons as they are cosy but still breathable. This French Connection roll-neck is great for chilly days, as it is made from a warm wool blend and has long sleeves. We also love the cream and navy stripes, which will go with countless items in your wardrobe. Veja Campo Leather Suede Detail Trainers £125 at John Lewis It can be tricky to find the perfect white trainers, but we love this pair by Veja. Made from real leather, these trainers are perfect for all year round and are super durable. Comfy and easy to style, these will be your go-to casual shoe for years to come. Nobody's Child Green Cap £25 at Nobody's Child Summer might almost be behind us, but you should put away your baseball caps just yet. A great alternative to woolly hats, this one from Nobody's Child will protect you from the rain and wind this autumn. Made from responsibly sourced cotton, pair it with your favourite activewear for an effortlessly chic outfit.

While the off-duty uniform is vastly different to the likes of her vibrant mini skirt co-ord and cowboy hat combination we saw her take to the stage wearing recently, we’re still so impressed by how stylish the country icon looks.

And Shania’s slouchy yet put-together dog walking outfit has given us a big dose of inspiration for wearing our best white trainers, too.

White trainers are the obvious choice when it comes to choosing a pair of go-to casual shoes. Not only are they so versatile, cool chunky styles like Shania’s add a little height - without sacrificing on comfort.

You might be tempted to stick to wearing a pair of your best workout leggings or a staple pair of jeans with your white trainers - but we think taking notes from Shania and going for a pair of cargo-style tracksuit bottoms is a must.

Shania has always had an impressive sense of style and her choice of accessories added some serious elevation to the look. The addition of her muted khaki baseball cap and orange-toned sunglasses with huge circular frames added a little something extra to the monochromatic look - and showed that accessorising can be done well even with the most casual of outfits.

Applauding Shania for showing exactly how it should be done, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, said, "When it comes to casualwear, it's all about the accessories, and Shania Twain is proof of that. Her cap and sunglasses combo are practical but chic and take her joggers and hoodie to another level.

"If you're wondering how to wear a trend like those cotton pyjama-style trousers, the way to do it is with a few great accessories - nobody will mistake you for having just rolled out of bed if you've got your shoes, bag and jewellery just right!"